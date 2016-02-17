ラグを最小に抑えた有効な平均化アルゴリズム：インディケータでの使用

私はテクニカル分析やトレーディングシステムにとって平滑化アルゴリズムがいかに重要であるか説明する必要はないと思います。実質的にすべてのインディケータコードは明示的なまたは暗黙的な平均化アルゴリズムを持つものです。オンラインのトレーディングプラットフォームやクライアントターミナルをよく見ると、それらのほとんど、そしてインディケータのほとんどはもっともシンプルな（もっとも効果的とはいいがたいですが）平均化アルゴリズムを使用しているのが判ります。



現在までにもっとずっと効果的な平均化アルゴリズムが開発されてきています。ただ、それらを通常インディケータに応用する試みは、アルゴリズムの複雑さゆえに、ただプログラマーの忍耐が続かない結果に終わり、つねに決して正確に動作しないインディケータを最大1つまたは2つ作成しました。その後、この方向で作業することにうんざりするのでした。単純平均の基本的メリットは、それらが常にいつでもどこにも適応可能なシンプルなカスタム関数であることです。

double JJMASeries( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Phase, int Length, double series, int bar, int & reset)

ファイル JJMASeries.mqh には4つの関数があります。JJMASeries()、JJMASeriesResize()、JJMASeriesAlert() 、JMA_ErrDescr() です。このファイルにはグローバル変数として宣言される変数も入っています。



関数 JJMASeries() はテクニカルインディケータや Expert Advisor を書く際、JMA アルゴリズムを使用し、従来の平均化計算をこのアルゴリズムに置き換えます。ます。この関数は「制限」パラメータが値ゼロを採る場合、動作しません。JJMASeries 向けに作成したインディケータはすべてこの制限を考慮するようにできています。ファイルはフォルダ MetaTrader\experts\include\ に保存します。「バー」変数が MaxBar 変数の値を越えると、JJMASeries() 関数はこのバーに対して値ゼロを返すことに注意が必要です。そしてそのため、この値はインディケータ計算によっては、分数という言い方では存在しない可能性があるのです。JJMASeries() は30バーの結果としてもゼロを返すのです！



JJMASeries() のこのバージョンは、Expert Advisor によって使用されるカスタムインディケータ内で処理される場合、Expert Advisor をサポートします。その上、JJMASeries() のこのバージョンは、DO 記述や変数を保存したままエキスパートのコードに入れられたインディケータコード全体で処理される場合Expert Advisor をサポートします。JJMASeries を使用してインディケータや Expert Advisor をコード化する際には、変数に nJMA... や dJMA... で始まる名前をつけることはお薦めできません。JJMASeries() 関数は、JJMASeries() を呼びだすときに毎回、そういったカスタム関数の呼び出し時に固有の番号を持つことを条件として、その他のカスタム関数の内部コードで使用されます。JJMASeries() のこのバージョンは現行チャートの時系列配列に関連する変数を処理します。この関数が他のチャートの時系列配列で計算される変数を処理するのに使われると、その計算は誤りとなります。



インプット：

- number - インディケータコード（0, 1, 2, 3, ...）における JJMASeries() 関数呼び出し回数

- din - パラメータ。これにより各バーのパラメータ「長さ」および「フェーズ」が変更可能となります。0 - パラメータは変わりません。その他の値でパラメータ変更が可能です。

- MaxBar - 計算されたバー数の最大値。通常、『周期』がバー数である場合のバー-1-周期で、そこでは初期シリーズ値は産出されません。

- limit - 未計算バープラス1の数量、または最終の未計算バー数。バー-IndicatorCounted()-1 に等しくなります。

- Length - 平均化の深さ

- Phase - -100 ～ +100 の範囲で変化するパラメータ。発信処理のクオリティーに影響を与えます。

- series - インプット。JJMASeries() の計算に入っています。

- bar - 計算されるバー数。このパラメータは DO 記述によって最大値からゼロまで変化します。最大値はつねに 'limit' の値と等しくなります。

- JMASeries() - JMA 値。パラメータ 'bar' の値が MaxBar-30 を越えると、関数 JJMASeries() はつねにゼロを返します。- reset - 関数計算にエラーが発生する場合、ゼロ以外の値を参照によって返すパラメータ。計算に問題なければゼロを返します。このパラメータは変数でなくてはなりませんが、値ではありません！





関数初期化

JJMASeries() 関数を呼びだす前、すでに計算済みのバー数がゼロであれば、関数の内部バッファ変数はサイズを変更されます（カスタムインディケータや Expert Advisor の初期化ブロックでそれを行うほうが良いでしょう）。このためには、ヘルパー関数 JJMASeriesResize() を使用して次のパラメータを用い、JJMASeries() の変数を呼びだす必要があります。： JJMASeriesResize(number+1)；パラメータ 'number' (MaxJMA.number) を JJMASeriesを呼びだす回数に等しくする必要があります。すなわち、'number'の最大値よりも1大きくするのです。JJMASeries() のバッファサイズを変更するのと共に、初期化ブロック内で、JJMASeriesAlert() を用いて JJMASeries() のインプットであるインディケータのインプット値「長さ」と「フェーズ」が、変化範囲内にあるかどうか確認します。





JJMASeriesAlert( int Number, string name, int ExternVar)

- Number - 値を2つ取るパラメータ。：0 - インプット ExternVar がJJMASeries() のインプットである「長さ」の変化範囲内にあるか確認します。1 - インプット ExternVar が JJMASeries() のインプットである「フェーズ」の変化範囲内にあるか確認します。

- name - 警告を出すインプット ExternVar の文字列名。

- ExternVar - インディケータのインプット

エラー表示



デバッグ中、インディケータコードまたは Expert Advisor はエラーを出すことがあります。エラーの原因をみつけるには、ログファイルを閲覧する必要があります。関数 JJMASeries() は \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\LOGS\ という名前のフォルダー内のログファイルにエラーすべてを記録します。JJMASeries() 関数に先行するコード内で、この関数呼び出し以前に MQL4 のエラーが発生する場合、この関数はエラーコードおよび内容をログファイルに記録します。JJMASeries() 関数の実行中に JJMASeries() アルゴリズム内で MQL4 eのエラーが発生した場合も、この関数はエラーコードおよび内容をログファイルに記録します。誤った JJMASeries() 関数呼び出し「数」が指定されたり、バッファ変数サイズ nJJMAResize.Size の定義に誤りがあると、不正なパラメータに関するメッセージがログファイルに記録されます。 'limit' パラメータの不正な定義に関する情報もログファイルに記録されます。



init() 関数実行中に JJMASeries バッファのサイズ変更が正常に行われないと、関数 JJMASeriesResize() がサイズ変更の失敗に関する情報をログファイルに記録します。外部 DO 記述によって JJMASeries() 関数を呼び出すとき、'bar' パラメータ変更の正確なシーケンスに違反があれば、この情報もログファイルに記録されます。コード内のエラーはそれを実行する際さらなるエラーを出すとみなされます。このため、JJMASeries() 関数がログファイルに一度に複数エラーを記録する場合、これらエラーは発生した順番に削除されていきます。正しくコード化されたインディケータでは、JJMASeries() 関数はオペレーションシステム障害のみログファイルに記録します。関数呼び出しごとに起こる、再起動しているインディケータや Expert Advisor でのバッファ変数のサイズ変更の記録は例外です。MQL4 のエラーはすべて、ログファイル内で関数 GetLastError() を用いて取得されたコードに従って、コードおよびエラー内容をフラッシュする関数JMA_ErrDescr() によってログファイルに記録されます。



典型的な JJMASeries() 関数呼び出し（エントリー価格のダブル JMA 平滑化）





#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Magenta extern int Length1 = 5 ; extern int Length2 = 5 ; extern int Phase1 = 100 ; extern int Phase2 = 100 ; extern int Shift = 0 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double J2JMA[]; double Temp_Series; #include <JJMASeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , J2JMA); SetIndexShift ( 0 , Shift); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); IndicatorShortName ( "J2JMA(Length1=" + Length1 + ", Phase1=" + Phase1 + ", Length2=" + Length2 + ", Phase2=" + Phase2 + ", Shift=" + Shift + ")" ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "J2JMA" ); IndicatorDigits ( Digits ); if (JJMASeriesResize( 2 ) != 2 ) return (- 1 ); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "Length1" , Length1); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "Length2" , Length2); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "Phase1" , Phase1 ); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "Phase2" , Phase2 ); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars - 1 < 61 ) return ( 0 ); int reset, MaxBar1, MaxBar2, counted_bars = IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--; int limit = Bars - counted_bars - 1 ; MaxBar1 = Bars - 1 ; MaxBar2 = MaxBar1 - 30 ; for ( int bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Temp_Series = PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar); Temp_Series = JJMASeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar1,limit,Phase1,Length1, Temp_Series,bar,reset); if (reset != 0 ) return (- 1 ); Temp_Series = JJMASeries( 1 , 0 ,MaxBar2,limit,Phase2,Length2, Temp_Series,bar,reset); if (reset != 0 ) return (- 1 ); J2JMA[bar] = Temp_Series; } return ( 0 ); }

よって、本関数適用においては、以下のポイントを強調します。1. インディケータコードの冒頭に行 #include を持つファイルJJMASeries.mqh のパーツとしての関数宣言。宣言されるのは変数と4つの関数：JJMASeries()、 JJMASeriesResize()、JJMASeriesAlert()、JMA_ErrDescr() です。2. 初期化ブロックにおいて関数 JJMASeriesResize() を用いて関数 JJMASeries() によるバッファエレメントのサイズ変更。3. 初期化ブロックにおける、JJMASeriesAlert() 関数を使用しての、関数 JJMASeries() の外部変数であるインディケータ外部変数の値が正しいかどうかの確認。4. 適切なエラー制御を行う DO 記述を用いて作成される関数 JJMASeries() 自体の呼び出し。>





その他の関数

JJMASeries ( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Phase, int Length, double series, int bar, int &reset) JLiteSeries( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Phase, int Length, double series, int bar, int &reset) JurXSeries ( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Length, double series, int bar, int &reset) T3Series ( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Phase, int Length, double series, int bar, int &reset ) ParMASeries( int number, int MaxBar, int limit, int period, double series, int bar, int &reset) LRMASeries ( int number, int MaxBar, int limit, int period, double series, int bar, int &reset )

その他関数を呼びだすアルゴリズムは上記で考察したアルゴリズムとほとんど同じですが、関数内で利用可能な外部変数の数量にいくらか違いがあります。

当然のことながら、関数 JJMASeries() および JLiteSeries() は同一の Expert Advisor やインディケータ内で互換性はありません。実際、関数名JJMASeries() を持つ同一の JMA コードが適応なしでファイル JLiteSeries.mqh に入っています。Expert Advisor やインディケータで関数 JJMASeries() を関数 JLiteSeries() と置き換えるには、行 #include を #include と置き換えるだけで十分です。ファイル JLiteSeries.mqh の関数呼び出しはすべて、ファイル JJMASeries.mqh の関数に対するものと一致している関数の呼び出しであるとみなされます。



その他の関数は同一インディケータや Expert Advisor のコード内では完全に互換性があります。関数 ParMASeries() および LRMASeries() では、外部変数の値は 501 に制限されています。もっと大きな値が必要な場合は、それぞれファイルParMASeries.mqh または LRMASeries.mqh にある関数 ParMASeries() に対するバッファ dParMA.TempBuffer[][501] および dParMA.TEMPBUFFER[][501]、または関数 LRMASeries() に対するバッファ dLRMA.TempBuffer[][501] および dLRMA.TEMPBUFFER[][501] の最初の（ゼロではない！）パラメータを変更する必要があります。>



関数 JurXSeries()

以下は関数 JurXSeries() の典型的な呼び出しです（追加平滑化を伴うエントリー価格の超線形平滑化）。

#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Gold extern int JurX_Length = 5 ; extern int JJMA_Length = 4 ; extern int JJMA_Phase = - 100 ; extern int Shift = 0 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double Ind_Buffer[]; double Price,JurX,JJurX,Error; #include <JJMASeries.mqh> #include <JurXSeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Ind_Buffer); SetIndexShift ( 0 , Shift); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); IndicatorShortName ( "JJurX( JurX_Length=" +JurX_Length+ ", Shift=" +Shift+ ")" ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "JJurX" ); IndicatorDigits ( Digits ); if (JurXSeriesResize( 2 )!= 2 ) return (- 1 ); if (JJMASeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 ); JurXSeriesAlert( 0 , "JurX_Length" ,JurX_Length); JJMASeriesAlert( 0 , "JJMA_Length" ,JJMA_Length); JJMASeriesAlert( 1 , "JJMA_Phase" ,JJMA_Phase); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars - 1 <JurX_Length+ 32 ) return ( 0 ); int reset,MaxBar,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; int limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; determining of the oldest bar number, starting from which all bars MaxBar= Bars - 1 ; for ( int bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) { Price=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs,bar); JurX=JurXSeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,JurX_Length,Price,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); Error=JurXSeries( 1 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,JurX_Length, 100 ,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (Error== 0 )Error= 100 ; JurX*= 100 /Error; JJurX=JJMASeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,JJMA_Phase,JJMA_Length,JurX,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); Ind_Buffer[bar]=JJurX; } return ( 0 ); }





この例では、関数 JurXSeries() はエントリー価格と定数の両方を平均化することに留意が必要です。低数値で平均化結果を割っているので、平滑化エラーが出ます。価格系列平滑化のより精密な結果を取得するには、平滑化結果をこのエラー値で割る必要があります。われわれの場合、それが行われました。以下の2つのケースでは、分子と分母が個別に平滑化されているため、上記の手順は必要ありません。そのようなエラーは他の平滑化関数には発生しません。



以下は関数 JJMASeries() および JurXSeries() の典型的な呼び出しです（追加平滑化を伴う CCI 類似体）。



#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 BlueViolet #property indicator_level1 0.5 #property indicator_level2 - 0.5 #property indicator_level3 0.0 #property indicator_levelcolor MediumBlue #property indicator_levelstyle 4 extern int JJMA.Length = 8 ; extern int JurX.Length = 8 ; extern int JJMA.Phase = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double Ind_Buffer1[]; int w; #include <JJMASeries.mqh> #include <JurXSeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Ind_Buffer1); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "JCCIX" ); IndicatorShortName ( "JCCIX(JJMA.Length=" +JJMA.Length+ ", JurX.Length" + JurX.Length+ ")" ); IndicatorDigits ( 2 ); if (JurXSeriesResize( 2 )!= 2 ) return (- 1 ); if (JJMASeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 ); JurXSeriesAlert ( 0 , "JurX.Length" ,JurX.Length); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "JJMA.Length" ,JJMA.Length); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "JJMA.Phase" ,JJMA.Phase); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 ,JurX.Length+ 31 ); if (JurX.Length> 5 ) w=JurX.Length- 1 ; else w= 5 ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { double price,Jprice,JCCIX,UPCCI,DNCCI,JUPCCIX,JDNCCIX; int reset,MaxBar,MaxBarJ,limit,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; MaxBar= Bars - 1 ; MaxBarJ=MaxBar- 30 ; if (limit>=MaxBar)limit=MaxBar; for ( int bar=limit; bar>= 0 ; bar--) { price=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar); Jprice=JJMASeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,JJMA.Phase,JJMA.Length,price, bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); UPCCI=price-Jprice; DNCCI= MathAbs (UPCCI); Parameter nJJurXLength does not JUPCCIX=JurXSeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBarJ,limit,JurX.Length,UPCCI,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); JDNCCIX=JurXSeries( 1 , 0 ,MaxBarJ,limit,JurX.Length,DNCCI,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (bar>MaxBarJ-w)JCCIX= 0 ; else if (JDNCCIX!= 0 ) { JCCIX=JUPCCIX/JDNCCIX; if (JCCIX> 1 )JCCIX= 1 ; if (JCCIX<- 1 )JCCIX=- 1 ; } else JCCIX= 0 ; Ind_Buffer1[bar]=JCCIX; } return ( 0 ); }





次の事実を考慮する必要があります。：関数 JurXSeries() による平滑化2件の後、取得される値の1つは分母であるためゼロではないことが確認されます。



以下は関数 JJMASeries() および JurXSeries() の典型的な呼び出しです（追加平滑化を伴う RSI 類似体）。



#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 BlueViolet #property indicator_level1 0.5 #property indicator_level2 - 0.5 #property indicator_level3 0.0 #property indicator_levelcolor MediumBlue #property indicator_levelstyle 4 extern int Length = 8 ; extern int Smooth = 3 ; extern int Phase = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double Ind_Buffer[]; int w; #include <JJMASeries.mqh> #include <JurXSeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Ind_Buffer); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "JRSX" ); IndicatorShortName ( "JRSX(Length=" +Length+ ", Input_Price_Customs=" + Input_Price_Customs+ ")" ); IndicatorDigits ( 2 ); nJurXnumber= 2 if (JurXSeriesResize( 2 )!= 2 ) return (- 1 ); nJMAnumber= 1 if (JJMASeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 ); JurXSeriesAlert ( 0 , "Length" ,Length); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "Smooth" ,Smooth); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "Phase" ,Phase); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); indicator SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 ,Length+ 31 ); if (Length< 1 )Length= 1 ; if (Length> 5 ) w=Length- 1 ; else w= 5 ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { double dPrice,dPriceA,UPJRSX,DNJRSX,JRSX,JJRSX; int bar,limit,reset,MaxBar,MaxBarJ,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; MaxBar= Bars - 2 ; MaxBarJ=MaxBarJ-w- 1 ; limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; if (limit>MaxBar){limit=MaxBar;Ind_Buffer[MaxBar]= 0.0 ;} for (bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) { dPrice = PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar)- PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar+ 1 ); dPriceA= MathAbs (dPrice); UPJRSX=JurXSeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,Length,dPrice, bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); DNJRSX=JurXSeries( 1 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,Length,dPriceA,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (bar>MaxBar-w)JRSX= 0 ; else if (DNJRSX!= 0 ){JRSX=UPJRSX/DNJRSX; if (JRSX> 1 )JRSX= 1 ; if (JRSX<- 1 )JRSX=- 1 ;} else JRSX= 0 ; JJRSX=JJMASeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBarJ,limit,Phase,Smooth,JRSX,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); Ind_Buffer[bar]=JJRSX; } return ( 0 ); }

#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 7 #property indicator_color1 Gray #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_color3 Blue #property indicator_color4 Lime #property indicator_color5 Blue #property indicator_color6 Red #property indicator_color7 Gray #property indicator_style1 4 #property indicator_style2 2 #property indicator_style3 4 #property indicator_style4 4 #property indicator_style5 4 #property indicator_style6 2 #property indicator_style7 4 extern int Bands_Period = 100 ; extern double Bands_Deviations = 2.0 ; extern int MA_method = 0 ; extern int MA_Smooth = 20 ; extern int Bands_Smooth = 20 ; extern int Smooth_Curvature = 100 ; extern int Bands_Shift = 0 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double UpperBuffer3 []; double UpperBuffer2 []; double UpperBuffer1 []; double T3MovingBuffer[]; double LowerBuffer1 []; double LowerBuffer2 []; double LowerBuffer3 []; double Series_buffer []; #include <T3Series.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 1 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 2 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 3 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 4 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 5 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 6 , DRAW_LINE ); IndicatorBuffers ( 8 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,UpperBuffer3 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,UpperBuffer2 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,UpperBuffer1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,T3MovingBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,LowerBuffer1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,LowerBuffer2 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 6 ,LowerBuffer3 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 7 ,Series_buffer); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 1 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 2 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 3 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 4 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 5 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 6 , 0 ); int drawbegin= 100 +Bands_Shift; SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 1 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 2 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 3 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 4 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 5 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 6 ,drawbegin); SetIndexShift ( 0 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 1 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 2 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 3 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 4 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 5 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 6 , Bands_Shift); IndicatorShortName ( "T3.4Bollinger Bands( Period=" +Bands_Period+ ", Deviations=" +Bands_Deviations+ ")" ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "Upper3 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 1 , "Upper2 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 2 , "Upper1 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 4 , "Lower1 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 5 , "Lower2 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 6 , "Lower3 Bands" ); string Moving; switch (MA_method) { case 0 : Moving= "T3SMA" ; break ; case 1 : Moving= "T3EMA" ; break ; case 2 : Moving= "T3SSMA" ; break ; case 3 : Moving= "T3LWMA" ; break ; default : Moving= "T3SMA" ; } SetIndexLabel ( 3 , "Moving Avereges " +Moving+ " (" +Bands_Period+ ")" ); IndicatorDigits ( Digits ); if (Bands_Smooth<= 1 ){ if (T3SeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 );} else if (T3SeriesResize( 7 )!= 7 ) return (- 1 ); T3SeriesAlert( 0 , "MA_Smooth" ,MA_Smooth); T3SeriesAlert( 0 , "Bands_Period" ,Bands_Period); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); if ((MA_method< 0 )||(MA_method> 3 )) Alert ( "Parameter MA_method must range between 0 and 3" + " You input a nonaccepted " +MA_method+ "0 will be used" ); if (Bands_Period< 1 )Bands_Period= 1 ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars - 1 <=Bands_Period) return ( 0 ); double deviation1,deviation2,deviation3,Temp_Series,sum,midline, priceswing,Resalt; int reset,MaxBar,MaxBarBB,MaxBarBB1,bar,kk,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; int limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; MaxBar= Bars - 1 -Bands_Period; MaxBarBB=MaxBar- 30 -Bands_Period; MaxBarBB1=MaxBarBB- 1 ; for (bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) Series_buffer[bar]=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs,bar); if (limit>MaxBar) { for (bar=limit;bar>=MaxBar;bar--)T3MovingBuffer[bar]= 0 ; limit=MaxBar; } for (bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) { Temp_Series= iMAOnArray (Series_buffer, 0 ,Bands_Period, 0 , MA_method, bar); Resalt=T3Series( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,Smooth_Curvature,MA_Smooth, Temp_Series,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); T3MovingBuffer[bar]=Resalt; } if (limit>MaxBarBB) { for (bar=limit;bar>=MaxBarBB;bar--) { UpperBuffer2[bar]= 0 ; UpperBuffer1[bar]= 0 ; LowerBuffer1[bar]= 0 ; LowerBuffer2[bar]= 0 ; } limit=MaxBarBB; } for (bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) { sum= 0.0 ; midline=T3MovingBuffer[bar]; kk=bar+Bands_Period- 1 ; while (kk>=bar) { priceswing=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs,kk)-midline; sum+=priceswing*priceswing; kk--; } deviation2=Bands_Deviations* MathSqrt (sum/Bands_Period); deviation1= 0.5 *deviation2; deviation3= 1.5 *deviation2; if (Bands_Smooth> 1 ) { Resalt=T3Series( 1 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline+deviation3,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); UpperBuffer3[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 2 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline+deviation2,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); UpperBuffer2[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 3 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline+deviation1,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); UpperBuffer1[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 4 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline-deviation1,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); LowerBuffer1[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 5 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline-deviation2,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); LowerBuffer2[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 6 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline-deviation3,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); LowerBuffer3[bar]=Resalt; } else { UpperBuffer3[bar]=midline+deviation3; UpperBuffer2[bar]=midline+deviation2; UpperBuffer1[bar]=midline+deviation1; LowerBuffer1[bar]=midline-deviation1; LowerBuffer2[bar]=midline-deviation2; LowerBuffer3[bar]=midline-deviation3; } } return ( 0 ); }

/* Moving average ParMA calculated on parabolic regression with bands for the indicator to work, one should place files JJMASeries.mqh ParMASeries.mqh PriceSeries.mqh to directory: MetaTrader\experts\include\ Heiken Ashi#.mq4 to directory: MetaTrader\indicators\ */ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| JParMA.mq4 | //| ParMA MQL4 CODE: Copyright © 2006, alexjou | //| JParMA Indicator: Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright " Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin " #property link " farria@mail.redcom.ru " //---- drawing the indicator in the main window #property indicator_chart_window //---- amount of indicator buffers #property indicator_buffers 1 //---- color of the indicator #property indicator_color1 Red //---- INDICATOR INPUTS extern int MA_Period = 8 ; // ParMA period extern int Length = 3 ; // smoothing depth // parameter ranging between -100 and +100, //it influences the transient quality; extern int Phase = 100 ; extern int Shift = 0 ; // indicator shift along the time axis //Choosing of prices, at which the indicator is calculated /*(0-CLOSE, 1-OPEN, 2-HIGH, 3-LOW, 4-MEDIAN, 5-TYPICAL, 6-WEIGHTED, 7-Heiken Ashi Close, 8-SIMPL, 9-TRENDFOLLOW, 10-0.5*TRENDFOLLOW, 11-Heiken Ashi High, 12-Heiken Ashi Low, 13-Heiken Ashi Open, 14-Heiken Ashi Close.) */ extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; //---- indicator buffers double IndBuffer [] ; //---- float point variables double JResalt , Price , Resalt ; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //----+ Introducing of function JJMASeries //----+ Introducing of function JJMASeriesResize //----+ Introducing of function JJMASeriesAlert //----+ Introducing of function JMA_ErrDescr #include < JJMASeries.mqh > //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //----+ Introducing of function ParMAMASeries //----+ Introducing of function ParMASeriesResize //----+ Introducing of function ParMASeriesAlert //----+ Introducing of function ParMA_ErrDescr #include < ParMASeries.mqh > //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //----+ Introducing of function PriceSeries //----+ Introducing of function PriceSeriesAlert #include < PriceSeries.mqh > //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| JParMA initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init () { //---- Setting imaging precision format for the indicator IndicatorDigits ( Digits ) ; //---- defining the chart drawing style SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ) ; //---- 1 indicator buffer is used for calculations SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , IndBuffer ) ; //---- horizontal shift of the indicator line SetIndexShift ( 0 , Shift ) ; //---- setting the indicator values that will not be visible in // the chart SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0.0 ) ; //---- name for data windows and label for subwindows IndicatorShortName ( " JParMA( Length= " + Length + " , Phase= " + Phase + " , Shift= " + Shift + " ) " ) ; SetIndexLabel ( 0 , " JParMA Line " ) ; //---- setting the bar number, starting from which there will be drawn indicator SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 , MA_Period ) ; //----+ Resizing buffer variables of function JJMASeries, //nJMAnumber=1(One call for function JJMASeries) if ( JJMASeriesResize ( 1 ) != 1 ) return ( - 1 ) ; //----+ Resizing buffer variables of function ParMASeries, //nParMAnumber=1(One call for function ParMASeries) if ( ParMASeriesResize ( 1 ) != 1 ) return ( - 1 ) ; //---- setting alerts for nonaccepted values of external variables JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , " Length " , Length ) ; JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , " Phase " , Phase ) ; ParMASeriesAlert ( 0 , " MA_Period " , MA_Period ) ; PriceSeriesAlert ( Input_Price_Customs ) ; return ( 0 ) ; } //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| JParMA iteration function | //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start () { //---- check whether the amount of bars is sufficient for calculations if ( Bars - 1 < MA_Period ) return ( 0 ) ; //----+ Introducing of integer variables and getting bars already counted int reset , MaxBar , MaxBarP , bar , Limit , counted_bars = IndicatorCounted () ; //---- check for possible errors if ( counted_bars < 0 ) return ( - 1 ) ; //---- the last counted bar must be recalculated if ( counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars --; //---- defining the oldest bar number, starting from which all bars //will be recalculated MaxBar = Bars - 1 ; MaxBarP = MaxBar - MA_Period ; //---- defining the oldest bar number, starting from which new bars //will be recalculated Limit = Bars - counted_bars - 1 ; //---- Indicator calculation for ( bar = Limit ; bar >= 0 ; bar -- ) { //----+ Price = PriceSeries ( Input_Price_Customs , bar ) ; //----+ getting the initial indicator //----+ Call for function ParMASeries numbered as 0 Resalt = ParMASeries ( 0 , MaxBar , Limit , MA_Period , Price , bar , reset ) ; //----+ check for errors in the preceding operation if ( reset != 0 ) return ( - 1 ) ; //----+ JMA smoothing of the obtained indicator, //parameter nJMA.MaxBar is decreased by MA_Period //----+ Call for function JJMASeries numbered as 0, // parameters nJMA.Phase and nJMA.Length do not change on each bar // (nJMA.din=0) JResalt = JJMASeries ( 0 , 0 , MaxBarP , Limit , Phase , Length , Resalt , bar , reset ) ; //----+ check for errors in the preceding operation if ( reset != 0 ) return ( - 1 ) ; IndBuffer [ bar ] = JResalt ; } //---- return ( 0 ) ; } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+

double PriceSeries ( int Input_Price_Customs , int bar )

おわりに

関数 T3Series()以下は関数 T3Series() の典型的な呼び出しです（追加 T3 平滑化を伴う3つのボリンジャーバンド）。関数 ParMASeries()以下は関数 ParMASeries() の典型的な呼び出しです（追加 JMA 平滑化を伴うParMA 移動）。すべてのインディケータで、通常適用される時系列配列 Close[] は関数 PriceSeries() を伴って配置されます。それを使用することで問題は発生しません。パラメータ Input_Price_Customs は 0 ～ 14 の範囲をとります。このパラメータ値によって、この関数は原稿チャートに対して第2パラメータとして使用されるバーの数分の価格値を返します。：0-CLOSE、1-OPEN、2-HIGH、3-LOW、4-MEDIAN、5-TYPICAL、6-WEIGHTED、7-Heiken Ashi Close、8-SIMPL、9-TRENDFOLLOW、10-0。5*TRENDFOLLOW、11-Heiken Ashi High、12-Heiken Ashi Low、 13-Heiken Ashi Open、14-Heiken Ashi Close。必要に応じて、時系列配列に基づくエントリー価格を決めるために関数ケースにおいて他にいくつかの代数式が書かれる場合もあります。関数 PriceSeries() を使うインディケータは Expert Advisor の最適化および検証にはひじょうに役立ちます。

NK_library.zip には、こういったアルゴリズムを用いて書かれるインディケータが100以上存在します。そういった例は他のインディケータを書くために本稿で説明した関数の使い方を学習するのに十分すぎるほどです。zip ファイル内にある、平滑化関数のこれらバージョンを持つインディケータは Expert Advisor をサポートし、問題なく Expert Advisor と動作します。例外は最後に HTF のある名前を持つインディケータです。こういったインディケータは、計算の特異性により、Expert Advisor とは使用できません。zip ファイルフォルダにあるインディケータは MetaTrader 4 クライアントターミナルのプログラムフォルダ： \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\indicators に入れる必要があります。関数じたいはフォルダ INCLUDE の zip ファイルにあります。そのフォルダの全コンテンツは MetaTrader 4 クライアントターミナルのプログラムフォルダ：\MetaTrader\EXPERTS\INCLUDE に入れる必要があります。



