Gold Matrix MT5

5

X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 65% discount during the X-mas sale.


Gold Matrix: Unlock Gold Trading Mastery with Advanced AI Technology. Harness the Power of Smart Momentum Trading in the Gold Market

Join my open group for questions related to any of my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01

    Are you ready to elevate your XAUUSD trading experience? Introducing Gold Matrix - the sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance.

    Elite Momentum-Based Strategy

    Gold Matrix identifies and capitalizes on momentum where it matters most - following the footsteps of high-volume traders who are actively driving price action. This EA doesn't just follow trends - it follows the money.

    Adaptive Machine Learning Technology

    Markets evolve, and so does Gold Matrix. Our proprietary adaptive machine learning algorithm continuously analyzes market conditions to optimize its trading parameters, ensuring the EA stays perfectly tuned to current market behavior.

    Strategic Position Management

    Unlike typical EAs that cut losses immediately, Gold Matrix employs an intelligent averaging-in strategy to manage positions more effectively. For traders who prefer traditional risk management, a customizable stop loss feature is available.

    Adaptive News-Driven Directional Analysis

    Gold Matrix takes its news intelligence to the next level by not just filtering risky periods, but actively analyzing recent economic data releases to inform its trading decisions. The EA's sophisticated algorithm evaluates the outcomes and market reactions to recent news events, determining whether conditions favor buying, selling, or implementing a balanced bidirectional approach. This intelligent market interpretation allows Gold Matrix to align with the broader economic narrative driving gold prices, rather than simply relying on technical indicators alone. By incorporating this fundamental analysis layer, the EA can identify stronger directional opportunities and adapt its strategy accordingly—buying during bullish economic conditions, selling during bearish scenarios, or trading both directions when markets lack clear consensus. This news-driven directional intelligence gives Gold Matrix a significant edge in capturing the most profitable moves while avoiding counter-trend traps.

    How to use:

    • Load on XAUUSD chart H1
    • Change the risk settings by adjusting the input called "autolot level". Higher Autolot level = higher risk and more profit potential. 
    • Run on VPS  
    • Minimum account balance for safe trading 1000$ or 10$ on a cent account
    • Minimum leverage for safe trading 1:500

    Avoid using broker historical data for backtests beyond 1-2 years. Brokers typically don't maintain high-quality historical data for extended periods, which can lead to inaccurate backtest results and misleading performance metrics.

    For backtesting strategies over longer timeframes, use third-party tick data instead. This ensures data accuracy and reliability for your analysis. You can find my step-by-step guide for downloading and importing tick data into MT5 Follow this guide for more information.

    Key Advantages:

    • Short-term trading focus minimizes market exposure and risk
    • Broker-agnostic performance verified through extensive stress testing
    • Resilient to market conditions including spread variations and slippage
    • Simple setup and operation with intuitive parameter controls
    • Comprehensive documentation for both beginners and experienced traders

    Engineered for Real Market Conditions

    Gold Matrix has been rigorously tested across multiple brokers with varying conditions to ensure consistent performance regardless of your trading environment. The algorithm's resilience to spread and slippage makes it ideal for traders concerned about execution quality.

    Is Gold Matrix Right for You?

    This EA is perfect for traders focused on the gold market who value sophisticated technology paired with straightforward operation. Whether you trade full-time or have limited hours to monitor the markets, Gold Matrix adapts to your trading style.

    Don't leave your gold trading to chance. Choose the smart, adaptive approach that follows institutional money flow.

    Upgrade to Gold Matrix today and transform your XAUUSD trading experience.

    Comentários 4
    Gravity Tool
    324
    Gravity Tool 2025.12.07 14:38 
     

    In my opinion: If you want to go for a gold grid bot, this is the best from the market. I run it with low risk but its design makes different strategies possible. I recommend it highly. Jesper is also an honest developer and certainly one of the smartes arround.

    thomaslampe65
    641
    thomaslampe65 2025.08.27 02:40 
     

    Update 12/11/25: This EA continues to amaze me. profit from 9/15/25 until 12/11/25 is EUR 404.77. It gets in, does its thing, and gets out.

    Update 10/21/25: I started a real account on 9/15/25 with EUR 1k, default settings except AutoLot 2. Until today net profit EUR 183.65. 19 trades - 17W, 2L. XAUUSD lost about 7% in the last 2 days and the EA did not take a trade, staying safe. Very impressive!

    9/12/25: Summary after one month of running a Euro 1K demo account on RoboForex PRO 1:1000: I am up 8.8% with minimal DD, 19W, 4L. I am sure that this would have looked even better as I somehow managed to turn the EA off for 4 trading days. Jesper's support is superb and he is very engaging in the chat group. I am excited about this EA and will start a real account next month. Thank you for creating an excellent EA, Jesper!

    Saman Mehrdad Taheri
    385
    Saman Mehrdad Taheri 2025.08.24 06:40 
     

    I’ve been running Gold Matrix for about 4 weeks on high settings and my account is up around 60% . Drawdown has touched 30% a few times, but the EA always recovered well and pushed back into profit. Once I hit 100%, I’ll withdraw my initial and let it run risk-free. Big shoutout to Jasper too — I’ve used his EAs for 2 years now and he’s one of the few genuine authors out there, always available to help. So far, really happy with the results.

    Produtos recomendados
    Srfire Hedge Position
    Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
    Experts
    SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
    Maxi Daxi
    Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
    Experts
    Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
    Nova RSW Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
    Apolaki MT5
    Jose Lagayan
    Experts
    Introducing the APOLAKI MT5: The Dynamic Grid Expert Advisor  *Set Files for EURUSD available on the Comments Section *RESULTS SHOWN HERE ARE NOT OVER OPTIMIZED UNLIKE OTHER BOTS THE IS FOR SALE! ONLY REALISTIC RESULTS! *The default settings of APOLAKI MT5 are optimized for EURUSD, based on rigorous back-testing over a 4-year period. For safe and effective operation, it's recommended to use the default settings with an account balance of at least $3,000 USD.  Dive into a world where technology
    Fractal Trend Master
    Marcus Vinicius
    Experts
    O Fractal Trend Master é um dos Expert Advisors mais poderosos e sofisticados disponíveis no mercado, desenvolvido para proteger o capital dos traders enquanto maximiza as oportunidades de lucro. Baseado na renomada metodologia de Bill Williams , o EA utiliza três ferramentas essenciais de análise técnica: o indicador Alligator, os fractais, e o Gator Oscillator, criando uma estrutura robusta e precisa para a identificação e seguimento de tendências de mercado. Esse EA foi projetado com foco em
    Gridingale MT5
    Arthur Hatchiguian
    4.63 (8)
    Experts
    Gridingale é um novo Expert Advisor complexo que combina grelha e martingale. Irá criar uma grelha de ordem de acordo com as definições, mas também adicionar um martingale sobre ela. Por isso, terá lucros em pequenos e grandes movimentos.  Um sistema de cobertura de perdas é integrado para permitir a recuperação de encomendas que estão demasiado distantes do preço actual. É possível filtrar a abertura de um novo ciclo com um indicador. Pode funcionar em ambos os lados ao mesmo tempo, mas é inter
    FREE
    AI SmartMean Pro
    David Alejandro Forero Rodriguez
    Experts
    A SOLID AND PROVEN STRATEGY! Unlike most EAs in the market, SmartMean Pro is built on solid data. Its results are not optimized , which means the strategy is likely to continue to perform well in live trading.  Stop falling for false promises and start trading the same strategy used by many professional traders and money managers worldwide today. RECOMENDED SETTINGS: NAS100 1D, 4H Primary Filter Period: 200 Signal Period: 2 Entry Level: 10 Exit Level: 90 Exit Type: AI Exit Max bars: DAILY=6, 4H
    Cirkon
    Nikolai Fedotov
    Experts
    Советник торгует с расширяющимся шагом между позициями, при рывке пара должна увеличивать расстояние между позициями. Мультивалютный советник, в настройках указываем валютные инструменты На каждом уровне новый  TakeProfit Закрытие по общему проценту профита Фильтр по RSI Cо второй позиции увеличивает расстояние последующих позиций на величину "дельта" от предыдущего Стартовый зависит от размера депозита Максимальный лот, который мы разрешаем тоже зависит от размера депозита Максимальное количест
    Pro Trader EA
    Igor Widiger
    Experts
    As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
    Rex MT5
    Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
    Experts
    User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    Turnaround Tuesday EA MT5
    BM Trading GmbH
    Experts
    This EA can be used to trade the well known Turnaround Tuesday strategy. The original idea of the strategy is to wait for setbacks in the major indices and then benefit from recovery moves at the beginning of a new week. Many traders used (and still use) this strategy over the years. The EA will only open buy trades. Personally I use the program in index CFDs because these should tend to go up sooner or later. Economies are growing and so do the big indices. Even though nobody can guarantee thi
    SmartEdgeAnalyzer
    Abenathi Ntwana
    Experts
    Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Experts
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    Pepito
    Arismario Verissimo Neves
    Experts
    Robô Pepito. Pepito é um robô para day trade em mini índice Bovespa. Desenvolvido com uma estratégia que funciona exclusivamente com o ativo WIN, melhorando assim a sua performance e visando mais Ganhos e menos Perdas. - Negociação no ativo Mini Índice (WIN) na BM&F BOVESPA; - Operações 100% day trade; - O robô vai configurado para realizar apenas uma operação ao dia, mas isso pode ser alterado nos "Parâmetros de entrada". ATENÇÃO: Tipo de conta: [x] Netting, [ ] Hedge. Ativar o horário de fun
    Double Grid Pro
    Igor Riabtsev
    Experts
    The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
    GoldMachina MT5
    Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
    Experts
    I invite you to buy my EA and support me,   GoldMachina MT5 10 copies left for $50 Discounted price .  The price will increase by $20  with every 10 purchases. Final price $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare! The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with a minimum of $200 initial deposit, it support trading on XAUUSD(Gold) and lot size can be customized in ratio of the $2
    Sorgo EA MT5
    Artsiom Rekets
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Sorgo EA   - Os algoritmos de negociação baseiam-se no conceito de regressão à média quando os preços estão desequilibrados. Sem condições especiais, sem métodos tóxicos, sem gráficos históricos bonitos. Negociação fácil de compreender com algoritmos únicos cuja tarefa é produzir resultados hoje. Versão do MetaTrader 4 : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/93740 Parâmetros:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/758300 Algumas características: Todas as transacções são protegidas por SL, as pe
    The Line Electron EA
    Dhaval Prahladbhai Patel
    Experts
    The Line Electron EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Trading System Precision trading in the dynamic forex market requires sophisticated algorithms, adaptive strategies, and robust risk management. The Line Electron EA seamlessly integrates these critical elements into an intelligent system designed for optimal multi-currency trading performance. With five years of proven market experience and cutting-edge signal line technology, The Line Electron EA represents the evolution of algorithmic trading, he
    Day and Trail MT5
    Vadim Zotov
    4 (1)
    Experts
    Entry upon breakout of daily volatility. Exit using a trailing stop. Deposit recovery function after drawdown. No risky strategies. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a version of this robot for the MT4 platform Day and Trail MT4 Strategy. The entry is performed in case of a breakdown of the extremum of the previous day. This usually happens when market volatility increases, so in the event of a breakout, the price travels a significant distance. The robot tracks suc
    Ganesha EA
    Tuti Imelda
    Experts
    Introducing  Ganesha EA  – Expert Advisor base on Trend determine with market structure analisys and Supply Demand and OrderBlock level.   I design Ganesha EA for XAUUSD/Gold and GBPUSD  pairs, and not using any dangerous strategy like martingale, grid, etc..  This EA protected by Auto Stoploss and Takeprofit.   Installation Recommendation Running Ganesha EA at GBPUSD and/or XAUUSD pairs on  H1 timeframes . You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit Account Type : Hedged The recom
    Buldozer MT5
    Sergey Gritsay
    Experts
    Советник совершает сделки по сигналам индикаторов из стандартного набора терминала, которые можно включить или отключить в соответствующих настройках советника. Для закрытия ордеров используются два типа, по достижению установленной цели или по обратному сигналу при условии что вся серия сделок находиться в прибыли. Для вычисления объема следующей сделки также используется несколько вариантов. Описание входных параметров: Identification number  - Идентификационный номер советника Panel  - Включи
    Gold Bazooka
    Anas Puthiya Puthiya Veettil
    Experts
    Description: Automate your Gold trading with this efficient and easy-to-use Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD. This EA works exclusively on Gold & dynamically adapts trade entries with custom Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Key Features: Simple and robust logic tailored for XAUUSD trading Fully automated trade entries and exits based on market conditions Adjustable lot size input for flexible risk management Designed to work with only Gold Minimal resource consumption and easy to
    MSC Line EA MT5
    Bui Huy Dat
    Experts
    Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
    Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
    Allan Munene Mutiiria
    5 (2)
    Experts
    The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
    FREE
    Dragonfly EA
    Renato Takahashi
    Experts
    Dragonfly EA is a trend or reversal expert advisor that uses indicators Ichimoku Kinko Hyo , Bollinger Bands , Parabolic SAR , Stochastic Oscillator , Relative Strength Index RSI and On Balance Volume . Dragonfly can be configured to trade on trend or reversal behavior. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR and Stochastic Oscillator works together to recognize a bull or bear trend, while the indicator RSI filter entry signals according to its configuration and optimization. Dragonfl
    Aussie Victor MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    4.49 (37)
    Experts
    X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 50% discount during the X-mas sale. Aussie Victor revolutionizes traditional grid trading by combining intelligent positioning with machine learning-powered entry signals, specifically engineered for the AUDCAD currency pair's unique price dynamics. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 What Makes Aussie Victor Different? Smart Grid Technology - Unlike basic grid systems that plac
    Ultimatum Breakout MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    1 (2)
    Experts
    Ultimatum Breakout  - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arb
    EURUSD 1min scalper
    Catalin Adelin Iovan
    Experts
    Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
    VHV Trend U
    Hadi Sadek
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free This is the opposite EA of my other EA "VHV Trend D" This EA is based on Up Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI .  Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Recommended Time Frame is H1. Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD) Amount: 100 $ Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change a
    Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (379)
    Experts
    Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.66 (38)
    Experts
    AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (20)
    Experts
    SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (10)
    Experts
    SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Experts
    Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    5 (5)
    Experts
    X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    Experts
    Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    Experts
    A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Experts
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.71 (28)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (103)
    Experts
    Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.75 (51)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.93 (41)
    Experts
    Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (26)
    Experts
    Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
    Mais do autor
    Aussie Victor MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    4.49 (37)
    Experts
    X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 50% discount during the X-mas sale. Aussie Victor revolutionizes traditional grid trading by combining intelligent positioning with machine learning-powered entry signals, specifically engineered for the AUDCAD currency pair's unique price dynamics. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 What Makes Aussie Victor Different? Smart Grid Technology - Unlike basic grid systems that plac
    Early Retirement MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    4.5 (6)
    Experts
    After years of perfecting breakout trading strategies I am ready to share my latest development. A breakout system that uses machine learning (ML) to constantly adapt to the current market behavior and scan for the highest probability setups.  Breakout trading is a tried and tested strategy, but as anything in trading, it does come with several challanges. The challenge as a manual trader is to locate the correct swing points, where the probability of a break out is the highest. It is subjectiv
    Golden Retirement MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Golden Retirement is a multi-strategy system designed for trading GOLD vs USD (XAUUSD). It does not use grid or martingale or any high risk money management strategies. Every position has a fixed stop loss and take profit. A trailing stop is used to catch as many pips as possible. It is not a scalping system, but most positions are closed within a day or two. It uses 10 different strategies to make the best out of every market condition. As this EA does not utilize grid and/or martingale it wil
    Neural Nexus MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    4 (4)
    Experts
    X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 65% discount during the X-mas sale. Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Neural Nexus represents the cutting-edge continuation of our proven EA series, following the remarkable success of ChronomaX (107% profit on live account) and Gold Matrix (86% profit on live a
    ChronomaX
    Jesper Christensen
    5 (5)
    Experts
    X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 50% discount during the X-mas sale. Transform your EURUSD trading with ChronomaX, an advanced Expert Advisor that combines traditional grid trading strategies with cutting-edge artificial intelligence neural network technologies. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 User guide/ EA manuel:   click here. To use/test the EA: 1: Load to EURUSD (timeframe is irrelevant) 2: Make sure th
    PAM Scalper PRO FX
    Jesper Christensen
    4.71 (17)
    Experts
    PAM SCALPER (Price action momentum scalper) analyses historical price data to identify supply and demand zones where liquidity is high and enters with momentum of the institutional money flow. The EA extrapolates areas to either buy or sell from historical price action and volume data.  If you want to backtest this EA or any other scalper EA, you must use high quality tick data. The historical data your broker provides through MT5 will give inacurate test results. You can follow my guide how to
    Anchored VWAP plus
    Jesper Christensen
    Indicadores
    Elevate Your Trading with Advanced Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price Technology Unlock the true power of price action with our premium Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 - the essential tool for precision entries, strategic exits, and high-probability trend continuation setups. Write me a DM for a 7 day free trial.  Anchored VWAP Plus gives traders unprecedented control by allowing custom anchor points for Volume Weighted Average Price calculations on any chart. With support for 4 sim
    FREE
    Smart Trade Control MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    Utilitários
    Transform your Metatrader 5 trading experience with the Smart Trade Control for MT5, a sophsiticated yet intuitive trade managtement solution designed for traders of all levels. From precise position sizing to advanced basket management, this tool streamlines your trading workflow while enhancing risk control.  Contact me for a free 7 day trial.   Core Features:  Smart Position Calculator: Enter risk amount and instantly get optimal lot size based on your stop loss - eliminate manual calculation
    Filtro:
    Gravity Tool
    324
    Gravity Tool 2025.12.07 14:38 
     

    In my opinion: If you want to go for a gold grid bot, this is the best from the market. I run it with low risk but its design makes different strategies possible. I recommend it highly. Jesper is also an honest developer and certainly one of the smartes arround.

    thomaslampe65
    641
    thomaslampe65 2025.08.27 02:40 
     

    Update 12/11/25: This EA continues to amaze me. profit from 9/15/25 until 12/11/25 is EUR 404.77. It gets in, does its thing, and gets out.

    Update 10/21/25: I started a real account on 9/15/25 with EUR 1k, default settings except AutoLot 2. Until today net profit EUR 183.65. 19 trades - 17W, 2L. XAUUSD lost about 7% in the last 2 days and the EA did not take a trade, staying safe. Very impressive!

    9/12/25: Summary after one month of running a Euro 1K demo account on RoboForex PRO 1:1000: I am up 8.8% with minimal DD, 19W, 4L. I am sure that this would have looked even better as I somehow managed to turn the EA off for 4 trading days. Jesper's support is superb and he is very engaging in the chat group. I am excited about this EA and will start a real account next month. Thank you for creating an excellent EA, Jesper!

    Jesper Christensen
    8364
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Jesper Christensen 2025.08.27 06:42
    Thanks Thomas!
    Saman Mehrdad Taheri
    385
    Saman Mehrdad Taheri 2025.08.24 06:40 
     

    I’ve been running Gold Matrix for about 4 weeks on high settings and my account is up around 60% . Drawdown has touched 30% a few times, but the EA always recovered well and pushed back into profit. Once I hit 100%, I’ll withdraw my initial and let it run risk-free. Big shoutout to Jasper too — I’ve used his EAs for 2 years now and he’s one of the few genuine authors out there, always available to help. So far, really happy with the results.

    Jesper Christensen
    8364
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Jesper Christensen 2025.08.25 18:26
    Thank you for your support Saman!
    juneve
    224
    juneve 2025.07.24 16:41 
     

    It's hard to believe I'm the first to leave a review here. I’ve been running this EA on a live account since April. The win rate is over 95 percent. You shouldn’t expect daily trades with this EA, but when it does open a position, it's impressive. I'm a big fan of the trendline drawing feature — it not only looks good but also provides valuable insights. I’ve activated the grid mode, although it rarely comes into play. With the drawdown risk settings, I’ve got everything under control. And whenever the grid mode was triggered, it never failed. I’m in profit with this impressive EA. Thanks to the developer for such great work!

    Jesper Christensen
    8364
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Jesper Christensen 2025.07.24 16:50
    Thank you for your review Juneve! Much appreciated :)
    Responder ao comentário