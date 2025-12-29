Hunt Protocol is a Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading the Gold (XAUUSD) market. It uses a unique strategy for capturing price impulses (impulse scalping) that occur during sharp price movements over short timeframes (seconds), as well as trend filtering on higher timeframes.

The advisor is designed to profit from the high volatility of precious metals, combining entry accuracy with strict risk control. Only 5 copies at premium price, then the price will increase!

Exclusive to XAUUSD: The algorithm is designed and optimized specifically for the unique dynamics and volatility of the gold market.

Double Trend Filtering: Uses higher time frame logic to confirm trade direction, increasing the likelihood of success.

Built-in risk control: The system checks for spreads, candle size, and filters out trading during high volatility periods (such as during important news releases) using internal logic.

Flexible Time Filter: Allows you to customize the EA's operating hours, avoiding illiquid overnight sessions or dangerous news events.

The advisor uses pure price logic (Price Action), without resorting to standard indicators:

Pulse Logic (Seconds): Compare the current price with the price at the start of the second to determine the momentum (DPrice logic). Candle Tails Filter: Analyze the size of the upper and lower shadows (tails) to confirm the strength of the move. Trend Filter: Analyzes the direction of the candle on the chart to ensure that the trade is in line with the global trend.

Requirements and Settings

Trading symbol: Recommended XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: Any (recommended for monitoring, internal logic works based on ticks and H1 trend).

Minimum deposit: 300 USD (500 USD recommended for comfortable work).

Account type: ECN or Raw Spread with low slippage and fast execution.

Important Note (MQL5 Market Rules):

Each broker has its own trading conditions (spread, slippage, stop levels, execution type). Expert Advisor settings are individual and require optimization in the strategy tester specifically for your quotes. There are no universal settings. Testing on a demo account is mandatory.