Grid Aroon EA MT5

Grid-Aroon Expert Advisor

Not Optimized – Built for Your Optimization!
This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want complete control over their trading parameters. It is not pre-optimized, giving you the flexibility to adjust settings and fine-tune performance according to your strategy and market conditions.

Strategy Overview
The Grid-Aroon EA combines a grid trading approach with the Aroon indicator to identify trends and execute systematic trades. The EA follows a structured logic:

  • Grid Trading Mechanism: Trades are placed at fixed price intervals (GridSize) to capitalize on price fluctuations. If the market moves against the initial entry, additional trades are opened at defined grid levels (MaxGridLevels) to average the entry price.

  • Aroon Indicator for Entry Signals: The EA analyzes the Aroon Up and Aroon Down indicators to determine trend strength. When the Aroon Up crosses above a threshold (InpAroonThreshold), it signals an uptrend for potential buy entries. When Aroon Down dominates, the EA looks for sell opportunities.

  • Adaptive Position Sizing: The EA supports a lot multiplier (GridVolumeMultiplier) to adjust the volume of subsequent trades in the grid, allowing for dynamic exposure management.

  • Take Profit System: Instead of relying on stop losses, the EA calculates a Weighted Average Price (VWAP) for open grid positions and sets a unified Take Profit to close all trades efficiently.

  • Customizable Trade Timing: A built-in Bars Delay function ensures that the EA does not generate signals too frequently, preventing unnecessary entries in choppy markets.

Key Features

  • Fully Customizable Grid Settings – Control distance, levels, and volume adjustments.
  • Trend Confirmation with Aroon Indicator – Avoid false signals with built-in trend detection.
  • Smart Take Profit Calculation – Uses a volume-weighted approach to maximize efficiency.
  • Dynamic Position Tracking – Keeps track of active buy and sell positions for strategic execution.
  • Debug Mode Available – Enables detailed logging for fine-tuning and optimization.

Fine-tune your strategy and unleash the full potential of Grid-Aroon EA!

