Gold Matrix MT5

Gold Matrix: Unlock Gold Trading Mastery with Advanced AI Technology. Harness the Power of Smart Momentum Trading in the Gold MarketSend me a private message to get access to the live monitoring signal

Next 5 copies will be sold at 295$ - Next price 345$

Join my open group for questions related to any of my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01

    Are you ready to elevate your XAUUSD trading experience? Introducing Gold Matrix - the sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance.

    Elite Momentum-Based Strategy

    Gold Matrix identifies and capitalizes on momentum where it matters most - following the footsteps of high-volume traders who are actively driving price action. This EA doesn't just follow trends - it follows the money.

    Adaptive Machine Learning Technology

    Markets evolve, and so does Gold Matrix. Our proprietary adaptive machine learning algorithm continuously analyzes market conditions to optimize its trading parameters, ensuring the EA stays perfectly tuned to current market behavior.

    Strategic Position Management

    Unlike typical EAs that cut losses immediately, Gold Matrix employs an intelligent averaging-in strategy to manage positions more effectively. For traders who prefer traditional risk management, a customizable stop loss feature is available.

    Adaptive News-Driven Directional Analysis

    Gold Matrix takes its news intelligence to the next level by not just filtering risky periods, but actively analyzing recent economic data releases to inform its trading decisions. The EA's sophisticated algorithm evaluates the outcomes and market reactions to recent news events, determining whether conditions favor buying, selling, or implementing a balanced bidirectional approach. This intelligent market interpretation allows Gold Matrix to align with the broader economic narrative driving gold prices, rather than simply relying on technical indicators alone. By incorporating this fundamental analysis layer, the EA can identify stronger directional opportunities and adapt its strategy accordingly—buying during bullish economic conditions, selling during bearish scenarios, or trading both directions when markets lack clear consensus. This news-driven directional intelligence gives Gold Matrix a significant edge in capturing the most profitable moves while avoiding counter-trend traps.

    How to use:

    • Load on XAUUSD chart H1
    • Change the risk settings by adjusting the input called "autolot level". Higher Autolot level = higher risk and more profit potential. 
    • Run on VPS  
    • Minimum account balance for safe trading 1000$ or 10$ on a cent account
    • Minimum leverage for safe trading 1:500

    Avoid using broker historical data for backtests beyond 1-2 years. Brokers typically don't maintain high-quality historical data for extended periods, which can lead to inaccurate backtest results and misleading performance metrics.

    For backtesting strategies over longer timeframes, use third-party tick data instead. This ensures data accuracy and reliability for your analysis. You can find my step-by-step guide for downloading and importing tick data into MT5 Follow this guide for more information.

    Key Advantages:

    • Short-term trading focus minimizes market exposure and risk
    • Broker-agnostic performance verified through extensive stress testing
    • Resilient to market conditions including spread variations and slippage
    • Simple setup and operation with intuitive parameter controls
    • Comprehensive documentation for both beginners and experienced traders

    Engineered for Real Market Conditions

    Gold Matrix has been rigorously tested across multiple brokers with varying conditions to ensure consistent performance regardless of your trading environment. The algorithm's resilience to spread and slippage makes it ideal for traders concerned about execution quality.

    Is Gold Matrix Right for You?

    This EA is perfect for traders focused on the gold market who value sophisticated technology paired with straightforward operation. Whether you trade full-time or have limited hours to monitor the markets, Gold Matrix adapts to your trading style.

    Don't leave your gold trading to chance. Choose the smart, adaptive approach that follows institutional money flow.

    Upgrade to Gold Matrix today and transform your XAUUSD trading experience.


    thomaslampe65
    446
    thomaslampe65 2025.08.27 02:40 
     

    Summary after one month of running a Euro 1K demo account on RoboForex PRO 1:1000: I am up 8.8% with minimal DD, 19W, 4L. I am sure that this would have looked even better as I somehow managed to turn the EA off for 4 trading days. Jesper's support is superb and he is very engaging in the chat group. I am excited about this EA and will start a real account next month. Thank you for creating an excellent EA, Jesper!

    Saman Mehrdad Taheri
    385
    Saman Mehrdad Taheri 2025.08.24 06:40 
     

    I’ve been running Gold Matrix for about 4 weeks on high settings and my account is up around 60% . Drawdown has touched 30% a few times, but the EA always recovered well and pushed back into profit. Once I hit 100%, I’ll withdraw my initial and let it run risk-free. Big shoutout to Jasper too — I’ve used his EAs for 2 years now and he’s one of the few genuine authors out there, always available to help. So far, really happy with the results.

    juneve
    194
    juneve 2025.07.24 16:41 
     

    It's hard to believe I'm the first to leave a review here. I’ve been running this EA on a live account since April. The win rate is over 95 percent. You shouldn’t expect daily trades with this EA, but when it does open a position, it's impressive. I'm a big fan of the trendline drawing feature — it not only looks good but also provides valuable insights. I’ve activated the grid mode, although it rarely comes into play. With the drawdown risk settings, I’ve got everything under control. And whenever the grid mode was triggered, it never failed. I’m in profit with this impressive EA. Thanks to the developer for such great work!

    Matrix Arrow EA MT5  è un consulente esperto unico che può scambiare i segnali MT5 dell'indicatore Matrix Arrow con un pannello commerciale sul grafico, manualmente o automaticamente al 100%.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI) Candele classiche Heiken Ashi Media mobile Media
