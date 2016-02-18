Algoritmos de média eficiente com lag mínimo: Uso em indicadores

Eu acredito que não é necessário explicar a importância dos algoritmos de nivelamento para as análises técnicas e para os sistemas comerciais. Os códigos de praticamente todos os indicadores contém algoritmos de cálculo de média explícitos ou implícitos. Se nós observarmos as plataformas comerciais online e dos terminais de clientes com atenção, veremos que a maioria deles e a maior parte dos indicadores usam os algoritmos mais simples (mas não os mais eficientes) de cálculo de média.



Algoritmos de cálculo de média muito mais eficientes foram desenvolvidos por mim. Contudo, devido à significativa complexidade destes algoritmos, tentativas de aplicá-los a indicadores resultaram, de modo geral, no esgotamento da paciência dos programadores, que criaram no máximo um ou dois indicadores, que nem sempre operavam corretamente. Diante disso, eles geralmente se cansam de trabalhar dessa maneira. A vantagem básica das médias simples é que elas estão sempre disponíveis como funções personalizadas simples que podem ser aplicadas em qualquer lugar e a qualquer hora.

O arquivo JJMASeries.mqh contém quatro funções: JJMASeries(), JJMASeriesResize(), JJMASeriesAlert() e JMA_ErrDescr(). O arquivo também contém variáveis declaradas como globais.



A função JJMASeries() é projetada para o uso do algoritmo JMA na escrita de quaisquer indicadores técnicos ou expert advisors, e para a subsituição do nivelamento clássico de computação com esse algoritmo. A função não irá operar se o parâmetro "limite" assumir o valor de zero! Todos os indicadores que eu desenvolvi para JJMASeries foram feitos considerando essa limitação. O arquivo deverá ser salvo na pasta MetaTrader\experts\include\. Deve-se notar que, se o valor da variável "de barra" exceder o valor da variável MaxBar, a função JJMASeries() irá devolver um valor de zero para esta barra! E, portanto, esse valor pode não estar presente como um termo de uma fração em alguns cálculos do indicador! JJMASeries() irá também devolver um zero nas 30 barras consequentes.



Essa versão do JJMASeries() suporta expert advisors quando operada nos indicadores personalizados usados pelo expert advisor. Além disso, essa versão do JJMASeries() suporta expert advisors quando operada no código indicador inteiramente situado no código do expert, mantendo todas as homologações e variáveis DO salvas! Ao codificar indicadores ou expert advisors usando o JJMASeries, não é recomendável nomear variáveis com nomes que comecem com nJMA... ou dJMA... . A função JJMASeries() pode ser usada no código interno de outras funções personalizadas contanto que se considere que toda chamada para o JJMASeries() deve ter um número exclusivo em cada chamada para uma função personalizada. Essa versão do JJMASeries() é projetada para processar variáveis relacionadas a matrizes de séries de tempo do gráfico atual. Se essa função for aplicada ao processamento de variáveis computadas em matrizes de séries de tempo de outros gráficos, os cálculos serão incorretos!



Entradas:

- número - o número da função JJMASeries() chama o código do indicador (0, 1, 2, 3, ...);

- din - parâmetro que permite a modificação dos parâmetros de comprimento e fase em cada barra. 0 - os parâmetros não podem ser modificados, qualquer outro valor permite a mudança de parâmetros;

- MaxBar - valor máximo do número de barra computado. Normalmente, é Bars-1-period (barras-1-período), sendo que o "período" é a quantidade de barras, nas quais o valor da série inicial não é calculado;

- limite - quantidade de barras não calculadas mais um ou o número da última barra não calculada. Ela deve ser igual a Bars-IndicatorCounted()-1 (barras contadas pelo indicador);

- Comprimento - profundidade média;

- Fase - mudança de parâmetro na faixa entre -100 e +100. Ela influencia a qualidade do processo transitório;

- series - entrada que sustenta o cálculo do JJMASeries();

- barra - o número de barra a ser calculado. Esse parâmetro deve ser modificado pela afirmação DO do valor máximo até zero. O seu valor máximo deve ser sempre igual ao valor do "limite"!

- JMASeries() - valor JMA. Se o valor do parâmetro "barra" exceder MaxBar-30, a função JJMASeries() sempre devolve zero!- reset - parâmetro que devolve por referência um valor diferente de 0 caso um erro tiver ocorrido na computação da função, e devolve 0 caso a computação tiver sido bem sucedida. Esse parâmetro pode ser apenas uma variável, mas não um valor!





Inicialização de função

Antes de chamar a função JJMASeries(), quando a quantidade de barras já calculadas for igual a 0, as variáveis internas do buffer da função deverão ser redimensionadas (seria ainda melhor fazê-lo no bloco de inicialização do indicador personalizado ou do expert advisor). Para isso, é necessário chamar as variáveis do JJMASeries() utilizando a função auxiliar JJMASeriesResize() com os seguintes parâmetros: JJMASeriesResize(número+1); é necessário para criar o 'número' de parâmetro (número MaxJMA) igual à quantidade de chamadas ao JJMASeries, ou seja, maior do que o valor máximo do 'número' por uma margem de 1. Juntamente com o redimensionamento dos buffers do JJMASeries(), pode-se verificar, no bloco de inicialização, os valores de entrada do indicador "comprimento" e "fase", que são entradas do JJMASeries(), verificando se eles se encontram dentro de sua faixa de mudança através do uso do JJMASeriesAlert():





JJMASeriesAlert( int Number, string name, int ExternVar)

- Número - parâmetro que pode ser adquirir dois valores: 0 - para verificar se a entrada ExternVar se encontra dentro da faixa de mudança da entrada de comprimento do JJMASeries(), e 1 - para verificar se a entrada ExternVar se encontra dentro da faixa de mudança da entrada de fase do JJMASeries();

- nome - nome de string da entrada ExternVar para dar um alerta;

- ExternVar - entrada do indicador

Indicação de erro



Quando estiverem sendo depurados, os códigos dos indicadores ou dos expert advisors podem conter erros. Para encontrar as causas dos erros, é necessário visualizar o arquivo log. A função JJMASeries() registra todos os erros em um arquivo log na pasta chamada \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\LOGS\. Se um erro MQL4 ocorre no código que antecede a função JJMASeries() antes de chamar essa função, a função irá registrar o código e o conteúdo do erro em um arquivo log. Se um erro MQL4 ocorre no algoritmo do JJMASeries() durante a execução da função JJMASeries(), a função também irá registrar o código do erro em um arquivo log. Se o 'número' de chamada da função JJMASeries() for especificado incorretamente ou se houver uma definição incorreta do tamanho das variáveis de buffer nJJMAResize.Size, mensagens sobre parâmetros incorretos serão registradas no arquivo log. Informações sobre definições incorretas do parâmetro 'limite' também serão registradas no arquivo log.



Se o redimensionamento dos buffers do JJMASeries falhar durante a execução da função init(), a função JJMASeriesResize() irá registrar informações sobre a falha de redimensionamento no arquivo log. Se a sequência correta da mudança do parâmetro 'barra' for violada durante a chamada da função JJMASeries() através de uma afirmação DO externa, essas informações também serão registradas no arquivo log. Deve-se considerar que alguns erros no código irão produzir novos erros em sua execução, e é por isso que, se a função JJMASeries() registrar vários erros no arquivo log de uma vez, esses erros deverão ser eliminados de acordo com a ordem de sua aparição. Em um indicador corretamente codificado, a função JJMASeries() poderá registrar no arquivo log apenas desordens no sistema operacional. Uma exceção é o registro do redimensionamento das variáveis do buffer na reinicialização do indicador ou do expert advisor, que ocorre sempre que há uma chamada da função init(). Todos os erros MQL4 são registrados no arquivo log através do uso da função JMA_ErrDescr(), que nivela o código e o conteúdo do erro de acordo com o seu código, obtido através do uso da função GetLastError() no arquivo log.



Chamada exemplificadora da função JJMASeries() (nivelamento JMA duplo do preço de entrada):





#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Magenta extern int Length1 = 5 ; extern int Length2 = 5 ; extern int Phase1 = 100 ; extern int Phase2 = 100 ; extern int Shift = 0 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double J2JMA[]; double Temp_Series; #include <JJMASeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , J2JMA); SetIndexShift ( 0 , Shift); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); IndicatorShortName ( "J2JMA(Length1=" + Length1 + ", Phase1=" + Phase1 + ", Length2=" + Length2 + ", Phase2=" + Phase2 + ", Shift=" + Shift + ")" ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "J2JMA" ); IndicatorDigits ( Digits ); if (JJMASeriesResize( 2 ) != 2 ) return (- 1 ); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "Length1" , Length1); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "Length2" , Length2); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "Phase1" , Phase1 ); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "Phase2" , Phase2 ); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars - 1 < 61 ) return ( 0 ); int reset, MaxBar1, MaxBar2, counted_bars = IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--; int limit = Bars - counted_bars - 1 ; MaxBar1 = Bars - 1 ; MaxBar2 = MaxBar1 - 30 ; for ( int bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Temp_Series = PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar); Temp_Series = JJMASeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar1,limit,Phase1,Length1, Temp_Series,bar,reset); if (reset != 0 ) return (- 1 ); Temp_Series = JJMASeries( 1 , 0 ,MaxBar2,limit,Phase2,Length2, Temp_Series,bar,reset); if (reset != 0 ) return (- 1 ); J2JMA[bar] = Temp_Series; } return ( 0 ); }

Portanto, os seguintes pontos podem ser enfatizados em relação à aplicação dessa função:1. Declaração das funções como sendo parte do arquivo JJMASeries.mqh com a linha #include no início do código do indicador. São declaradas as variáveis e quatro funções: JJMASeries(), JJMASeriesResize(), JJMASeriesAlert(), JMA_ErrDescr().2. Redimensionamento dos elementos do buffer usados pela função JJMASeries() através do uso da função JJMASeriesResize() no bloco de inicialização.3. Verificação com o uso da função JJMASeriesAlert() no bloco de inicialização, para confirmar se os valores das variáveis externas do indicador que são as variáveis externas da função JJMASeries() estão corretos.4. As próprias chamadas para a função JJMASeries(), realizadas através do uso das afirmações DO com o controle de erros relevante.





Outras funções

JJMASeries ( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Phase, int Length, double series, int bar, int &reset) JLiteSeries( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Phase, int Length, double series, int bar, int &reset) JurXSeries ( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Length, double series, int bar, int &reset) T3Series ( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Phase, int Length, double series, int bar, int &reset ) ParMASeries( int number, int MaxBar, int limit, int period, double series, int bar, int &reset) LRMASeries ( int number, int MaxBar, int limit, int period, double series, int bar, int &reset )

O algoritmo para a chamada de outras funções é essencialmente igual ao algoritmo considerado acima, mas há algumas diferenças na quantidade das variáveis externas disponíveis nas funções:

Deve-se observar que as funções JJMASeries() e JLiteSeries() não são compatíveis no mesmo expert advisor ou indicador! De fato, o mesmo código JMA com o nome de função JJMASeries() é colocado no arquivo JLiteSeries.mqh sem adaptação! Para substituir a função JJMASeries() com a função JLiteSeries() em um expert advisor ou indicador, basta substituir a linha #include por #include. Todos as chamadas para funções do arquivo JLiteSeries.mqh são consideradas chamadas para funções idênticas àquelas usados em relação às funções do arquivo JJMASeries.mqh.



Outras funções são totalmente compatíveis dentro do mesmo código do indicador ou expert advisor. Nas funções ParMASeries() eLRMASeries(), o valor do 'período' da variável externa é limitado a 501. Se valores maiores forem necessários, é preciso modificar os primeiros parâmetros (não o zero!) dos buffers dParMA.TempBuffer[][501] e dParMA.TEMPBUFFER[][501] para a função ParMASeries() ou dLRMA.TempBuffer[][501] e do dLRMA.TEMPBUFFER[][501] para a função LRMASeries() nos arquivos ParMASeries.mqh e LRMASeries.mqh, respectivamente. >



Função JurXSeries()

Abaixo temos uma chamada exemplificadora para a função JurXSeries() (nivelamento ultralinear do preço de entrada com nivelamento adicional JMA):





#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Gold extern int JurX_Length = 5 ; extern int JJMA_Length = 4 ; extern int JJMA_Phase = - 100 ; extern int Shift = 0 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double Ind_Buffer[]; double Price,JurX,JJurX,Error; #include <JJMASeries.mqh> #include <JurXSeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Ind_Buffer); SetIndexShift ( 0 , Shift); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); IndicatorShortName ( "JJurX( JurX_Length=" +JurX_Length+ ", Shift=" +Shift+ ")" ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "JJurX" ); IndicatorDigits ( Digits ); if (JurXSeriesResize( 2 )!= 2 ) return (- 1 ); if (JJMASeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 ); JurXSeriesAlert( 0 , "JurX_Length" ,JurX_Length); JJMASeriesAlert( 0 , "JJMA_Length" ,JJMA_Length); JJMASeriesAlert( 1 , "JJMA_Phase" ,JJMA_Phase); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars - 1 <JurX_Length+ 32 ) return ( 0 ); int reset,MaxBar,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; int limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; determining of the oldest bar number, starting from which all bars MaxBar= Bars - 1 ; for ( int bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) { Price=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs,bar); JurX=JurXSeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,JurX_Length,Price,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); Error=JurXSeries( 1 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,JurX_Length, 100 ,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (Error== 0 )Error= 100 ; JurX*= 100 /Error; JJurX=JJMASeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,JJMA_Phase,JJMA_Length,JurX,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); Ind_Buffer[bar]=JJurX; } return ( 0 ); }

Nesse exemplo, deve-se notar que a função JurXSeries() faz o cálculo da média tanto o preço de entrada quanto da constante! Dividindo o resultado do cálculo da média pelo valor constante, obteremos o erro de nivelamento. Para obter resultados mais precisos do nivelamento da série de preços, é necessário dividir o resultado do nivelamento por esse valor de erro. Isso foi feito, no nosso caso. Em dois casos abaixo, o numerador e o denominador são nivelados separadamente, de modo que o procedimento acima não se faz necessário. Tal erro não irá ocorrer em outras funções de nivelamento.



Abaixo temos uma chamada exemplificadora para as funções JJMASeries() e JurXSeries() (CCI análogo com nivelamento JMA adicional):





#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 BlueViolet #property indicator_level1 0.5 #property indicator_level2 - 0.5 #property indicator_level3 0.0 #property indicator_levelcolor MediumBlue #property indicator_levelstyle 4 extern int JJMA.Length = 8 ; extern int JurX.Length = 8 ; extern int JJMA.Phase = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double Ind_Buffer1[]; int w; #include <JJMASeries.mqh> #include <JurXSeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Ind_Buffer1); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "JCCIX" ); IndicatorShortName ( "JCCIX(JJMA.Length=" +JJMA.Length+ ", JurX.Length" + JurX.Length+ ")" ); IndicatorDigits ( 2 ); if (JurXSeriesResize( 2 )!= 2 ) return (- 1 ); if (JJMASeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 ); JurXSeriesAlert ( 0 , "JurX.Length" ,JurX.Length); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "JJMA.Length" ,JJMA.Length); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "JJMA.Phase" ,JJMA.Phase); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 ,JurX.Length+ 31 ); if (JurX.Length> 5 ) w=JurX.Length- 1 ; else w= 5 ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { double price,Jprice,JCCIX,UPCCI,DNCCI,JUPCCIX,JDNCCIX; int reset,MaxBar,MaxBarJ,limit,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; MaxBar= Bars - 1 ; MaxBarJ=MaxBar- 30 ; if (limit>=MaxBar)limit=MaxBar; for ( int bar=limit; bar>= 0 ; bar--) { price=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar); Jprice=JJMASeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,JJMA.Phase,JJMA.Length,price, bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); UPCCI=price-Jprice; DNCCI= MathAbs (UPCCI); Parameter nJJurXLength does not JUPCCIX=JurXSeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBarJ,limit,JurX.Length,UPCCI,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); JDNCCIX=JurXSeries( 1 , 0 ,MaxBarJ,limit,JurX.Length,DNCCI,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (bar>MaxBarJ-w)JCCIX= 0 ; else if (JDNCCIX!= 0 ) { JCCIX=JUPCCIX/JDNCCIX; if (JCCIX> 1 )JCCIX= 1 ; if (JCCIX<- 1 )JCCIX=- 1 ; } else JCCIX= 0 ; Ind_Buffer1[bar]=JCCIX; } return ( 0 ); }





O seguinte fato deve ser levado em consideração: Após dois nivelamentos com a função JurXSeries(), um dos valores obtidos será verificado por não ser igual a zero, por ser um denominador!



Abaixo temos uma chamada exemplar para as funções JJMASeries() e JurXSeries (RSI análogo com nivelamento JMA adicional):





#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 BlueViolet #property indicator_level1 0.5 #property indicator_level2 - 0.5 #property indicator_level3 0.0 #property indicator_levelcolor MediumBlue #property indicator_levelstyle 4 extern int Length = 8 ; extern int Smooth = 3 ; extern int Phase = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double Ind_Buffer[]; int w; #include <JJMASeries.mqh> #include <JurXSeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Ind_Buffer); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "JRSX" ); IndicatorShortName ( "JRSX(Length=" +Length+ ", Input_Price_Customs=" + Input_Price_Customs+ ")" ); IndicatorDigits ( 2 ); nJurXnumber= 2 if (JurXSeriesResize( 2 )!= 2 ) return (- 1 ); nJMAnumber= 1 if (JJMASeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 ); JurXSeriesAlert ( 0 , "Length" ,Length); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "Smooth" ,Smooth); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "Phase" ,Phase); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); indicator SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 ,Length+ 31 ); if (Length< 1 )Length= 1 ; if (Length> 5 ) w=Length- 1 ; else w= 5 ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { double dPrice,dPriceA,UPJRSX,DNJRSX,JRSX,JJRSX; int bar,limit,reset,MaxBar,MaxBarJ,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; MaxBar= Bars - 2 ; MaxBarJ=MaxBarJ-w- 1 ; limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; if (limit>MaxBar){limit=MaxBar;Ind_Buffer[MaxBar]= 0.0 ;} for (bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) { dPrice = PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar)- PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar+ 1 ); dPriceA= MathAbs (dPrice); UPJRSX=JurXSeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,Length,dPrice, bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); DNJRSX=JurXSeries( 1 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,Length,dPriceA,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (bar>MaxBar-w)JRSX= 0 ; else if (DNJRSX!= 0 ){JRSX=UPJRSX/DNJRSX; if (JRSX> 1 )JRSX= 1 ; if (JRSX<- 1 )JRSX=- 1 ;} else JRSX= 0 ; JJRSX=JJMASeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBarJ,limit,Phase,Smooth,JRSX,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); Ind_Buffer[bar]=JJRSX; } return ( 0 ); }

#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 7 #property indicator_color1 Gray #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_color3 Blue #property indicator_color4 Lime #property indicator_color5 Blue #property indicator_color6 Red #property indicator_color7 Gray #property indicator_style1 4 #property indicator_style2 2 #property indicator_style3 4 #property indicator_style4 4 #property indicator_style5 4 #property indicator_style6 2 #property indicator_style7 4 extern int Bands_Period = 100 ; extern double Bands_Deviations = 2.0 ; extern int MA_method = 0 ; extern int MA_Smooth = 20 ; extern int Bands_Smooth = 20 ; extern int Smooth_Curvature = 100 ; extern int Bands_Shift = 0 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double UpperBuffer3 []; double UpperBuffer2 []; double UpperBuffer1 []; double T3MovingBuffer[]; double LowerBuffer1 []; double LowerBuffer2 []; double LowerBuffer3 []; double Series_buffer []; #include <T3Series.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 1 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 2 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 3 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 4 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 5 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 6 , DRAW_LINE ); IndicatorBuffers ( 8 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,UpperBuffer3 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,UpperBuffer2 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,UpperBuffer1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,T3MovingBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,LowerBuffer1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,LowerBuffer2 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 6 ,LowerBuffer3 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 7 ,Series_buffer); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 1 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 2 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 3 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 4 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 5 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 6 , 0 ); int drawbegin= 100 +Bands_Shift; SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 1 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 2 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 3 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 4 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 5 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 6 ,drawbegin); SetIndexShift ( 0 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 1 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 2 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 3 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 4 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 5 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 6 , Bands_Shift); IndicatorShortName ( "T3.4Bollinger Bands( Period=" +Bands_Period+ ", Deviations=" +Bands_Deviations+ ")" ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "Upper3 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 1 , "Upper2 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 2 , "Upper1 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 4 , "Lower1 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 5 , "Lower2 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 6 , "Lower3 Bands" ); string Moving; switch (MA_method) { case 0 : Moving= "T3SMA" ; break ; case 1 : Moving= "T3EMA" ; break ; case 2 : Moving= "T3SSMA" ; break ; case 3 : Moving= "T3LWMA" ; break ; default : Moving= "T3SMA" ; } SetIndexLabel ( 3 , "Moving Avereges " +Moving+ " (" +Bands_Period+ ")" ); IndicatorDigits ( Digits ); if (Bands_Smooth<= 1 ){ if (T3SeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 );} else if (T3SeriesResize( 7 )!= 7 ) return (- 1 ); T3SeriesAlert( 0 , "MA_Smooth" ,MA_Smooth); T3SeriesAlert( 0 , "Bands_Period" ,Bands_Period); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); if ((MA_method< 0 )||(MA_method> 3 )) Alert ( "Parameter MA_method must range between 0 and 3" + " You input a nonaccepted " +MA_method+ "0 will be used" ); if (Bands_Period< 1 )Bands_Period= 1 ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars - 1 <=Bands_Period) return ( 0 ); double deviation1,deviation2,deviation3,Temp_Series,sum,midline, priceswing,Resalt; int reset,MaxBar,MaxBarBB,MaxBarBB1,bar,kk,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; int limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; MaxBar= Bars - 1 -Bands_Period; MaxBarBB=MaxBar- 30 -Bands_Period; MaxBarBB1=MaxBarBB- 1 ; for (bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) Series_buffer[bar]=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs,bar); if (limit>MaxBar) { for (bar=limit;bar>=MaxBar;bar--)T3MovingBuffer[bar]= 0 ; limit=MaxBar; } for (bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) { Temp_Series= iMAOnArray (Series_buffer, 0 ,Bands_Period, 0 , MA_method, bar); Resalt=T3Series( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,Smooth_Curvature,MA_Smooth, Temp_Series,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); T3MovingBuffer[bar]=Resalt; } if (limit>MaxBarBB) { for (bar=limit;bar>=MaxBarBB;bar--) { UpperBuffer2[bar]= 0 ; UpperBuffer1[bar]= 0 ; LowerBuffer1[bar]= 0 ; LowerBuffer2[bar]= 0 ; } limit=MaxBarBB; } for (bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) { sum= 0.0 ; midline=T3MovingBuffer[bar]; kk=bar+Bands_Period- 1 ; while (kk>=bar) { priceswing=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs,kk)-midline; sum+=priceswing*priceswing; kk--; } deviation2=Bands_Deviations* MathSqrt (sum/Bands_Period); deviation1= 0.5 *deviation2; deviation3= 1.5 *deviation2; if (Bands_Smooth> 1 ) { Resalt=T3Series( 1 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline+deviation3,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); UpperBuffer3[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 2 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline+deviation2,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); UpperBuffer2[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 3 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline+deviation1,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); UpperBuffer1[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 4 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline-deviation1,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); LowerBuffer1[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 5 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline-deviation2,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); LowerBuffer2[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 6 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline-deviation3,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); LowerBuffer3[bar]=Resalt; } else { UpperBuffer3[bar]=midline+deviation3; UpperBuffer2[bar]=midline+deviation2; UpperBuffer1[bar]=midline+deviation1; LowerBuffer1[bar]=midline-deviation1; LowerBuffer2[bar]=midline-deviation2; LowerBuffer3[bar]=midline-deviation3; } } return ( 0 ); }

/* Moving average ParMA calculated on parabolic regression with bands for the indicator to work, one should place files JJMASeries.mqh ParMASeries.mqh PriceSeries.mqh to directory: MetaTrader\experts\include\ Heiken Ashi#.mq4 to directory: MetaTrader\indicators\ */ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| JParMA.mq4 | //| ParMA MQL4 CODE: Copyright © 2006, alexjou | //| JParMA Indicator: Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" //---- drawing the indicator in the main window #property indicator_chart_window //---- amount of indicator buffers #property indicator_buffers 1 //---- color of the indicator #property indicator_color1 Red //---- INDICATOR INPUTS extern int MA_Period = 8; // ParMA period extern int Length = 3; // smoothing depth // parameter ranging between -100 and +100, //it influences the transient quality; extern int Phase = 100; extern int Shift = 0; // indicator shift along the time axis //Choosing of prices, at which the indicator is calculated /*(0-CLOSE, 1-OPEN, 2-HIGH, 3-LOW, 4-MEDIAN, 5-TYPICAL, 6-WEIGHTED, 7-Heiken Ashi Close, 8-SIMPL, 9-TRENDFOLLOW, 10-0.5*TRENDFOLLOW, 11-Heiken Ashi High, 12-Heiken Ashi Low, 13-Heiken Ashi Open, 14-Heiken Ashi Close.) */ extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0; //---- indicator buffers double IndBuffer[]; //---- float point variables double JResalt, Price, Resalt; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //----+ Introducing of function JJMASeries //----+ Introducing of function JJMASeriesResize //----+ Introducing of function JJMASeriesAlert //----+ Introducing of function JMA_ErrDescr #include <JJMASeries.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //----+ Introducing of function ParMAMASeries //----+ Introducing of function ParMASeriesResize //----+ Introducing of function ParMASeriesAlert //----+ Introducing of function ParMA_ErrDescr #include <ParMASeries.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //----+ Introducing of function PriceSeries //----+ Introducing of function PriceSeriesAlert #include <PriceSeries.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| JParMA initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //---- Setting imaging precision format for the indicator IndicatorDigits(Digits); //---- defining the chart drawing style SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_LINE); //---- 1 indicator buffer is used for calculations SetIndexBuffer(0, IndBuffer); //---- horizontal shift of the indicator line SetIndexShift (0, Shift); //---- setting the indicator values that will not be visible in // the chart SetIndexEmptyValue(0, 0.0); //---- name for data windows and label for subwindows IndicatorShortName ("JParMA( Length="+Length+", Phase="+Phase+", Shift="+Shift+")"); SetIndexLabel(0, "JParMA Line"); //---- setting the bar number, starting from which there will be drawn indicator SetIndexDrawBegin(0, MA_Period); //----+ Resizing buffer variables of function JJMASeries, //nJMAnumber=1(One call for function JJMASeries) if (JJMASeriesResize(1)!=1)return(-1); //----+ Resizing buffer variables of function ParMASeries, //nParMAnumber=1(One call for function ParMASeries) if (ParMASeriesResize(1)!=1)return(-1); //---- setting alerts for nonaccepted values of external variables JJMASeriesAlert (0,"Length",Length); JJMASeriesAlert (1,"Phase", Phase ); ParMASeriesAlert(0,"MA_Period",MA_Period); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); return(0); } //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| JParMA iteration function | //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { //---- check whether the amount of bars is sufficient for calculations if (Bars-1<MA_Period)return(0); //----+ Introducing of integer variables and getting bars already counted int reset,MaxBar,MaxBarP,bar,Limit,counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); //---- check for possible errors if (counted_bars<0)return(-1); //---- the last counted bar must be recalculated if (counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; //---- defining the oldest bar number, starting from which all bars //will be recalculated MaxBar=Bars-1; MaxBarP=MaxBar-MA_Period; //---- defining the oldest bar number, starting from which new bars //will be recalculated Limit=Bars-counted_bars-1; //---- Indicator calculation for (bar=Limit; bar>=0; bar--) { //----+ Price=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs,bar); //----+ getting the initial indicator //----+ Call for function ParMASeries numbered as 0 Resalt=ParMASeries(0,MaxBar,Limit,MA_Period,Price,bar,reset); //----+ check for errors in the preceding operation if(reset!=0)return(-1); //----+ JMA smoothing of the obtained indicator, //parameter nJMA.MaxBar is decreased by MA_Period //----+ Call for function JJMASeries numbered as 0, // parameters nJMA.Phase and nJMA.Length do not change on each bar // (nJMA.din=0) JResalt=JJMASeries(0,0,MaxBarP,Limit,Phase,Length,Resalt,bar,reset); //----+ check for errors in the preceding operation if(reset!=0)return(-1); IndBuffer[bar]=JResalt; } //---- return(0); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+

double PriceSeries( int Input_Price_Customs, int bar)

Conclusão

Abaixo temos uma chamada exemplificadora para a função T3Series() (três bandas Bollinger com nivelamento adicional T3):Abaixo temos uma chamada exemplificadora para a função ParMASeries() (ParMA móvel com nivelamento adicional JMA):Em todos os indicadores, a matriz de série de tempo geralmente aplicada Close[] é substituída pela função PriceSeries(). O seu uso não deve causar quaisquer problemas:O parâmetro Input_Price_Customs pode variar entre 0 e 14. Dependendo do valor desse parâmetro, a função irá devolver o valor do preço relativo ao gráfico atual pelo número da barra usada como o segundo parâmetro: 0-CLOSE (FECHADO), 1-OPEN (ABERTO), 2-HIGH (ALTO), 3-LOW (BAIXO), 4-MEDIAN (MÉDIO), 5-TYPICAL (TÍPICO), 6-WEIGHTED (PONDERADO), 7-Heiken Ashi Close, 8-SIMPL, 9-TRENDFOLLOW, 10-0. 5*TRENDFOLLOW, 11-Heiken Ashi High, 12-Heiken Ashi Low, 13-Heiken Ashi Open, 14-Heiken Ashi Close. Se necessário, algumas outras expressões algébricas podem ser escritas nos casos das funções para definir os preços de entrada com base nas matrizes de série de tempo. Indicadores o uso da função PriceSeries() é de grande valia na otimização e teste dos expert advisors.

Em NK_library.zip, temos mais de uma centena de indicadores escritos através do uso desses algoritmos. Esses exemplos são mais do que suficientes para aprendermos como usar as funções descritas nesse artigo para a escrita de quaisquer outros indicadores. Todos os indicadores contidos no arquivo zip com essas versões de funções de nivelamento suportam expert advisors e trabalham com eles sem falhas. Exceções são os indicadores contendo HTF no fim de seus nomes. Esses indicadores, devido à especificidade de seus cálculos, não podem ser usados com expert advisors! Os indicadores das pastas de arquivos zip file devem ser colocados na pasta de programas do terminal do cliente MetaTrader4: \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\indicators. As funções propriamente ditas estão em um arquivo zip na pasta INCLUDE. Todo o conteúdo dessa pasta deve ser colocado na pasta de programas do terminal do cliente MetaTrader4: \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\INCLUDE.



