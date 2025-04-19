Gold Matrix MT5

5

Gold Matrix: Unlock Gold Trading Mastery with Advanced AI Technology. Harness the Power of Smart Momentum Trading in the Gold Market

Join my open group for questions related to any of my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01

    Are you ready to elevate your XAUUSD trading experience? Introducing Gold Matrix - the sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance.

    Elite Momentum-Based Strategy

    Gold Matrix identifies and capitalizes on momentum where it matters most - following the footsteps of high-volume traders who are actively driving price action. This EA doesn't just follow trends - it follows the money.

    Adaptive Machine Learning Technology

    Markets evolve, and so does Gold Matrix. Our proprietary adaptive machine learning algorithm continuously analyzes market conditions to optimize its trading parameters, ensuring the EA stays perfectly tuned to current market behavior.

    Strategic Position Management

    Unlike typical EAs that cut losses immediately, Gold Matrix employs an intelligent averaging-in strategy to manage positions more effectively. For traders who prefer traditional risk management, a customizable stop loss feature is available.

    Adaptive News-Driven Directional Analysis

    Gold Matrix takes its news intelligence to the next level by not just filtering risky periods, but actively analyzing recent economic data releases to inform its trading decisions. The EA's sophisticated algorithm evaluates the outcomes and market reactions to recent news events, determining whether conditions favor buying, selling, or implementing a balanced bidirectional approach. This intelligent market interpretation allows Gold Matrix to align with the broader economic narrative driving gold prices, rather than simply relying on technical indicators alone. By incorporating this fundamental analysis layer, the EA can identify stronger directional opportunities and adapt its strategy accordingly—buying during bullish economic conditions, selling during bearish scenarios, or trading both directions when markets lack clear consensus. This news-driven directional intelligence gives Gold Matrix a significant edge in capturing the most profitable moves while avoiding counter-trend traps.

    How to use:

    • Load on XAUUSD chart H1
    • Change the risk settings by adjusting the input called "autolot level". Higher Autolot level = higher risk and more profit potential. 
    • Run on VPS  
    • Minimum account balance for safe trading 1000$ or 10$ on a cent account
    • Minimum leverage for safe trading 1:500

    Avoid using broker historical data for backtests beyond 1-2 years. Brokers typically don't maintain high-quality historical data for extended periods, which can lead to inaccurate backtest results and misleading performance metrics.

    For backtesting strategies over longer timeframes, use third-party tick data instead. This ensures data accuracy and reliability for your analysis. You can find my step-by-step guide for downloading and importing tick data into MT5 Follow this guide for more information.

    Key Advantages:

    • Short-term trading focus minimizes market exposure and risk
    • Broker-agnostic performance verified through extensive stress testing
    • Resilient to market conditions including spread variations and slippage
    • Simple setup and operation with intuitive parameter controls
    • Comprehensive documentation for both beginners and experienced traders

    Engineered for Real Market Conditions

    Gold Matrix has been rigorously tested across multiple brokers with varying conditions to ensure consistent performance regardless of your trading environment. The algorithm's resilience to spread and slippage makes it ideal for traders concerned about execution quality.

    Is Gold Matrix Right for You?

    This EA is perfect for traders focused on the gold market who value sophisticated technology paired with straightforward operation. Whether you trade full-time or have limited hours to monitor the markets, Gold Matrix adapts to your trading style.

    Don't leave your gold trading to chance. Choose the smart, adaptive approach that follows institutional money flow.

    Upgrade to Gold Matrix today and transform your XAUUSD trading experience.

    리뷰 4
    Gravity Tool
    334
    Gravity Tool 2025.12.07 14:38 
     

    In my opinion: If you want to go for a gold grid bot, this is the best from the market. I run it with low risk but its design makes different strategies possible. I recommend it highly. Jesper is also an honest developer and certainly one of the smartes arround.

    thomaslampe65
    622
    thomaslampe65 2025.08.27 02:40 
     

    Update 12/11/25: This EA continues to amaze me. profit from 9/15/25 until 12/11/25 is EUR 404.77. It gets in, does its thing, and gets out.

    Update 10/21/25: I started a real account on 9/15/25 with EUR 1k, default settings except AutoLot 2. Until today net profit EUR 183.65. 19 trades - 17W, 2L. XAUUSD lost about 7% in the last 2 days and the EA did not take a trade, staying safe. Very impressive!

    9/12/25: Summary after one month of running a Euro 1K demo account on RoboForex PRO 1:1000: I am up 8.8% with minimal DD, 19W, 4L. I am sure that this would have looked even better as I somehow managed to turn the EA off for 4 trading days. Jesper's support is superb and he is very engaging in the chat group. I am excited about this EA and will start a real account next month. Thank you for creating an excellent EA, Jesper!

    Saman Mehrdad Taheri
    390
    Saman Mehrdad Taheri 2025.08.24 06:40 
     

    I’ve been running Gold Matrix for about 4 weeks on high settings and my account is up around 60% . Drawdown has touched 30% a few times, but the EA always recovered well and pushed back into profit. Once I hit 100%, I’ll withdraw my initial and let it run risk-free. Big shoutout to Jasper too — I’ve used his EAs for 2 years now and he’s one of the few genuine authors out there, always available to help. So far, really happy with the results.

    추천 제품
    Bella Scalper
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Experts
    BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
    TradeGhost
    Stefano Padovano
    Experts
    Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
    Nexus Scalper
    Thang Chu
    Experts
    Nexus Scalper Live Signal:  Signal  ( 2.5% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+
    Gold Scalp Matrix Pro
    Prabir Sarkar
    Experts
    Gold Scalp Matrix Pro – Premium XAUUSD M5 Scalping Robot Fast • Accurate • Smart Risk Control • Multi-TP Engine Gold Scalp Matrix Pro is a powerful fully-automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD) on the M5 timeframe. It combines trend confirmation (EMA-200) + SAR reversal detection + multi-position scaling to deliver fast, consistent scalping performance—even in volatile market conditions. This EA is built for traders who want clean entries, controlled risk, and auto
    Satoshi Scalper MT5
    Agus Santoso
    Experts
    MT4 버전: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149784 MT5 버전: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149785 사토시 나카모토 - BTCUSD M5 전문가 어드바이저 사토시 나카모토는 M5 시간대의 BTCUSD 전용으로 설계된 전문 전문가 어드바이저입니다. RSI 기반 진입 시점과 ADX 기반 청산 시점, 그리고 강력한 위험 관리 기능을 결합했습니다. 목표는 엄격한 계좌 보호를 유지하면서 비트코인의 미세한 움직임을 포착하는 것입니다. 주요 기능 특정 심볼 및 시간대: BTCUSD, M5에 최적화되었습니다. 진입 로직: • RSI 크로스오버는 모멘텀 폭발을 감지합니다. • 유연성을 위해 기간 및 레벨을 설정할 수 있습니다. 청산 로직: • ADX는 포지션 청산 시점을 확인합니다. • 빠르고 체계적인 청산을 위해 설계되었습니다. 위험 보호: • 스프레드, 최대 오픈 포지션 및 랏. • 일일
    Magnet Scalper Pro MT5
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Experts
    In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
    Dorado Gold EA Xauusd
    Sorin Alexandru Mocanu
    Experts
    최고의 Gold EA • MT5 골드 로봇 • 마이크로 로트용 XAUUSD EA Dorado Gold EA는 GOLD / XAUUSD CFD를 위한 스윙 및 단기 데이트레이딩 전문가용 자동매매 프로그램입니다. 0.01 로트부터 주문을 허용하는 브로커에서 바로 사용할 수 있도록 설계되었으며, 최대 손실폭을 10 % 이하로 억제하면서도 MQL5에서 가장 많이 검색되는 “gold ea”, “low drawdown ea”, “prop‑firm robot” 키워드를 모두 충족합니다. 1. 출시 프로모션 가격 (각 라이선스 묶음이 모두 판매되면 가격이 자동으로 상승합니다) 단계 라이선스 수 무제한 라이선스 1개월 임대 3개월 임대 6개월 임대 Early Bird 최초 10개 79 USD 30 USD 55 USD 75 USD Growing 11‑30개 99 USD 35 USD 69 USD 95 USD Standard 31개 이상 149 USD 45 USD 90 USD 120 USD 2. 전략
    FSilverTrend
    Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
    Experts
    FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
    Investopedia FIVE
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    Experts
    Investopedia FIVE EA는 다음 기사를 기반으로 합니다. https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp 거래 조건 - X 기간 EMA 및 MACD 아래에서 통화 쌍 거래가 음의 영역에 있는지 확인하십시오. - 가격이 X 기간 EMA 위로 교차할 때까지 기다린 다음 MACD가 음수에서 양수로 교차하는 과정에 있는지 또는 5개 막대 내에서 양수 영역으로 교차했는지 확인하십시오. - 20기간 EMA 위로 10핍 매수하세요. - 진입 시점의 포지션 X에 위험 금액을 더한 금액을 매도하십시오. 후반부에 스톱을 손익분기점으로 이동합니다. - 후행 정지 사용 위험 경고 ADX PRO를 구입하기 전에 관련된 위험을 인지하십시오. 과거 실적은 미래 수익성을 보장하지 않습니다(EA도 손실을 입을 수 있음). 표시된 백 테스트(예: 스크린샷)는 최상의 매개변수를 찾기 위해 고도로 최적화되어 있지만 결과
    UJ Master EA
    Matej Hofman
    Experts
    Introducing   UJ Master EA, a simple  yet powerful Expert Advisor for trading the USDJPY pair! Developed, tested and traded by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over two decades. Prop-Firms Ready Easy To Set up Not sensitive to broker conditions  UJ Master EA is updated every 3 months to get the best results! UJ Master EA   utilizes a complex price action strategy and smart money concepts, following strict mechanical rules. For the best possible results, follow these ste
    ADX Cross Sell
    Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
    Experts
    ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
    Maxi Daxi
    Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
    Experts
    Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
    Eye of Ra
    Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. ACCOUNT: - This AE has been optimized to work on a STANDARD account - This AE is suitable for accounts of 3,000 USD - Default settings suitable for EUR/USD (any Timeframe) DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it mi
    Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
    Irina Cherkashina
    Experts
    This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
    Yukon Gold EA
    Pitt Petruschke
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Yukon Gold EA – 멀티 전략 자동매매 프로그램 Yukon Gold EA는 리버설과 돌파 전략이라는 두 가지 검증된 접근 방식을 결합한 현대적인 멀티 전략 자동매매 프로그램입니다. 수개월 동안 신중하게 개발·테스트·최적화되어 위험 관리와 수익 극대화 사이의 안정적인 균형을 달성했습니다. 이 EA는 손실을 일관되게 제한하면서 수익 구간에서는 포지션을 동적으로 확장하도록 설계되었습니다. 따라서 언제나 위험은 통제되며, 수익성 있는 장세를 최대로 활용할 수 있습니다. 여기 Yukon Gold EA 채널입니다: 여기를 클릭하세요 거래 로직 VWAP 기반 분석: Yukon Gold EA는 단순 가격 데이터가 아닌 주문장 데이터에서 직접 산출된 거래량 가중평균가격(VWAP)을 사용합니다. 이로써 모든 의사결정이 실제 유동성에 근거하며, 단순 캔들 움직임에만 의존하지 않습니다. 리버설 전략 : 가격이 VWAP에서 크게 벗어나면 과도한 움직임을 의미합니다. 시장 가격은 보통 VWAP 방
    FDow
    Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
    Experts
    FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
    RoundLock EA MT5
    AW Trading Software Limited
    Experts
    라운드락은 동적 포지션 잠금 기능을 갖춘 스마트 어드바이저입니다. 라운드락은 동적 포지션 잠금 기능을 갖춘 지능형 어드바이저로, 점진적인 포지션 성장과 시장 상황에 대한 동적 적응을 통해 양방향 주문 잠금 전략을 구현하는 고급 트레이딩 어드바이저입니다. 라운드 잠금 의 장점 : 포지션 잠금을 통한 위험 관리 시장의 추세 영역에서 볼륨의 역동적인 성장, 제한에 따라 유연한 동작 설정 평면 및 추세 단계에 적합하며 각 상황에서 결과를 최적화합니다. 보호 메커니즘을 통한 평균화 전략 및 그리드 접근 방식의 자동화. MT4 버전 -> 여기 / 문제 해결 -> 여기 자문사는 반대 방향으로 두 개의 주문을 개시합니다. 그중 하나가 이익으로 마감되면 두 개의 주문이 다시 개시되고, 주문량은 Multiplier_Volume 배수의 볼륨과 자문사가 개시한 주문 수에 따라 증가합니다. 새로 개시된 각 쌍에서 주문은 동일한 볼륨으로 개시되며 서로 잠금됩니다. 동일한 유형의 주문 수가 Limit_for
    USDJPY focused Breaker
    Kyo Tani
    Experts
    The USDJPY Focused Breaker is designed specifically for the H1 (1-hour) timeframe of the USDJPY currency pair, based on Channel-Break FX technology. The trend channel is identified using an AI model, which employs a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) to recognize market trends. Key features of this version include: Optimization : Enhanced strategies for opening and closing positions. Timeframes and Pairs : Usable on M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes and across multiple currency pairs including
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (3)
    Experts
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    LT Gap EA
    BacktestPro LLC
    Experts
    Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
    Prometheus AI Gold
    Aleksei Butler
    2.83 (12)
    Experts
    The expert trades using a strategy based on stochastics under the control of artificial intelligence. Developed using advanced technologies in the field of artificial intelligence and neural networks. It sets stop loss and take profit for all trades, plus it also uses a trailing stop loss to minimize risk and maximize the potential of each trade. Does not use Martingale, grid and similar dangerous money management methods. Recommendations Currency pair: XAUUSD Time frame: M15 Minimum deposit: $3
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    GoldXpert
    Orifox Technologies Private Limited
    Experts
    GoldXpert EA – Multi-Strategy Gold Trading Expert Advisor GoldXpert EA is a powerful and fully automated trading system designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. It integrates multiple trading strategies, including trend following, scalping, breakout, and mean reversion, to adapt to various market conditions. GoldXpert EA is perfect for traders looking for a smart, adaptive, and profitable gold trading solution.  Trades only XAUUSD. Works well in TF - M30 & in 3 Decimal platforms Minimum Deposit: $30
    Gold Quant AI
    Hizbullah Mangal
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Gold Quant AI Precision Gold Trading with Institutional Logic & AI Filtering Gold Quant AI is a selective automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), designed for precision and long-term consistency—not frequent trading. Trades are opened only when high-quality conditions align, avoiding overtrading and limiting exposure during unfavorable market conditions. The system applies institutional-style analysis of market structure, volatility, and price behavior, enhanced by an AI
    Forex Multi Indicators
    Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
    Experts
    Expert Advisor which monitorizes market with various indicators as CCI, MACD, STOCH, EMA and RSI, it could be configured in it's indicators params, forex symbols, timeframes and schedule operations during the day. Without any symbols or timeframes selected it runs over current symbol and timeframe. It has a risk managment set options and multiplies the fixed lot as the balance increase without convert the account in a casino. If nop is triggered the expert awaits the close of all operations and
    Piazza MT5
    Natalyia Nikitina
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Piazza MT5 — 전문 자동 거래 도구 Piazza MT5 는 MetaTrader 5용 전문가용 어드바이저로, 체계적인 접근과 기술을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 구조는 시장 분석 알고리즘과 적응형 리스크 관리 메커니즘을 결합하여 거래 과정을 자동화하고 주관적 판단의 영향을 줄여줍니다. 주의! 구매 직후 저에게 연락하세요 , 설정 지침을 받으실 수 있습니다! Piazza MT5 주요 특징 알고리즘 분석: 내장 모델이 시장 패턴을 감지하고 진입 신호를 생성합니다. 적응성: 시스템은 변동성과 시장 상황에 따라 매개변수를 조정합니다. 현대적 주문 실행 방식: IOC, FOK, Return, BOC 지원으로 유연한 주문 처리 가능. 리스크 관리: 동적 손절매와 자본 보호 메커니즘 내장. 즉시 사용 가능: 최적화된 설정으로 설치 후 바로 사용 가능합니다. 작동 원리 Piazza MT5 는 실시간으로 시장 데이터를 분석하고 체계적인 자본 관리를 적용합니다. 이러한 접근 방
    Pro Trader EA
    Igor Widiger
    Experts
    As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
    God Gold Martingale
    Pratham Jatin Barot
    Experts
    고객 여러분께, 저는 God Gold Martingale의 소유주이자 개발자인 Pratham Barot입니다. 여러 페이지에 제 EA의 가짜 버전이 게시되고 있음을 알려드립니다. 소중한 자금을 보호하고 안전한 경험을 위해 이러한 위조 제품을 피하시기 바랍니다. 항상 저희 공식 플랫폼을 통해 구매하고 이용해 주시기 바랍니다. YoForex.org/MQL.SOFTWARE/YOFOREX.NET 등과 같이 저희 명의를 도용하여 가짜 봇을 판매하는 플랫폼은 피하시기 바랍니다. 이러한 플랫폼은 돈을 낭비할 수 있는 사기입니다. 안전을 위해 저희 공식 플랫폼에서만 구매하시기 바랍니다. 믿음과 성원에 감사드립니다. 감사합니다. Pratham Barot HFT Gold Martingale EA 소개 HFT Gold Scalper EA는 금 시장(XAUUSD)에서 고주파 거래를 위해 설계된 고급 자동 거래 시스템입니다. 정밀한 알고리즘을 사용하여 단기 가격 변동을 포착하고 빠른 거래를 효율적으
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    The Gold Buyer
    Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
    Experts
    Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
    이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (384)
    Experts
    안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    4.68 (25)
    Experts
    실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (9)
    Experts
    중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    4.89 (19)
    Experts
    XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (94)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (11)
    Experts
    실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.63 (19)
    Experts
    라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (10)
    Experts
    개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.57 (76)
    Experts
    심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.85 (88)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.62 (21)
    Experts
    장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (3)
    Experts
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (89)
    Experts
    소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (27)
    Experts
    볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
    The Techno Deity EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    Experts
    The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.5 (12)
    Experts
    Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
    Marvelous EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    Experts
    Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.56 (25)
    Experts
    새로운 도약 | AI 기반 정밀함이 시장 논리와 만나다 Argos Rage 는 내장된 DeepSeek AI 시스템 을 통해 시장 움직임을 실시간 분석하며, 새로운 수준의 자동매매를 구현합니다. Argos Fury의 강점을 바탕으로 하지만, 이 EA는 더욱 높은 유연성, 폭넓은 시장 해석, 그리고 강한 시장 참여를 목표로 합니다. Live Signal 시간프레임: M30 레버리지:  최소 1:20 입금액:  최소 $100 거래종목:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 브로커:  제한 없음 Argos Rage를 구매하시면 Argos Fury 를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 연락해 주세요. Argos Rage 는 시장의 구조, 리듬, 압력을 분석하여 확률이 맞아떨어질 때만 거래를 실행합니다. 이는 불확실한 시장 상황에서도 똑똑한 보호를 유지하면서 Argos Fury보다 더 많은 기회를 제공합니다. Argos Fury 가 명확한 반전 구조에 집중하는 반면, Argos Ra
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    Experts
    중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
    VolumeHedger
    OMG FZE LLC
    4.95 (38)
    Experts
    VolumeHedger EA [ 라이브 시그널 ]  ,  [ 내 채널 ]   ,  [ 세트 파일 ]  ,   [ 블로그 ]   , [ AI 사용 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 권장 계좌: 고레버리지 스탠다드, ECN, Raw; 센트 계좌; 프랍펌(FTMO 등) 이 EA의 개발자는 다른 로봇들의 품질을 통해 이미 그의 전문성을 입증했습니다. Volume Hedger EA와 함께 커스텀 인디케이터를 사용하여 진입 전략을 정의할 수 있기 때문에, 더 이상 추가 EA를 구매할 필요가 없습니다! 이 EA는 마틴게일 전략에 헤징과 스마트 리스크 관리를 결합한 고급 트레이딩 알고리즘으로, 변동성이 큰 시장에 최적화되어 있습니다. 추세 방향을 예측하려 하지 않고, 거래량을 분석하여 지능적인 전략으로 진입합니다. 적절한 세트 파일을 사용하면 Forex, Gold, 주식, Crypto와 같은 상품에서 효과적인 성과를 낼 수 있습니다. 급격한 변동이나 안정적인 추세가 있는 종목에서 더욱 뛰어난
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    Experts
    렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으로 거래 우위
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.81 (119)
    Experts
    퀀텀 비트코인 EA   : 불가능한 일이란 없습니다. 중요한 건 그것을 실현하는 방법을 알아내는 것뿐입니다! 최고의 MQL5 판매자 중 한 명이 만든 최신 걸작,   Quantum Bitcoin EA   로   비트코인   거래의 미래로 들어가세요. 성능, 정밀성, 안정성을 요구하는 거래자를 위해 설계된 Quantum Bitcoin은 변동성이 심한 암호화폐 세계에서 무엇이 가능한지 새롭게 정의합니다. 중요!   구매 후 개인 메시지를 보내 설치 설명서와 설정 지침을 받아보세요. 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 비트코인/퀸 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Bitcoin EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! Quantum Bitcoin EA는   H1 시간대에서 번창하며, 시장 모멘텀의 본질을 포착하는   추세 추종 전략을  
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.9 (40)
    Experts
    이 플랫폼 최초 공개 | 시장을 이해하는 EA 이 플랫폼에서 처음으로, Expert Advisor(EA)가 Deep Seek의 전체 기능을 활용합니다. Dynamic Reversal Zoning 전략과 결합하여, 시장 움직임을 단순히 인식하는 것을 넘어 실제로 **이해하는** 시스템을 만듭니다. 실시간 시그널 __________   세팅 보기 시간 프레임: H1 레버리지: 최소 1:30 예치금: 최소 $200 종목: XAUUSD 브로커: 모든 브로커 지원 Deep Seek와 리버설 전략의 조합은 새로운 방식이며, 바로 그것이 이 시스템을 특별하게 만듭니다. 새로운 접근 방식을 찾고 있다면, 이 EA를 놓치지 마세요. 이 플랫폼에서 최초로 선보이는 제품이며, 자동매매의 새로운 방향을 제시할 수 있습니다. 고정된 패턴이나 설정에 의존하는 대신, 이 EA는 시장의 변화를  실시간으로 인식하고 – 이에 맞춰 스스로 적응합니다.  반전 영역과 가격 압력 분석에 집중하여 기존 도구들보
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    제작자의 제품 더 보기
    Cable Brain MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    Experts
    Launch offer: first 10 copies will be sold at 95$. Price will increase with every 10 copies sold.  Live monitoring signal has gained more than 60% in 50 days of trading, avereging 6% gain per week. Check our website to see the live signal or write me a DM and I will send you the link. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Cable Brain represents the pinnacle of grid trading technology, combining years of development exp
    Aussie Victor MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    4.49 (37)
    Experts
    Aussie Victor revolutionizes traditional grid trading by combining intelligent positioning with machine learning-powered entry signals, specifically engineered for the AUDCAD currency pair's unique price dynamics. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 What Makes Aussie Victor Different? Smart Grid Technology - Unlike basic grid systems that place orders at fixed intervals, Aussie Victor uses adaptive spacing and intell
    Early Retirement MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    4.5 (6)
    Experts
    After years of perfecting breakout trading strategies I am ready to share my latest development. A breakout system that uses machine learning (ML) to constantly adapt to the current market behavior and scan for the highest probability setups.  Breakout trading is a tried and tested strategy, but as anything in trading, it does come with several challanges. The challenge as a manual trader is to locate the correct swing points, where the probability of a break out is the highest. It is subjectiv
    ChronomaX
    Jesper Christensen
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Transform your EURUSD trading with ChronomaX, an advanced Expert Advisor that combines traditional grid trading strategies with cutting-edge artificial intelligence neural network technologies. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 User guide/ EA manuel:   click here. To use/test the EA: 1: Load to EURUSD (timeframe is irrelevant) 2: Make sure the input called "EURUSD Ticker" has the name of EURUSD as your broker write
    Neural Nexus MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    4 (4)
    Experts
    Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Neural Nexus represents the cutting-edge continuation of our proven EA series, following the remarkable success of ChronomaX (107% profit on live account) and Gold Matrix (86% profit on live account) - both currently running profitably on live accounts. This sophist
    Golden Retirement MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Golden Retirement is a multi-strategy system designed for trading GOLD vs USD (XAUUSD). It does not use grid or martingale or any high risk money management strategies. Every position has a fixed stop loss and take profit. A trailing stop is used to catch as many pips as possible. It is not a scalping system, but most positions are closed within a day or two. It uses 10 different strategies to make the best out of every market condition. As this EA does not utilize grid and/or martingale it wil
    Anchored VWAP plus
    Jesper Christensen
    지표
    Elevate Your Trading with Advanced Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price Technology Unlock the true power of price action with our premium Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 - the essential tool for precision entries, strategic exits, and high-probability trend continuation setups. Write me a DM for a 7 day free trial.  Anchored VWAP Plus gives traders unprecedented control by allowing custom anchor points for Volume Weighted Average Price calculations on any chart. With support for 4 sim
    FREE
    PAM Scalper PRO FX
    Jesper Christensen
    4.71 (17)
    Experts
    PAM SCALPER (Price action momentum scalper) analyses historical price data to identify supply and demand zones where liquidity is high and enters with momentum of the institutional money flow. The EA extrapolates areas to either buy or sell from historical price action and volume data.  If you want to backtest this EA or any other scalper EA, you must use high quality tick data. The historical data your broker provides through MT5 will give inacurate test results. You can follow my guide how to
    Smart Trade Control MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    유틸리티
    Transform your Metatrader 5 trading experience with the Smart Trade Control for MT5, a sophsiticated yet intuitive trade managtement solution designed for traders of all levels. From precise position sizing to advanced basket management, this tool streamlines your trading workflow while enhancing risk control.  Contact me for a free 7 day trial.   Core Features:  Smart Position Calculator: Enter risk amount and instantly get optimal lot size based on your stop loss - eliminate manual calculation
    필터:
    Gravity Tool
    334
    Gravity Tool 2025.12.07 14:38 
     

    In my opinion: If you want to go for a gold grid bot, this is the best from the market. I run it with low risk but its design makes different strategies possible. I recommend it highly. Jesper is also an honest developer and certainly one of the smartes arround.

    thomaslampe65
    622
    thomaslampe65 2025.08.27 02:40 
     

    Update 12/11/25: This EA continues to amaze me. profit from 9/15/25 until 12/11/25 is EUR 404.77. It gets in, does its thing, and gets out.

    Update 10/21/25: I started a real account on 9/15/25 with EUR 1k, default settings except AutoLot 2. Until today net profit EUR 183.65. 19 trades - 17W, 2L. XAUUSD lost about 7% in the last 2 days and the EA did not take a trade, staying safe. Very impressive!

    9/12/25: Summary after one month of running a Euro 1K demo account on RoboForex PRO 1:1000: I am up 8.8% with minimal DD, 19W, 4L. I am sure that this would have looked even better as I somehow managed to turn the EA off for 4 trading days. Jesper's support is superb and he is very engaging in the chat group. I am excited about this EA and will start a real account next month. Thank you for creating an excellent EA, Jesper!

    Jesper Christensen
    8546
    개발자의 답변 Jesper Christensen 2025.08.27 06:42
    Thanks Thomas!
    Saman Mehrdad Taheri
    390
    Saman Mehrdad Taheri 2025.08.24 06:40 
     

    I’ve been running Gold Matrix for about 4 weeks on high settings and my account is up around 60% . Drawdown has touched 30% a few times, but the EA always recovered well and pushed back into profit. Once I hit 100%, I’ll withdraw my initial and let it run risk-free. Big shoutout to Jasper too — I’ve used his EAs for 2 years now and he’s one of the few genuine authors out there, always available to help. So far, really happy with the results.

    Jesper Christensen
    8546
    개발자의 답변 Jesper Christensen 2025.08.25 18:26
    Thank you for your support Saman!
    juneve
    229
    juneve 2025.07.24 16:41 
     

    It's hard to believe I'm the first to leave a review here. I’ve been running this EA on a live account since April. The win rate is over 95 percent. You shouldn’t expect daily trades with this EA, but when it does open a position, it's impressive. I'm a big fan of the trendline drawing feature — it not only looks good but also provides valuable insights. I’ve activated the grid mode, although it rarely comes into play. With the drawdown risk settings, I’ve got everything under control. And whenever the grid mode was triggered, it never failed. I’m in profit with this impressive EA. Thanks to the developer for such great work!

    Jesper Christensen
    8546
    개발자의 답변 Jesper Christensen 2025.07.24 16:50
    Thank you for your review Juneve! Much appreciated :)
    리뷰 답변