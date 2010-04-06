Grid Aroon EA MT5

Grid-Aroon Expert Advisor

Not Optimized – Built for Your Optimization!
This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want complete control over their trading parameters. It is not pre-optimized, giving you the flexibility to adjust settings and fine-tune performance according to your strategy and market conditions.

Strategy Overview
The Grid-Aroon EA combines a grid trading approach with the Aroon indicator to identify trends and execute systematic trades. The EA follows a structured logic:

  • Grid Trading Mechanism: Trades are placed at fixed price intervals (GridSize) to capitalize on price fluctuations. If the market moves against the initial entry, additional trades are opened at defined grid levels (MaxGridLevels) to average the entry price.

  • Aroon Indicator for Entry Signals: The EA analyzes the Aroon Up and Aroon Down indicators to determine trend strength. When the Aroon Up crosses above a threshold (InpAroonThreshold), it signals an uptrend for potential buy entries. When Aroon Down dominates, the EA looks for sell opportunities.

  • Adaptive Position Sizing: The EA supports a lot multiplier (GridVolumeMultiplier) to adjust the volume of subsequent trades in the grid, allowing for dynamic exposure management.

  • Take Profit System: Instead of relying on stop losses, the EA calculates a Weighted Average Price (VWAP) for open grid positions and sets a unified Take Profit to close all trades efficiently.

  • Customizable Trade Timing: A built-in Bars Delay function ensures that the EA does not generate signals too frequently, preventing unnecessary entries in choppy markets.

Key Features

  • Fully Customizable Grid Settings – Control distance, levels, and volume adjustments.
  • Trend Confirmation with Aroon Indicator – Avoid false signals with built-in trend detection.
  • Smart Take Profit Calculation – Uses a volume-weighted approach to maximize efficiency.
  • Dynamic Position Tracking – Keeps track of active buy and sell positions for strategic execution.
  • Debug Mode Available – Enables detailed logging for fine-tuning and optimization.

Produtos recomendados
Smart Grid Trader EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I'm always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift.
GriffonArgos
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
This Expert Advisor utilizes the Stochastic Oscillator and Awesome Oscillator (AO) to capture market movements and generate trading signals. Key Features: Highly accurate analysis even in complex market conditions. Dynamic Risk Management: Lot or risk-based money management options automatically adjust risk for each trade. Flexible Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing stop settings to protect profits and minimize losses. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Supports analysis on multiple timeframes to accommodat
FREE
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Grid Hlevel MT5
Sergey Ermolov
2 (1)
Experts
Versão MT4  |  Indicador Valable ZigZag  |  FAQ O   Grid HLevel   Expert Advisor é perfeito para aqueles comerciantes que querem fazer um lucro estável no mercado Forex todos os meses.   O Expert Advisor trabalha de acordo com a estratégia de cálculo da média e sugiro que a utilize correctamente.   Utilizá-lo "correctamente" significa abrir operações com cálculo de média no ponto de inversão do mercado e negociar apenas na direcção de uma tendência global. Quanto à direcção da tendência princip
GOLD Stone
Ken Iijima
Experts
GOLD Stone EA — The Ultimate Trend-Following Strategy for Gold DISCOUNT - Don't Miss Out! Original Price: $800 → Now: $150 LINE Signal Coming Soon! Stunning Results: 12x Return in 2 Years   Initial Deposit: $10,000 Final Balance: $122,532 Net Profit: $112,532 (+1,125%) Test Period: January 2024 – December 2025 (Approx. 2 Years) Outstanding Performance Metrics Metric Result Rating Profit Factor 19.48 Exceptional (1.5+ is considered good) Sharpe Ratio 2.41 Excellent (1.0
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Infinity Trend EA Multi Timeframe with RSI Filter
Tsuyoshi Uno
Experts
Priorizar a proteção do capital, enquanto busca o lucro Este EA foi desenvolvido com a proteção do capital como prioridade máxima , alcançando em backtests um crescimento médio anual de +24,5% (dependendo das condições). Com quatro filtros robustos, incluindo a detecção de range , ele gera apenas 0 a poucas operações altamente seletivas por mês . Garante estabilidade a longo prazo e, ao atingir a meta diária de lucro ou durante períodos de baixa atividade do mercado, muda automaticamente para o
Its Volatility is your Opportunity
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping é um consultor de negociação totalmente automatizado que não usa martingale. Estratégia de escalpelamento noturno. O indicador RSI e o filtro ATR são usados ​​como entradas. O consultor requer um tipo de conta de cobertura. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recomendações gerais Depósito mínimo de $ 100, use contas ECN com spread mínimo, configurações padrão para eu
Eurusd Triple Fusion AI
Marc Henning Hruschka
Experts
EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AI - Sistema Avançado de Trading Algorítmico O par EUR/USD é o instrumento de moeda mais negociado do mundo , conhecido por sua liquidez e movimentos direcionais claros. No entanto, muitos traders perdem com mudanças sutis de tendência e falsos rompimentos. EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AI é um expert advisor de última geração projetado especificamente para dominar as características únicas do par euro-dólar. Diferente de robôs de estratégia única que falham quando o mercado
Quantum Index
Vladimir Mametov
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum Index — Expert Advisor for Index Trading Live Signal       Key Features: Supported Instruments: .US30Cash, .UsTechCash, JP225Cash Broker : RoboForex ( ECN or Prime account).    Average Monthly Activity: 100–200 orders Expected Profit: 10–20% per month Maximum Drawdown: Up to 20% with default lot settings Description: Quantum Index is a high-precision, reliable, and profitable expert advisor designed for automated trading on major stock indices. It is fully optimized for RoboForex broker
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Shinkiro DE40 Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Shinkiro DE40 Scalper: Scalping de Precisão com Precisão Incomparável Desbloqueie o poder do scalping de precisão com o Shinkiro DE40 Scalper. Projetado para aproveitar os níveis mais altos e mais baixos dos preços das últimas x barras, este EA de última geração oferece uma impressionante taxa de acerto de 85% com zero drawdowns em execução. Ideal para traders que buscam retornos consistentes, o Shinkiro DE40 se destaca durante as horas de abertura da Bolsa de Frankfurt, mas também pode se benef
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.67 (33)
Experts
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Apenas um número muito limitado de cópias estará disponível pelo preço atual! Preço final: 999$ NOVO (a partir de US$ 349) --> GANHE 1 EA GRÁTIS (para 2 números de conta comercial). Oferta combinada definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Bem-vindo ao BITCOIN REAPER!   Depois do tremendo sucesso do Gold Reaper, decidi que era hora de aplicar os mesmos princípios vencedores ao mercado de Bi
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Atomic Advanced EA
Lucas Bremer Moinhos Dos Santos
Experts
Disclaimer:   These profiles are expert-level starting points, not guaranteed "set-and-forget" solutions. Market conditions change, and different brokers have unique data feeds and execution policies.   It is absolutely essential to backtest these settings thoroughly and run them on a demo account before committing real capital.   Pay close attention to the risk management inputs. ## 1. The Conservative Trend Follower This profile is designed for patience and stability. It trades on a higher
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   é um robô multifuncional para trading ativo nos instrumentos financeiros mais populares, incluindo pares de moedas (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), ouro (XAU/USD), petróleo (Brent, WTI) e criptomoedas (BTC, ETH, LTC e outros). A base do algoritmo é uma versão modernizada da Hull Moving Average (HMA), que oferece sinais mais claros em comparação com as Médias Móveis clássicas. O advisor reage de forma flexível às flutuações de curto prazo, utilizando o princípio
Neuron Net GOLD
Sugianto
4.6 (10)
Experts
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au
Smart Robo
Mohammad Manauvar Husain
Experts
This is available on lowest price, price will further increase. Don't miss this opportunity. Buy it now.  This expert adviser has been designed to be used on EURUSD pair. Recommended to use this EA with account balance of at least 200 USD . This has been developed using best indicators RSI and Moving average. Moving average analyse the trend of the market and RSI indicator analyse the support and resistance. when both the signal is buy or Sell then only order is placed. Market trend and support
MetaPRO Tape reading system
EDUARDO RODRIGUES NASCIMENTO
2 (1)
Experts
O meta PRO   é a única ferramenta do mercado para análise de fluxo de ordens em Forex ou qualquer ativo! Além disto, que permite a realização de backtests. Você consegue realizar trades tanto de forma manual como também 100% automática utilizando todas as informações da plataforma. Site oficial:    https://seurobotrader.com/robos/metapro-licenca-anual/ Você pode combinar todos os dados exibidos na plataforma para criar estratégias automáticas. É compatível com qualquer ativo. Seja na B3, mini
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Volatility Pullback EA is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA trades pullbacks during high-volatility conditions using auto-generated grid levels that dynamically adapt to current market volatility, allowing intelligent position scaling during price retracements instead of fixed grid spacing. To protect trading capital, especially on small and cent accounts , the EA includes equity protection that automatically pauses trading when predefined equity limits
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Forex Fighter 5
Jared Matthew Bryant
1 (2)
Experts
Forex Fighter is an advanced, multicurrency system that trades following symbols: EURJPY, GBPCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDNZD, USDJPY and AUDCAD. The strategy is based on built in indicators which I developed myself. Forex Fighter follows unique patterns that are repetitive but very often human brain is not capable of catching them.  The decision maker here are two Neural Networks which have to agree whether or not a particular trade will be placed. The probability of repeating a pattern has to be ab
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Experts
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
TSageHuz Gold
Nguyen Trung Khiem
Experts
Important Note: “This EA is designed for Gold as our testing focused primarily on Gold. You may use it on other forex symbols, but you will need to find suitable settings for them. It may not work effectively on indices or other commodities.” No Expert Advisor (EA) can guarantee consistent long-term profits. However, "tSageHuz v10 - Scalper Trading EA for Gold" has been rigorously backtested from January 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024, showing consistent profitability. Starting with a $100 balance
Expert Robocode Pro MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses a trending strategy based on numerous technical indicators "Moving Average" on the timeframe: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1. The Expert Advisor uses elements from strategies such as Martingale, Grid and Averaging. In trading, up to 3 orders can be opened simultaneously on each of the currency pairs. The EA uses a partial order closing algorithm and hidden Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop. A multi-currency adviser trades in 17 currency pairs. EA uses time
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.66 (38)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (5)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Mais do autor
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
**Muito Importante: Ajuste a configuração de "Distância entre Ordens". Reduza-a para obter melhores resultados, idealmente entre 2 e 10.** Negociar no Forex e em mercados voláteis pode ser muito complicado e arriscado. Quase todas as estratégias não funcionarão como você deseja 100% do tempo! Com o nosso novo consultor especializado, "Super Hedge Fighter EA", você verá o mercado sob uma nova perspectiva. Você nunca mais terá medo da volatilidade, pois ela se tornará sua fonte de renda. "Sup
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
Experts
Muito importante: Por favor, ajuste a "Distância entre ordens"... Reduza-a para obter bons resultados. Aumentá-la fará o EA muito mais seguro. Negociar no Forex tem milhões de maneiras! Uma das maneiras inovadoras é nadar contra a corrente! Aqui, lutamos contra o mercado e trabalhamos para obter o nosso pão e manteiga dele :) (O trading é arriscado, e você pode perder!) Daqui surgiu a ideia! Lutar contra o mercado. O Expert Advisor usa uma combinação de: Hedge, Grid e estratégias de tendência pa
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
Visual Mountain Guard Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
The Mountain Guard Indicator is a highly customizable tool designed for traders who want full control over their optimization. It has not been pre-optimized, giving you the freedom to adapt it to your specific trading strategies and preferences. Key Features: Buy and sell signals displayed with lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart. SAR line represented as a dotted Dodger Blue line to visualize the Stop-and-Reverse (SAR) trend-following indicator. Adjustable parameters to control SAR st
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário