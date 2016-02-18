Indicadores tricolores e algumas oportunidades para a simplificação máxima de indicadores de escrita

Introdução





Em muitos casos, a melhor fonte informação permanece sendo a cor. As suas mudanças sinalizam muito vividamente e prontamente as alterações atuais nas características do mercado. Por esse motivo os indicadores de tendência tricolores muitas vezes parecem ser muito mais informativos e eficientes do que seus análogos monocromáticos. Veja os exemplos, representados nas duas variantes:

Na versão comum, com indicadores descoloridos de tendência de direção:



e em uma versão na qual os indicadores são coloridos de modos diferentes dependendo da direção da tendência:





Você pode ver que o trabalho com o segundo gráfico é mais fácil e simples! Construir esse tipo de indicador no MQL4 não irá representar nenhum problema. Não há nenhum aumento significativo no consumo de recursos. Portanto, não se aproveitar desta oportunidade nas negociações significa abrir mão da possibilidade de simplificar o trabalho extenuante de observação constante da situação do mercado.



Vamos aprender a construir esse tipo de indicador.



Indicador tricolor 3c_JJRSX1

Antes de mais nada, vamos construir um diagrama linear tricolor com base no oscilador JJRSX:



iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "JJRSX" ,Length,Smooth,Smooth_Phase, Input_Price_Customs, 0 ,bar).



Escrever um análogo tricolor, capaz de sinalizar mudanças de tendência através das cores, não deve representar nenhum problema:





#property copyright "Copyright c 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_color1 BlueViolet #property indicator_color2 Magenta #property indicator_color3 Gray #property indicator_width1 3 #property indicator_width2 3 #property indicator_width3 3 #property indicator_level1 0.5 #property indicator_level2 - 0.5 #property indicator_level3 0.0 #property indicator_levelcolor MediumBlue #property indicator_levelstyle 4 extern int Length = 8 ; extern int Smooth = 3 ; extern int Smooth_Phase = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double Ind_Buffer1[]; double Ind_Buffer2[]; double Ind_Buffer3[]; int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , STYLE_SOLID ); SetIndexStyle ( 1 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , STYLE_SOLID ); SetIndexStyle ( 2 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , STYLE_SOLID ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Ind_Buffer1); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,Ind_Buffer2); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,Ind_Buffer3); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 1 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 2 , 0 ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "Up_Trend" ); SetIndexLabel ( 1 , "Down_Trend" ); SetIndexLabel ( 2 , "Straight_Trend" ); IndicatorShortName ( "JJRSX(Length=" +Length+ ")" ); IndicatorDigits ( 0 ); if (Length< 1 )Length= 1 ; int draw_begin= 3 *Length+ 30 + 1 ; SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 ,draw_begin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 1 ,draw_begin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 2 ,draw_begin); return ( 0 ); } int start() { static int time2; static double ValueM; double Value0,Value1,trend; int bar,limit,MaxBar,Tnew,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; MaxBar= Bars - 3 *Length- 30 ; limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; if (limit>=MaxBar) for (bar= Bars - 1 ;bar>=MaxBar;bar--) { limit=MaxBar; Ind_Buffer1[bar]= 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer2[bar]= 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer3[bar]= 0.0 ; } Tnew= Time [limit+ 1 ]; if (limit<MaxBar) if (Tnew==time2) { Value1=ValueM; } else { if (Tnew>time2) Print ( "Error in retrieving variables!!! Tnew>time2" ); else Print ( "Error in retrieving variables!!! Tnew" ); Print ( "Indicators will be recounted on all bars!!" ); return (- 1 ); } while (bar>= 0 ) { if (bar== 1 ) { if (((limit== 1 )&&(time2== Time [ 2 ]))||(limit> 1 )) { ValueM=Value1; time2= Time [bar]; } } Value0= iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "JJRSX" ,Length,Smooth,Smooth_Phase, Input_Price_Customs, 0 ,bar); if (bar==MaxBar) { Value1=Value0; continue ; } trend=Value0-Value1; if (trend> 0 ) { Ind_Buffer1[bar]=Value0; Ind_Buffer2[bar]= 0 ; Ind_Buffer3[bar]= 0 ; } else { if (trend< 0 ) { Ind_Buffer1[bar]= 0 ; Ind_Buffer2[bar]=Value0; Ind_Buffer3[bar]= 0 ; } else { Ind_Buffer1[bar]= 0 ; Ind_Buffer2[bar]= 0 ; Ind_Buffer3[bar]=Value0; } } Value1=Value0; bar--; } return ( 0 ); }



Três buffers indicadores são usados para o indicador, e para os valores do indicador fonte JJRSX na primeira linha o precioso Value1 (Valor1) é usado. Para que o valor da variável Value1 não seja perdido entre os ticks, ele é salvo na variável estática ValueM (ValorM). O algoritmo do indicador compara o valor atual do indicador ao valor da barra anterior e coloca este valor no buffer do indicador necessário. Para criar o indicador análogo com base em outro indicador personalizado, você simplesmente precisa alterar o nome do indicador personalizado na linha da referência para o indicador personalizado.





Value0= iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "JJRSX" ,Length,Smooth,Smooth_Phase, Input_Price_Customs, 0 ,bar);





Na linha



MaxBar = Bars - 3 *Length - 30 ;



altere a fórmula de cálculo, também altere a fórmula de cálculo na linha





int draw_begin = 3 *Length + 30 + 1 ;



do bloco de inicialização. E, é claro, altere as variáveis externas para as variáveis necessárias. Você pode tornar o gráfico mais informativo através da adição do indicador BollingerBands (bandas de Bollinger) e da opção de alteração da forma do indicador de linear para diagrama de pontos. Além disso, o uso deste indicador como modelo irá criar algumas inconveniências em relação à busca pelas linhas necessárias para alteração dentro do código do programa, que não será alterado em outros gráficos tricolores. Seria mais racional colocar este código de programa em um arquivo mqh e usá-lo dentro do indicador usando o operador #incluir. Vamos fazer isso. Neste caso, o código do indicador adquire uma forma simples, sem elementos excessivos. Ele é facilmente usado como modelo para a escrita de outros diagramas de oscilador:



#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 8 #property indicator_color1 Gray #property indicator_color2 LimeGreen #property indicator_color3 Red #property indicator_color4 Purple #property indicator_color5 Blue #property indicator_color6 Blue #property indicator_color7 Magenta #property indicator_color8 Magenta #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_width2 2 #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_style1 4 #property indicator_style5 4 #property indicator_style6 4 #property indicator_style7 4 #property indicator_style8 4 #property indicator_level1 0.0 #property indicator_levelcolor SteelBlue #property indicator_levelstyle 4 extern int Length = 8 ; extern int Smooth = 3 ; extern int Phase = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; int COUNT_begin() { int count_begin= 2 *Length+ 30 ; return (count_begin);} int digits(){ return ( 2 );} int EmptyValue= 0.0 ; string Label = "JJRSX" ; #include < 3 c_BB_Osc.mqh> double INDICATOR( int INDICATOR.bar) { return ( iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "JJRSX" , Length, Smooth, Phase, Input_Price_Customs, 0 , INDICATOR.bar) ); }





O código excessivo é posicionado no arquivo 3c_BB_Osc.mqh e é representado no indicador por apenas uma linha





#include < 3 c_BB_Osc.mqh>



O arquivo mqh também contém as variáveis externas para as bandas de Bollinger e para escolha do estilo de apresentação do gráfico. Naturalmente, o arquivo 3c_BB_Osc.mqh deve ser colocado na pasta: \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\INCLUDE.





O algoritmo de construção de um indicador tricolor

Para criar um novo oscilador tricolor, basta salvar este arquivo com um novo nome na pasta \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\indicators e fazer as seguintes alterações:



1. Escolha as cores desejadas dos elementos e outros parâmetros do indicador;

2. Insira os novos parâmetros de entrada do indicador, copiando-os do indicador personalizado;

3. Insira, na função COUNT_begin(), uma fórmula para contar uma barra de início (geralmente basta inserir a variável externa do indicador, o que determina o período ou a soma desta variável com a variável, realizando o nivelamento adicional do oscilador);

4. Insira, na linha,



digits() { return ( 2 ); }



o valor necessário da precisão do indicador. Caso o indicador mude de 0 para 100, insira zero, caso o indicador mude de 0 para 1, insira 2 (dois sinais após o ponto decimal!);

5. Defina os valores do indicador, que serão invisíveis no gráfico;

6. Crie um nome para o indicador;

7. Insira a referência ao indicador personalizado iCustom(). Depois disso, compile o código e o indicador estará pronto!



Uma opção de alteração adicional é nivelar um pouco a forma do oscilador. Para fazer isto, basta adicionar a letra "J" no nome do arquivo mqh no texto do indicador: foi:



#include < 3 c_BB_Osc.mqh>



agora



#include < 3 c_BBJ_Osc.mqh>



Na compilação do arquivo com o JMA, o nivelamento do oscilador personalizado será usado.



Um indicador tricolor 3c_JJRSX2

É possível incrementar o indicador ainda mais. Seria bastante conveniente adicionar mais um rápido JJRSXX monocromático, Vamos dividir o indicador pelo análogo com o exemplo em duas partes, colocando no arquivo mqh a parte do código que simplifica maximamente a percepção do indicador (3c_BB_Osc2.mqh):









#property copyright "Copyright c 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 8 #property indicator_color1 Gold #property indicator_color2 LimeGreen #property indicator_color3 Red #property indicator_color4 Purple #property indicator_color5 Blue #property indicator_color6 Blue #property indicator_color7 Magenta #property indicator_color8 Magenta #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_width2 2 #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_style1 4 #property indicator_style5 4 #property indicator_style6 4 #property indicator_style7 4 #property indicator_style8 4 #property indicator_level1 0.0 #property indicator_level2 0.8 #property indicator_level3 - 0.8 extern int Length1 = 8 ; extern int Smooth1 = 3 ; extern int Phase1 = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs1 = 0 ; extern int Length2 = 40 ; extern int Smooth2 = 12 ; extern int Phase2 = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs2 = 0 ; extern int Levels_Style = 3 ; extern int Levels_Width = 0 ; extern color Levels_Color = SlateGray; int COUNT_begin(){ int count_begin= 2 *Length2+ 30 ; return (count_begin);} int digits(){ return ( 2 );} int EmptyValue= 0.0 ; string Label = "JJRSX" ; #include < 3 c_BB_Osc2.mqh> double INDICATOR1( int INDICATOR1.bar) { return ( iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "JJRSX" , Length1, Smooth1, Phase1, Input_Price_Customs1, 0 , INDICATOR1.bar) ); } double INDICATOR2( int INDICATOR2.bar) { return ( iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "JJRSX" , Length2, Smooth2, Phase2, Input_Price_Customs2, 0 , INDICATOR2.bar) ); }



O código do indicador não foi muito mais complicado, e agora ele inclui duas referências ao indicador personalizado JJRSX e a dois grupos dos parâmetros do indicador externo, igual ao número de indicadores JJRSX. Usar estes indicadores como modelos para construir gráficos similares baseados em alguns dos osciladores não deve representar qualquer tipo de problema.



Médias móveis tricolores

Vamos falar agora das variantes de escrita de médias móveis tricolores. Primeiramente, poderíamos escrever um código absolutamente análogo àquele descrito no primeiro exemplo. Mas o gráfico anterior pode ter uma desvantagem: caso a direção do movimento se altere a cada barra, haverá uma justaposição de cores, o que não é normal. A única maneira de evitar esta desvantagem é usar mais três buffers! Três buffers adicionais normalmente não devem tornar o indicador extremamente longo, caso o código excessivo seja colocado em um arquivo mql. Quanto a escrever uma média móvel tricolor, ela será idêntica às anteriores:



#property copyright "Copyright c 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_color1 Blue #property indicator_color2 Blue #property indicator_color3 Red #property indicator_color4 Red #property indicator_color5 Gray #property indicator_color6 Gray extern int Length1 = 5 ; extern int Length2 = 5 ; extern int Phase1 = 100 ; extern int Phase2 = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; int digits(){ return ( Digits );} int COUNT_begin(){ return ( 60 );} int EmptyValue= 0 ; string Label= "J2JMA" ; #include < 3 Color.mqh> double INDICATOR( int INDICATOR.bar) { return ( iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "J2JMA" ,Length1,Length2,Phase1,Phase2, 0 , Input_Price_Customs, 0 ,INDICATOR.bar) ); }

Deve-se notar que, com relação às médias móveis, você não deveria alterar nada ao definir o formato de precisão para médias móveis!



int digits() { return ( Digits ); }



Caso a média móvel, que você quer apresentar em uma variante de três cores, seja instável, ela pode ser facilmente nivelada. Basta adicionar, na linha,



#include < 3 Color.mqh>



a letra "J". Teremos:



#include < 3 ColorJ.mqh>





Modelos do indicador, construídos com base em períodos de tempo maiores

Aqui estão mais dois modelos de indicador construídos com base em períodos de tempo maiores. Eles também podem ser construídos com base em qualquer média móvel ou oscilador:





#property copyright " Copyright c 2005, GS Conversion only" #property link " http://www.gustis.narod.ru/; gsb51@mail.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_color1 BlueViolet #property indicator_color2 Lime #property indicator_color3 Red #property indicator_color4 Gray #property indicator_width1 3 #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_width4 3 #property indicator_style1 0 extern int Length1 = 5 ; extern int Length2 = 5 ; extern int Phase1 = 100 ; extern int Phase2 = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; int digits(){ return ( Digits );} int EmptyValue= 0 ; string Label= "J2JMA" ; #include <HTF.mqh> double INDICATOR( int INDICATOR.bar) { return ( iCustom ( NULL ,TFrame_Period, "J2JMA" ,Length1,Length2,Phase1,Phase2, 0 ,Input_Price_Customs, 0 ,INDICATOR.bar) ); }

Para uma operação normal da média móvel, ambos gráficos devem estar abertos! Note que os dados do histórico em ambos gráficos devem vir todos de um mesmo corretor!



Quanto à última média móvel, deve-se notar que, por conta da sua natureza de tendência aparentemente indicativa, adicioná-la a um expert advisor não faz sentido. Não importa quais forem as maravilhas prometidas, elas não se tornarão realidade! A média móvel não é recalculada na última barra do do período de tempo atual, mas na última barra de um período de tempo maior! Várias tentativas de realização deste trabalho de Sísifo, como era de se esperar, não resultaram em nada!









Neste caso, nós devemos explicar o objetivo principal do algoritmo, que está na base deste indicador. Os valores sobre os quais o indicador é construído são obtidos a partir das barras do período de tempo maior. Depois que o nivelamento do preço cru é calculado, os valores resultantes são transferidos a um período de tmepo menor, e os valores intermediários faltantes do período de tempo menor são adicionados através do método de interpolação linear. Mas, como o gráfico tem a forma de uma linha poligonal, nós naturalmente gostaríamos de nivelá-lo. Isto é realizado neste indicador!



Depois de tais transformações, esta curva adquire uma forma bastante graciosa, mas ainda é calculada pelo número de barras de um período de tempo menor, equivalente a um castiçal do período de tempo maior. E, finalmente, devemos notar que a habilidade de colocar um código de programa excessivo em um arquivo mqh é especialmente conveniente não apenas na construção de indicadores, mas também na construção de experts. Isso nos permite evitar um grande volume de trabalho, nos liberta da rotina, e torna a programação um trabalho bastante fascinante e interessante.





#property copyright " Copyright c 2005, GS Conversion only" #property link " http://www.gustis.narod.ru/; gsb51@mail.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_color1 BlueViolet #property indicator_color2 Gray #property indicator_color3 Gray #property indicator_color4 Lime #property indicator_color5 Red #property indicator_color6 Gray #property indicator_width1 3 #property indicator_width2 0 #property indicator_width3 0 #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_width6 1 #property indicator_style1 0 #property indicator_style2 4 #property indicator_style3 4 extern int Length1 = 5 ; extern int Length2 = 5 ; extern int Phase1 = 100 ; extern int Phase2 = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; int digits(){ return ( Digits );} int EmptyValue= 0 ; string Label= "J2JMA" ; #include <HTF_channel.mqh> double INDICATOR( int INDICATOR.bar) { return ( iCustom ( NULL ,TFrame_Period, "J2JMA" ,Length1,Length2,Phase1,Phase2, 0 ,Input_Price_Customs, 0 ,INDICATOR.bar) ); }





Conclusão

Neste artigo nós analisamos a construção de gráficos tricolores e médias móveis tricolores com base nos fragmentos de código disponíveis que foram colocados em arquivos mqh. Através do uso do procedimento de construção de indicadores tricolores descrito acima, e usando os exemplos apresentados como modelos, você pode facilmente construir indicadores análogos com base em quaisquer médias móveis e osciladores. Usando este método você também pode construir indicadores, capazes de exibir dados de outros períodos de tempo, que podem ser muito convenientes, quando colocados em um gráfico, permitindo que se observe processos que acontecem em diferentes escalas de tempo simultaneamente.

O arquivo zip NK_library.zip contém mais de cem indicadores, escritos através do uso de diferentes algoritmos de nivelamento. Estes indicadores são mais do que o suficiente para se aprender a utilizar os exemplos descritos acima para escrever outros indicadores análogos. Todos os indicadores do arquivo zip com as versões de função de nivelamento operam com os expert advisors sem erros. Salve os indicadores do arquivo zip na pasta do terminal do cliente MetaTrader 4: \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\indicators. As funções de nivelamento e fragmentos de código de programa estão na pasta INCLUDE. Todos os arquivos desta pasta devem ser salvos na pasta do terminal do cliente MetaTrader 4: \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\INCLUDE.