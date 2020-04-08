Deal Tracker Dashboard

Deal Tracker Dashboard – Visual Trade Performance Analyzer

A professional trade analysis dashboard designed to visualize and evaluate your real trading performance directly on the chart.

Deal Tracker Dashboard displays closed trades at their exact price levels and provides smart performance statistics to help you understand results with clarity and precision.

Key Highlights:

  • Visual tracking of closed trades on chart

  • Smart performance statistics panel

  • Clear profit & loss visualization

  • Fully customizable display

  • Lightweight, fast, and non-repainting

This tool is built to enhance decision-making and improve trading discipline through clarity and simplicity.

