Trade Vision Panel

Overview:

Trade Vision Panel is a premium, lightweight trading dashboard for MetaTrader 5 designed to display your key trading information directly on the chart.
It combines performance analytics, open-position monitoring, and a real-time news filter — all in one smart, elegant interface.
Perfect for traders who want to see everything that matters without switching screens.

 Key Features:

- Displays open positions with symbol, lot size, profit, SL/TP.
- Shows performance over 1 day / 7 days / 30 days — including profit, trade count, and profit factor.
- Built-in economic news filter (by keyword, currency, and priority).
- Customizable appearance – background color, font color, and section visibility.
- Lightweight design – zero CPU load and no trading operations.
- Compatible with all brokers and all timeframes.

 News Filter Highlights:

  • Filter news by impact (High / Medium / All).

  • Select which currencies to include (e.g., USD, GBP, EUR, JPY).

  • Define keyword filters (e.g., NFP, GDP, PMI).

  • Displays the upcoming events for the next X days (customizable).

 Panel Appearance:

  • Background and text colors are fully adjustable.

  • Automatically resizes based on content.

  • Optimized for both light and dark chart themes.

 Important:

  • This indicator does not open, close, or modify trades.

  • It is designed as an informational tool only.

  • Works perfectly with other Expert Advisors or indicators.

Recommended Use:

Ideal for traders who want to monitor account performance and stay informed about major news events without leaving the chart.

 Final Note

Trade Vision Panel is part of the BENALI Trading Tools suite — a collection of professional utilities designed for traders who value clarity, precision, and performance.
Upgrade your charts. Simplify your workflow. Trade smarter with Trade Vision Panel.


