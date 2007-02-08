Effective Averaging Algorithms with Minimal Lag: Use in Indicators

I think there is no need to explain how important the smoothing algorithms are for technical analysis and for trading systems. Codes of practically all indicators contain explicit or implicit averaging algorithms. If we have a closer look at online trading platforms and client terminals, the most of them and the most indicators will turn out to use the simplest (though far not the most effective) averaging algorithms.



Much more effective averaging algorithms have been developed by the present. However, attempts to apply them to indicators usually, due to significant complexity of the algorithms, resulted in that the programmers just did not have enough patience and made at most one or two indicators that by no means always operated correctly. After that, they usually tired of working in this direction. The basic advantage of simple averages is that they are always available as simple custom functions to be applied anywhere and at any time.

File JJMASeries.mqh contains four functions: JJMASeries(), JJMASeriesResize(), JJMASeriesAlert() and JMA_ErrDescr(). The file also contains variables declared as global ones.



Function JJMASeries() is intended for using the JMA algorithm in writing any technical indicators or Expert Advisors, for replacing classical averaging computation with this algorithm. The function does not work if the 'limit' parameter takes on a value of zero! All indicators I developed for JJMASeries are made considering this limitation. The file must be saved in folder MetaTrader\experts\include\. It must be noted that, if the 'bar' variable value exceeds that of the MaxBar variable, the JJMASeries() function will return a zero value for this bar! And, therefore, this value may not be present as a term of a fraction in some indicator calculations! JJMASeries() will return zero on the consequent 30 bars, as well!



This version of JJMASeries() supports Expert Advisors when operated in custom indicators used by the Expert Advisor. Besides, this version of JJMASeries() supports Expert Advisors when operated in the indicator code entirely placed in the Expert's code keeping all the DO statements and variables saved! When coding indicators or Expert Advisors using JJMASeries, it is not recommended to name variables with names starting with nJMA... or dJMA... . The JJMASeries() function can be used in the internal code of other custom functions provided that it is considered that every call for JJMASeries() must have its unique number at each call for such a custom function. This version of JJMASeries() is intended for processing variables related to time-series arrays of the current chart! If this function is applied to processing of variables computed on time-series arrays of other charts, the calculations will be incorrect!



Inputs:

- number - the number of the JJMASeries() function call in the indicator's code (0, 1, 2, 3, ...);

- din - parameter, which allows to modify Length and Phase parameters on each bar. 0 - parameters may not be changed, any other value allows changing parameters;

- MaxBar - maximum value of the computed bar number. Normally, it is Bars-1-period where "period" is the amount of bars, on which the initial series value is not calculated;

- limit - amount of uncalculated bars plus one or the number of the last uncalculated bar. It must be equal to Bars-IndicatorCounted()-1;

- Length - averaging depth;

- Phase - parameter changing in the range between -100 and +100. It influences the transient process quality;

- series - input, which underlies JJMASeries() calculation;

- bar - the number of bar to be calculated. This parameter must be changed by the DO statement from the maximal value to zero. Its maximal value must be always equal to the value of 'limit'!

- JMASeries() - JMA value. If the 'bar' parameter value exceeds MaxBar-30, function JJMASeries() always returns zero!- reset - parameter that returns by reference a value other than 0 if an error occurred in the function computation, and it returns 0 if computation was ok. This parameter can only be variable, but not value!





Function Initialization

Before calling the JJMASeries() function, when the amount of bars already calculated equals to 0, internal buffer variables of the function should be resized (it would be even better to do it in the initialization block of the custom indicator or of the Expert Advisor). For this, it is necessary to call variables of JJMASeries() using helper function JJMASeriesResize() with the following parameters: JJMASeriesResize(number+1); it is necessary to make parameter 'number' (MaxJMA.number) equal to the amount of calls for JJMASeries, i.e., greater by 1 than the maximal value of 'number'. Along with resizing the buffers of JJMASeries(), one can check in the initialization block the indicator input values Length and Phase that are JJMASeries() inputs, for whether they lie within their changing range using JJMASeriesAlert():



JJMASeriesAlert( int Number, string name, int ExternVar)

- Number - parameter that can take on two values: 0 - to check the input ExternVar for whether it lies within the changing range of the Length input of JJMASeries() and 1 - to check the input ExternVar for whether it lies within the changing range of the Phase input of JJMASeries();

- name - string name of input ExternVar to give an alert;

- ExternVar - indicator's input

Error Indication



When being debugged, codes of indicators or Expert Advisors can contain errors. To find out the causes of errors, it is necessary to view the log file. Function JJMASeries() records all errors ina log file in the folder named \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\LOGS\. If an MQL4 error occurs in the code preceding JJMASeries() function before calling this function, the function will record the error code and content into a log file. If an MQL4 error occurs in the JJMASeries() algorithm during execution of function JJMASeries(), the function will record the error code and content into a log file, too. If the JJMASeries() function call 'number' is specified incorrectly or incorrect defining of buffer variables size nJJMAResize.Size takes place, messages about incorrect parameters will be recorded in the log file. Information about incorrect definitions of the 'limit' parameter will be recorded in the log file, as well.



If resizing of JJMASeries buffers fails during init() function execution, function JJMASeriesResize() will record information about failed resizing into the log file. If the correct sequence of the 'bar' parameter changing is violated when calling the JJMASeries() function via an external DO statement, this information will be recorded in the log file, too. It must be considered that some errors in the code will produce further errors in its execution, this is why, if the JJMASeries() function records several errors in the log file at once, these errors should be eliminated in order of their appearance. In a correctly coded indicator, the JJMASeries() function can make records in the log file only operating system disorders. An exception is record of buffer variables resizing at indicator or Expert Advisor rebooting that happens at each init() function call. All MQL4 errors are recorded in the log file using function JMA_ErrDescr() that flushes the code and the error content according to its code got using function GetLastError() to the log file.



Exemplary JJMASeries() Function Call (doubled JMA smoothing of the entry price):



#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Magenta extern int Length1 = 5 ; extern int Length2 = 5 ; extern int Phase1 = 100 ; extern int Phase2 = 100 ; extern int Shift = 0 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double J2JMA[]; double Temp_Series; #include <JJMASeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , J2JMA); SetIndexShift ( 0 , Shift); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); IndicatorShortName ( "J2JMA(Length1=" + Length1 + ", Phase1=" + Phase1 + ", Length2=" + Length2 + ", Phase2=" + Phase2 + ", Shift=" + Shift + ")" ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "J2JMA" ); IndicatorDigits ( Digits ); if (JJMASeriesResize( 2 ) != 2 ) return (- 1 ); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "Length1" , Length1); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "Length2" , Length2); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "Phase1" , Phase1 ); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "Phase2" , Phase2 ); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars - 1 < 61 ) return ( 0 ); int reset, MaxBar1, MaxBar2, counted_bars = IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--; int limit = Bars - counted_bars - 1 ; MaxBar1 = Bars - 1 ; MaxBar2 = MaxBar1 - 30 ; for ( int bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Temp_Series = PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar); Temp_Series = JJMASeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar1,limit,Phase1,Length1, Temp_Series,bar,reset); if (reset != 0 ) return (- 1 ); Temp_Series = JJMASeries( 1 , 0 ,MaxBar2,limit,Phase2,Length2, Temp_Series,bar,reset); if (reset != 0 ) return (- 1 ); J2JMA[bar] = Temp_Series; } return ( 0 ); }

Thus, the following points can be stressed in application of this function:1. Declaration of functions being parts of file JJMASeries.mqh with line #include in the beginning of the indicator code. Declared are variables and four functions: JJMASeries(), JJMASeriesResize(), JJMASeriesAlert(), JMA_ErrDescr().2. Resizing of buffer elements used by function JJMASeries() using function JJMASeriesResize() in the initialization block.3. Checking using function JJMASeriesAlert() in the initialization block whether the values of the indicator external variables that are external variables of function JJMASeries() are correct .4. Calls for function JJMASeries() themselves made using DO statements with relevant error control. >





Other Functions

JJMASeries ( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Phase, int Length, double series, int bar, int &reset) JLiteSeries( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Phase, int Length, double series, int bar, int &reset) JurXSeries ( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Length, double series, int bar, int &reset) T3Series ( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Phase, int Length, double series, int bar, int &reset ) ParMASeries( int number, int MaxBar, int limit, int period, double series, int bar, int &reset) LRMASeries ( int number, int MaxBar, int limit, int period, double series, int bar, int &reset )

Algorithm of calling for other functions is very much the same as the algoritm considered above, but there are some differences in quantity of external variables available in functions:

It should be appreciated that functions JJMASeries() and JLiteSeries() are not compatible in the same Expert Advisor or indicator! Indeed, the same JMA code with the function name of JJMASeries()is placed in file JLiteSeries.mqh without adaptation! To replace function JJMASeries() with function JLiteSeries() in an Expert Advisor or in an indicator, it is sufficient to replace line #include with #include. All calls for functions of file JLiteSeries.mqh are considered as calls for functions identical to those used for functions of file JJMASeries.mqh.



Other functions are fully compatible within the same indicator or Expert Advisor code. In functions ParMASeries() and LRMASeries(), the value of external variable 'period' is limited by 501. If larger values are necessary, it is necessary to change the first (not zero!) parameters of buffers dParMA.TempBuffer[][501] and dParMA.TEMPBUFFER[][501] for function ParMASeries() or dLRMA.TempBuffer[][501] and dLRMA.TEMPBUFFER[][501] for function LRMASeries() in files ParMASeries.mqh and LRMASeries.mqh, respectively. >



Function JurXSeries()

Below is an exemplary call for function JurXSeries() (ultralinear smoothing of the entry price with additional JMA smoothing):

#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Gold extern int JurX_Length = 5 ; extern int JJMA_Length = 4 ; extern int JJMA_Phase = - 100 ; extern int Shift = 0 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double Ind_Buffer[]; double Price,JurX,JJurX,Error; #include <JJMASeries.mqh> #include <JurXSeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Ind_Buffer); SetIndexShift ( 0 , Shift); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); IndicatorShortName ( "JJurX( JurX_Length=" +JurX_Length+ ", Shift=" +Shift+ ")" ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "JJurX" ); IndicatorDigits ( Digits ); if (JurXSeriesResize( 2 )!= 2 ) return (- 1 ); if (JJMASeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 ); JurXSeriesAlert( 0 , "JurX_Length" ,JurX_Length); JJMASeriesAlert( 0 , "JJMA_Length" ,JJMA_Length); JJMASeriesAlert( 1 , "JJMA_Phase" ,JJMA_Phase); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars - 1 <JurX_Length+ 32 ) return ( 0 ); int reset,MaxBar,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; int limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; determining of the oldest bar number, starting from which all bars MaxBar= Bars - 1 ; for ( int bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) { Price=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs,bar); JurX=JurXSeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,JurX_Length,Price,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); Error=JurXSeries( 1 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,JurX_Length, 100 ,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (Error== 0 )Error= 100 ; JurX*= 100 /Error; JJurX=JJMASeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,JJMA_Phase,JJMA_Length,JurX,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); Ind_Buffer[bar]=JJurX; } return ( 0 ); }

In this example, it should be noted that function JurXSeries() averages both entry price and the constant! Having divided the averaging result by the constant value, we will obtain the smoothing error. To obtain a more precise results of the price series smoothing, it is necessary to divide the smoothing result by this error value. It was done, in our case. In two cases below, numerator and denominator are smoothed separately, so there is no need of the above procedure. Such error does not occur for other smoothing functions.



Below is an exemplary call for functions JJMASeries() and JurXSeries() (CCI analog with additional JMA smoothing):



#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 BlueViolet #property indicator_level1 0.5 #property indicator_level2 - 0.5 #property indicator_level3 0.0 #property indicator_levelcolor MediumBlue #property indicator_levelstyle 4 extern int JJMA.Length = 8 ; extern int JurX.Length = 8 ; extern int JJMA.Phase = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double Ind_Buffer1[]; int w; #include <JJMASeries.mqh> #include <JurXSeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Ind_Buffer1); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "JCCIX" ); IndicatorShortName ( "JCCIX(JJMA.Length=" +JJMA.Length+ ", JurX.Length" + JurX.Length+ ")" ); IndicatorDigits ( 2 ); if (JurXSeriesResize( 2 )!= 2 ) return (- 1 ); if (JJMASeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 ); JurXSeriesAlert ( 0 , "JurX.Length" ,JurX.Length); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "JJMA.Length" ,JJMA.Length); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "JJMA.Phase" ,JJMA.Phase); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 ,JurX.Length+ 31 ); if (JurX.Length> 5 ) w=JurX.Length- 1 ; else w= 5 ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { double price,Jprice,JCCIX,UPCCI,DNCCI,JUPCCIX,JDNCCIX; int reset,MaxBar,MaxBarJ,limit,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; MaxBar= Bars - 1 ; MaxBarJ=MaxBar- 30 ; if (limit>=MaxBar)limit=MaxBar; for ( int bar=limit; bar>= 0 ; bar--) { price=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar); Jprice=JJMASeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,JJMA.Phase,JJMA.Length,price, bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); UPCCI=price-Jprice; DNCCI= MathAbs (UPCCI); Parameter nJJurXLength does not JUPCCIX=JurXSeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBarJ,limit,JurX.Length,UPCCI,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); JDNCCIX=JurXSeries( 1 , 0 ,MaxBarJ,limit,JurX.Length,DNCCI,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (bar>MaxBarJ-w)JCCIX= 0 ; else if (JDNCCIX!= 0 ) { JCCIX=JUPCCIX/JDNCCIX; if (JCCIX> 1 )JCCIX= 1 ; if (JCCIX<- 1 )JCCIX=- 1 ; } else JCCIX= 0 ; Ind_Buffer1[bar]=JCCIX; } return ( 0 ); }

The following fact should be taken into consideration: After two smoothings with function JurXSeries(), one of values obtained will be checked for it is not equal to zero for it is a denominator!

Below is an exemplary call for functions JJMASeries() and JurXSeries (RSI analog with additional JMA smoothing):

#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 BlueViolet #property indicator_level1 0.5 #property indicator_level2 - 0.5 #property indicator_level3 0.0 #property indicator_levelcolor MediumBlue #property indicator_levelstyle 4 extern int Length = 8 ; extern int Smooth = 3 ; extern int Phase = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double Ind_Buffer[]; int w; #include <JJMASeries.mqh> #include <JurXSeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Ind_Buffer); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "JRSX" ); IndicatorShortName ( "JRSX(Length=" +Length+ ", Input_Price_Customs=" + Input_Price_Customs+ ")" ); IndicatorDigits ( 2 ); nJurXnumber= 2 if (JurXSeriesResize( 2 )!= 2 ) return (- 1 ); nJMAnumber= 1 if (JJMASeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 ); JurXSeriesAlert ( 0 , "Length" ,Length); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "Smooth" ,Smooth); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "Phase" ,Phase); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); indicator SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 ,Length+ 31 ); if (Length< 1 )Length= 1 ; if (Length> 5 ) w=Length- 1 ; else w= 5 ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { double dPrice,dPriceA,UPJRSX,DNJRSX,JRSX,JJRSX; int bar,limit,reset,MaxBar,MaxBarJ,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; MaxBar= Bars - 2 ; MaxBarJ=MaxBarJ-w- 1 ; limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; if (limit>MaxBar){limit=MaxBar;Ind_Buffer[MaxBar]= 0.0 ;} for (bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) { dPrice = PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar)- PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar+ 1 ); dPriceA= MathAbs (dPrice); UPJRSX=JurXSeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,Length,dPrice, bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); DNJRSX=JurXSeries( 1 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,Length,dPriceA,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (bar>MaxBar-w)JRSX= 0 ; else if (DNJRSX!= 0 ){JRSX=UPJRSX/DNJRSX; if (JRSX> 1 )JRSX= 1 ; if (JRSX<- 1 )JRSX=- 1 ;} else JRSX= 0 ; JJRSX=JJMASeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBarJ,limit,Phase,Smooth,JRSX,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); Ind_Buffer[bar]=JJRSX; } return ( 0 ); }

Below is an exemplary call for function T3Series() (Three Bollinger Bands with additional T3 smoothing):

#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 7 #property indicator_color1 Gray #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_color3 Blue #property indicator_color4 Lime #property indicator_color5 Blue #property indicator_color6 Red #property indicator_color7 Gray #property indicator_style1 4 #property indicator_style2 2 #property indicator_style3 4 #property indicator_style4 4 #property indicator_style5 4 #property indicator_style6 2 #property indicator_style7 4 extern int Bands_Period = 100 ; extern double Bands_Deviations = 2.0 ; extern int MA_method = 0 ; extern int MA_Smooth = 20 ; extern int Bands_Smooth = 20 ; extern int Smooth_Curvature = 100 ; extern int Bands_Shift = 0 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double UpperBuffer3 []; double UpperBuffer2 []; double UpperBuffer1 []; double T3MovingBuffer[]; double LowerBuffer1 []; double LowerBuffer2 []; double LowerBuffer3 []; double Series_buffer []; #include <T3Series.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 1 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 2 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 3 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 4 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 5 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 6 , DRAW_LINE ); IndicatorBuffers ( 8 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,UpperBuffer3 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,UpperBuffer2 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,UpperBuffer1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,T3MovingBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,LowerBuffer1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,LowerBuffer2 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 6 ,LowerBuffer3 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 7 ,Series_buffer); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 1 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 2 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 3 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 4 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 5 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 6 , 0 ); int drawbegin= 100 +Bands_Shift; SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 1 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 2 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 3 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 4 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 5 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 6 ,drawbegin); SetIndexShift ( 0 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 1 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 2 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 3 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 4 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 5 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 6 , Bands_Shift); IndicatorShortName ( "T3.4Bollinger Bands( Period=" +Bands_Period+ ", Deviations=" +Bands_Deviations+ ")" ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "Upper3 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 1 , "Upper2 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 2 , "Upper1 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 4 , "Lower1 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 5 , "Lower2 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 6 , "Lower3 Bands" ); string Moving; switch (MA_method) { case 0 : Moving= "T3SMA" ; break ; case 1 : Moving= "T3EMA" ; break ; case 2 : Moving= "T3SSMA" ; break ; case 3 : Moving= "T3LWMA" ; break ; default : Moving= "T3SMA" ; } SetIndexLabel ( 3 , "Moving Avereges " +Moving+ " (" +Bands_Period+ ")" ); IndicatorDigits ( Digits ); if (Bands_Smooth<= 1 ){ if (T3SeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 );} else if (T3SeriesResize( 7 )!= 7 ) return (- 1 ); T3SeriesAlert( 0 , "MA_Smooth" ,MA_Smooth); T3SeriesAlert( 0 , "Bands_Period" ,Bands_Period); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); if ((MA_method< 0 )||(MA_method> 3 )) Alert ( "Parameter MA_method must range between 0 and 3" + " You input a nonaccepted " +MA_method+ "0 will be used" ); if (Bands_Period< 1 )Bands_Period= 1 ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars - 1 <=Bands_Period) return ( 0 ); double deviation1,deviation2,deviation3,Temp_Series,sum,midline, priceswing,Resalt; int reset,MaxBar,MaxBarBB,MaxBarBB1,bar,kk,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; int limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; MaxBar= Bars - 1 -Bands_Period; MaxBarBB=MaxBar- 30 -Bands_Period; MaxBarBB1=MaxBarBB- 1 ; for (bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) Series_buffer[bar]=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs,bar); if (limit>MaxBar) { for (bar=limit;bar>=MaxBar;bar--)T3MovingBuffer[bar]= 0 ; limit=MaxBar; } for (bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) { Temp_Series= iMAOnArray (Series_buffer, 0 ,Bands_Period, 0 , MA_method, bar); Resalt=T3Series( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,Smooth_Curvature,MA_Smooth, Temp_Series,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); T3MovingBuffer[bar]=Resalt; } if (limit>MaxBarBB) { for (bar=limit;bar>=MaxBarBB;bar--) { UpperBuffer2[bar]= 0 ; UpperBuffer1[bar]= 0 ; LowerBuffer1[bar]= 0 ; LowerBuffer2[bar]= 0 ; } limit=MaxBarBB; } for (bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) { sum= 0.0 ; midline=T3MovingBuffer[bar]; kk=bar+Bands_Period- 1 ; while (kk>=bar) { priceswing=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs,kk)-midline; sum+=priceswing*priceswing; kk--; } deviation2=Bands_Deviations* MathSqrt (sum/Bands_Period); deviation1= 0.5 *deviation2; deviation3= 1.5 *deviation2; if (Bands_Smooth> 1 ) { Resalt=T3Series( 1 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline+deviation3,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); UpperBuffer3[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 2 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline+deviation2,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); UpperBuffer2[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 3 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline+deviation1,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); UpperBuffer1[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 4 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline-deviation1,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); LowerBuffer1[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 5 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline-deviation2,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); LowerBuffer2[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 6 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline-deviation3,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); LowerBuffer3[bar]=Resalt; } else { UpperBuffer3[bar]=midline+deviation3; UpperBuffer2[bar]=midline+deviation2; UpperBuffer1[bar]=midline+deviation1; LowerBuffer1[bar]=midline-deviation1; LowerBuffer2[bar]=midline-deviation2; LowerBuffer3[bar]=midline-deviation3; } } return ( 0 ); }

#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Red extern int MA_Period = 8 ; extern int Length = 3 ; extern int Phase = 100 ; extern int Shift = 0 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double IndBuffer[]; double JResalt, Price, Resalt; #include <JJMASeries.mqh> #include <ParMASeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { IndicatorDigits ( Digits ); SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , IndBuffer); SetIndexShift ( 0 , Shift); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0.0 ); IndicatorShortName ( "JParMA( Length=" +Length+ ", Phase=" +Phase+ ", Shift=" +Shift+ ")" ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "JParMA Line" ); indicator SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 , MA_Period); if (JJMASeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 ); if (ParMASeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 ); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "Length" ,Length); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "Phase" , Phase ); ParMASeriesAlert( 0 , "MA_Period" ,MA_Period); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars - 1 <MA_Period) return ( 0 ); int reset,MaxBar,MaxBarP,bar,Limit,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; MaxBar= Bars - 1 ; MaxBarP=MaxBar-MA_Period; Limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; for (bar=Limit; bar>= 0 ; bar--) { Price=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs,bar); Resalt=ParMASeries( 0 ,MaxBar,Limit,MA_Period,Price,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); JResalt=JJMASeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBarP,Limit,Phase,Length,Resalt,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); IndBuffer[bar]=JResalt; } return ( 0 ); }

Below is the exemplary call for function ParMASeries() (ParMA moving with additional JMA smoothing):

In all indicators, the usually applied time-series array Close[] is replaced with function PriceSeries(). Its use should not cause any problems:

double PriceSeries( int Input_Price_Customs, int bar)

Conclusion

Parameter Input_Price_Customs can range between 0 and 14. Depending on the value of this parameter, the function returns the price value for the current chart by number of the bar used as the second parameter: 0-CLOSE, 1-OPEN, 2-HIGH, 3-LOW, 4-MEDIAN, 5-TYPICAL, 6-WEIGHTED, 7-Heiken Ashi Close, 8-SIMPL, 9-TRENDFOLLOW, 10-0. 5*TRENDFOLLOW, 11-Heiken Ashi High, 12-Heiken Ashi Low, 13-Heiken Ashi Open, 14-Heiken Ashi Close. If necessary, some other algebraical expressions can be written in the function cases to define entry prices on the basis of time-series arrays. Indicators using function PriceSeries() are very helpful in optimization and testing of Expert Advisors.

In NK_library.zip, there are over a hundred of indicators written using these algorithms. These examples are more than enough to learn how to use functions described in this articles for writing of any other indicators. All indicators in the zip file with these versions of smoothing functions support Expert Advisors and work with them without fail. Exceptions are indicators named with HTF at the end. These indicators, due to specific of their calculation cannot be used with Expert Advisors! Indicators from the zip file folders should be placed in the program folder of MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal: \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\indicators. The functions themselves are in a zip file in folder INCLUDE. The entire contents of that folder should be placed in the program folder of MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal: \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\INCLUDE.