Promediación efectiva de algoritmos con retraso mínimo: Uso en indicadores

Creo que no es necesario explicar lo importante que es refinar los algoritmos para el análisis técnico y los sistemas de trading. Los códigos de casi todos los indicadores contienen algoritmos de promediación explícitos o implícitos. Si miramos más de cerca las plataformas de trading y los terminales de cliente en línea, la mayoría de ellos y la mayoría de indicadores resultan ser los más sencillos (aunque no los más efectivos) algoritmos de promediación.



Actualmente se han desarrollado algoritmos de promediación mucho más efectivos. No obstante, el intento de aplicarlos a los indicadores suele, debido a la gran complejidad de los algoritmos, dar como resultado que los programadores no tengan la paciencia suficiente y que creen como mucho uno o dos indicadores que de ningún modo operan siempre de forma correcta. Después de todo, suelen estar cansados de trabajar en este sentido. La ventaja básica de las medias simples es que siempre están disponibles como funciones personalizadas sencillas que pueden aplicarse en cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento.

double JJMASeries( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Phase, int Length, double series, int bar, int & reset)

El archivo JJMASeries.mqh contiene cuatro funciones: JJMASeries(), JJMASeriesResize(), JJMASeriesAlert() y JMA_ErrDescr(). El archivo contiene también las variables declaradas como globales.



La función JJMASeries() tiene por finalidad usar el algoritmo JMA al escribir cualquier indicador técnico o asesor experto, para sustituir el clásico cálculo de promediación con este algoritmo. La función no opera si el parámetro 'limit' toma el valor cero. Todos los indicadores que he desarrollado para JJMASeries están diseñados teniendo en cuenta esta limitación. El archivo debe guardarse en la carpeta MetaTrader\experts\include\. Debe recordarse que si el valor de la variable 'bar' supera el de la variable MaxBar, la función JJMASeries() devolverá un valor cero para esta barra. Y, por tanto, este valor puede no estar presente como término de una fracción en los cálculos de algunos indicadores. JJMASeries() también devolverá cero en las consiguientes 30 barras.



Esta versión de JJMASeries() ayuda a los asesores expertos cuando funciona en los indicadores personalizados usados por el asesor experto. Además, esta versión de JJMASeries() ayuda a los asesores expertos cuando funciona en el código del indicador colocado completamente en el código del experto y manteniendo todas las declaraciones y variables DO. Al escribir código para los indicadores o asesores expertos usando JJMASeries, no se recomienda nombrar las variables con nombre que comiencen por nJMA o dJMA. . La función JJMASeries() puede utilizarse en el código interno de otras funciones personalizadas siempre que se tenga en cuenta que cada llamada a JJMASeries() debe tener su número único en cada llamada para dicha función personalizada. Esta versión de JJMASeries() tiene por finalidad procesar variables relativas a matrices de series de tiempo del gráfico actual. Si se utiliza esta función para procesar variables en matrices de series de tiempo de otros gráficos, los cálculos serán incorrectos.



Entradas:

- number - el número de la llamada a la función JJMASeries() en el código del indicador (0, 1, 2, 3, ...);

- din - parámetro que permite modificar los parámetros Longitud y Fase en cada barra. 0 - los parámetros no pueden cambiarse, cualquier otro valor permite cambiar los parámetros;

- MaxBar - valor máximo del número de barra calculado. Normalmente, es en Bars-1-period donde "período" es la cantidad de barras en que el valor de las series iniciales no se calcula;

- limit - cantidad de barras no calculadas más una o el número de la última barra no calculada. Debe ser igual a Bars-IndicatorCounted()-1;

- Length - profundidad de promediación;

- Phase - parámetro que cambia en el rango comprendido entre -100 y +100. Afecta a la calidad del proceso transitorio;

- series - entrada subyacente al cálculo de JJMASeries();

- bar - el número de la barra a calcular. Este parámetro debe ser cambiado por la declaración DO desde el valor máximo a cero. Su valor máximo siempre debe ser igual al valor de 'limit'.

- JMASeries() - valor de JMA. Si el valor del parámetro 'bar' supera MaxBar-30, la función JJMASeries() siempre devuelve cero.- reset - parámetro que devuelve por referencia un valor distinto a 0 si se produce un error en el cálculo de la función y devuelve 0 si el cálculo fue correcto. Este parámetro solo puede ser variable, pero no un valor.





Inicialización de la función

Antes de llamar a la función JJMASeries(), cuando la cantidad de barras ya calculadas es igual a 0, las variables del búfer interno de la función deben redimensionarse (sería incluso mejor hacerlo en el bloque de inicialización del indicador personalizado o del asesor experto). Para ello, es necesario llamar a las variables de JJMASeries() usando la función de ayuda JJMASeriesResize() con los parámetros siguientes: JJMASeriesResize(número+1); es necesaria para hacer que el parámetro 'number' (MaxJMA.number) sea igual a la cantidad de llamadas para JJMASeries, es decir, superior en 1 al valor máximo de 'number'. Junto con el redimensionamiento de los búferes de JJMASeries(), es posible comprobar en el bloque de inicialización los valores de entrada del indicador Length y Phase que son entradas de JJMASeries(), para ver si quedan dentro de su rango de cambio usando JJMASeriesAlert():





JJMASeriesAlert( int Number, string name, int ExternVar)

- Number - parámetro que puede tomar dos valores: 0 - para comprobar la entrada ExternVar para ver si cae dentro del rango de cambio de la entrada Length de JJMASeries() y 1 - para comprobar la entrada ExternVar para ver si cae dentro del rango de cambio de la entrada Phase de JJMASeries();

- name - nombre de la entrada ExternVar para proporcionar una alerta;

- ExternVar - entrada del indicador

Indicación del error



Cuando se depuran, los códigos de los indicadores o asesores expertos pueden contener errores. Para encontrar las causas de los errores es necesario ver el archivo de registro. La función JJMASeries() registra todos los errores en un archivo de registro en la carpeta llamada \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\LOGS\. Si se produce un error de MQL4 en el código que precede a la función JJMASeries() antes de llamar a esta función, la función registrará el código de error y el contenido de este en un archivo de registro. Si se produce un error de MQL4 en el algoritmo de JJMASeries() durante la ejecución de esta función, la función registrará también el código de error y el contenido de este en un archivo de registro. Si la llamada a la función JJMASeries() 'number' se especificó de forma incorrecta o definiendo incorrectamente el tamaño de las variables del búfer nJJMAResize.Size, los mensajes sobre los parámetros incorrectos serán grabados en el archivo de registro. La información sobre las definiciones incorrectas del parámetro 'limit' se grabarán también en el archivo de registro.



Si hay un fallo en el redimensionamiento de los búferes de JJMASeries durante la ejecución de la función init(), la función JJMASeriesResize() registrará información sobre el redimensionamiento fallido en el archivo de registro. Si se incumple la secuencia correcta de cambio del parámetro 'bar' al llamar a la función JJMASeries() a través de una declaración DO externa, esta información quedará grabada también en el archivo de registro. Debe tenerse en cuenta que algunos errores en el código producirán más errores en su ejecución, por ello, si la función JJMASeries() registra varios errores en el archivo de registro al mismo tiempo, estos errores deberán ser eliminados por orden de aparición. En un indicador escrito correctamente, la función JJMASeries() puede realizar registros en el archivo de registro utilizando solo desajustes del sistema. Una excepción es el registro del redimensionamiento de las variables del búfer en el reinicio del indicador o asesor experto que ocurre en cada llamada a la función init(). Todos los errores MQL4 se graban en el archivo de registro usando la función JMA_ErrDescr() limpia el código y el contenido del error de acuerdo a su código obtenido usando la función GetLastError() en el archivo de registro.



Llamada a la función JJMASeries() de ejemplo (doble ajuste JMA del precio de entrada):





#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Magenta extern int Length1 = 5 ; extern int Length2 = 5 ; extern int Phase1 = 100 ; extern int Phase2 = 100 ; extern int Shift = 0 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double J2JMA[]; double Temp_Series; #include <JJMASeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , J2JMA); SetIndexShift ( 0 , Shift); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); IndicatorShortName ( "J2JMA(Length1=" + Length1 + ", Phase1=" + Phase1 + ", Length2=" + Length2 + ", Phase2=" + Phase2 + ", Shift=" + Shift + ")" ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "J2JMA" ); IndicatorDigits ( Digits ); if (JJMASeriesResize( 2 ) != 2 ) return (- 1 ); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "Length1" , Length1); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "Length2" , Length2); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "Phase1" , Phase1 ); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "Phase2" , Phase2 ); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars - 1 < 61 ) return ( 0 ); int reset, MaxBar1, MaxBar2, counted_bars = IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--; int limit = Bars - counted_bars - 1 ; MaxBar1 = Bars - 1 ; MaxBar2 = MaxBar1 - 30 ; for ( int bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Temp_Series = PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar); Temp_Series = JJMASeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar1,limit,Phase1,Length1, Temp_Series,bar,reset); if (reset != 0 ) return (- 1 ); Temp_Series = JJMASeries( 1 , 0 ,MaxBar2,limit,Phase2,Length2, Temp_Series,bar,reset); if (reset != 0 ) return (- 1 ); J2JMA[bar] = Temp_Series; } return ( 0 ); }

De este modo, pueden destacarse los siguientes puntos en la aplicación de esta función:1. Declaración de funciones que son parte del archivo JJMASeries.mqh con la línea #include al comienzo del código del indicador. Se declaran las variables y cuatro funciones: JJMASeries(), JJMASeriesResize(), JJMASeriesAlert(), JMA_ErrDescr().2. Redimensionamiento de los elementos del búfer por la función JJMASeries() usando la función JJMASeriesResize() en el bloque de inicialización.3. Comprobar usando la función JJMASeriesAlert() en el bloque de inicialización si los valores de las variables externas del indicador que son variables externas de la función JJMASeries() son correctos.4. Llamadas a la propia función JJMASeries() realizadas mediante el uso de declaraciones DO con control de error relevante.





Otras funciones

JJMASeries ( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Phase, int Length, double series, int bar, int &reset) JLiteSeries( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Phase, int Length, double series, int bar, int &reset) JurXSeries ( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Length, double series, int bar, int &reset) T3Series ( int number, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Phase, int Length, double series, int bar, int &reset ) ParMASeries( int number, int MaxBar, int limit, int period, double series, int bar, int &reset) LRMASeries ( int number, int MaxBar, int limit, int period, double series, int bar, int &reset )

El algoritmo para la llamada a otras funciones es muy similar al algoritmo anterior, pero hay algunas diferencias en la cantidad de variables externas disponibles en las funciones:

Debe observarse que las funciones JJMASeries() y JLiteSeries() no son compatibles en el mismo asesor experto o indicador. De hecho, el propio código JMA con el nombre de la función de JJMASeries() se coloca en el archivo JLiteSeries.mqh sin ninguna adaptación. Para sustituir la función JJMASeries() por la función JLiteSeries() en un asesor experto o indicador, es suficiente con sustituir la línea #include por #include. Todas las llamadas a las funciones del archivo JLiteSeries.mqh se consideran llamadas a las funciones idénticas a aquellas usadas para las funciones del archivo JJMASeries.mqh.



Otras funciones son totalmente compatibles dentro del mismo código del indicador o asesor experto. En las funciones ParMASeries() y LRMASeries(), el valor de la variable externa 'period' está limitado a 501. Si son necesarios valores mayores, es necesario cambiar los primeros (no cero) de los búferes dParMA.TempBuffer[][501] y dParMA.TEMPBUFFER[][501] para la función ParMASeries() o dLRMA.TempBuffer[][501] y dLRMA.TEMPBUFFER[][501] para la función LRMASeries() en los archivos ParMASeries.mqh y LRMASeries.mqh, respectivamente. >



Función JurXSeries()

A continuación se muestra una llamada a la función JurXSeries() de ejemplo (ajuste ultralineal del precio de entrada con ajuste adicional JMA):





#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Gold extern int JurX_Length = 5 ; extern int JJMA_Length = 4 ; extern int JJMA_Phase = - 100 ; extern int Shift = 0 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double Ind_Buffer[]; double Price,JurX,JJurX,Error; #include <JJMASeries.mqh> #include <JurXSeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Ind_Buffer); SetIndexShift ( 0 , Shift); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); IndicatorShortName ( "JJurX( JurX_Length=" +JurX_Length+ ", Shift=" +Shift+ ")" ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "JJurX" ); IndicatorDigits ( Digits ); if (JurXSeriesResize( 2 )!= 2 ) return (- 1 ); if (JJMASeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 ); JurXSeriesAlert( 0 , "JurX_Length" ,JurX_Length); JJMASeriesAlert( 0 , "JJMA_Length" ,JJMA_Length); JJMASeriesAlert( 1 , "JJMA_Phase" ,JJMA_Phase); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars - 1 <JurX_Length+ 32 ) return ( 0 ); int reset,MaxBar,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; int limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; determining of the oldest bar number, starting from which all bars MaxBar= Bars - 1 ; for ( int bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) { Price=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs,bar); JurX=JurXSeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,JurX_Length,Price,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); Error=JurXSeries( 1 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,JurX_Length, 100 ,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (Error== 0 )Error= 100 ; JurX*= 100 /Error; JJurX=JJMASeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,JJMA_Phase,JJMA_Length,JurX,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); Ind_Buffer[bar]=JJurX; } return ( 0 ); }

En este ejemplo, debe recordarse que la función JurXSeries() promedia el precio de entrada y la constante. Al haber dividido el resultado promedio por el valor de la constante, obtendremos el error de ajuste. Para obtener resultados más precisos del ajuste de las series de precios, es necesario dividir el resultado del ajuste por el valor de este error. En nuestro caso esto ya lo hemos hecho. En los dos casos siguientes, el numerador y el denominador se ajustan de forma independiente, por lo que no es necesario el procedimiento anterior. Dicho error no se produce para las demás funciones de ajuste.



A continuación se muestra un ejemplo de llamada a las funciones JJMASeries() y JurXSeries() (CCI análogo con ajuste JMA adicional):





#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 BlueViolet #property indicator_level1 0.5 #property indicator_level2 - 0.5 #property indicator_level3 0.0 #property indicator_levelcolor MediumBlue #property indicator_levelstyle 4 extern int JJMA.Length = 8 ; extern int JurX.Length = 8 ; extern int JJMA.Phase = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double Ind_Buffer1[]; int w; #include <JJMASeries.mqh> #include <JurXSeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Ind_Buffer1); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "JCCIX" ); IndicatorShortName ( "JCCIX(JJMA.Length=" +JJMA.Length+ ", JurX.Length" + JurX.Length+ ")" ); IndicatorDigits ( 2 ); if (JurXSeriesResize( 2 )!= 2 ) return (- 1 ); if (JJMASeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 ); JurXSeriesAlert ( 0 , "JurX.Length" ,JurX.Length); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "JJMA.Length" ,JJMA.Length); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "JJMA.Phase" ,JJMA.Phase); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 ,JurX.Length+ 31 ); if (JurX.Length> 5 ) w=JurX.Length- 1 ; else w= 5 ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { double price,Jprice,JCCIX,UPCCI,DNCCI,JUPCCIX,JDNCCIX; int reset,MaxBar,MaxBarJ,limit,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; MaxBar= Bars - 1 ; MaxBarJ=MaxBar- 30 ; if (limit>=MaxBar)limit=MaxBar; for ( int bar=limit; bar>= 0 ; bar--) { price=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar); Jprice=JJMASeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,JJMA.Phase,JJMA.Length,price, bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); UPCCI=price-Jprice; DNCCI= MathAbs (UPCCI); Parameter nJJurXLength does not JUPCCIX=JurXSeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBarJ,limit,JurX.Length,UPCCI,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); JDNCCIX=JurXSeries( 1 , 0 ,MaxBarJ,limit,JurX.Length,DNCCI,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (bar>MaxBarJ-w)JCCIX= 0 ; else if (JDNCCIX!= 0 ) { JCCIX=JUPCCIX/JDNCCIX; if (JCCIX> 1 )JCCIX= 1 ; if (JCCIX<- 1 )JCCIX=- 1 ; } else JCCIX= 0 ; Ind_Buffer1[bar]=JCCIX; } return ( 0 ); }





Debe tenerse en cuenta el hecho siguiente: Después de dos ajuste en la función JurXSeries(), uno de los valores obtenidos será comprobado por si no es igual a cero, ya que es un denominador.



A continuación se muestra un ejemplo de llamada a las funciones JJMASeries() y JurXSeries() (RSI análogo con ajuste JMA adicional):





#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 BlueViolet #property indicator_level1 0.5 #property indicator_level2 - 0.5 #property indicator_level3 0.0 #property indicator_levelcolor MediumBlue #property indicator_levelstyle 4 extern int Length = 8 ; extern int Smooth = 3 ; extern int Phase = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double Ind_Buffer[]; int w; #include <JJMASeries.mqh> #include <JurXSeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Ind_Buffer); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "JRSX" ); IndicatorShortName ( "JRSX(Length=" +Length+ ", Input_Price_Customs=" + Input_Price_Customs+ ")" ); IndicatorDigits ( 2 ); nJurXnumber= 2 if (JurXSeriesResize( 2 )!= 2 ) return (- 1 ); nJMAnumber= 1 if (JJMASeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 ); JurXSeriesAlert ( 0 , "Length" ,Length); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "Smooth" ,Smooth); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "Phase" ,Phase); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); indicator SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 ,Length+ 31 ); if (Length< 1 )Length= 1 ; if (Length> 5 ) w=Length- 1 ; else w= 5 ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { double dPrice,dPriceA,UPJRSX,DNJRSX,JRSX,JJRSX; int bar,limit,reset,MaxBar,MaxBarJ,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; MaxBar= Bars - 2 ; MaxBarJ=MaxBarJ-w- 1 ; limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; if (limit>MaxBar){limit=MaxBar;Ind_Buffer[MaxBar]= 0.0 ;} for (bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) { dPrice = PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar)- PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar+ 1 ); dPriceA= MathAbs (dPrice); UPJRSX=JurXSeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,Length,dPrice, bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); DNJRSX=JurXSeries( 1 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,Length,dPriceA,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (bar>MaxBar-w)JRSX= 0 ; else if (DNJRSX!= 0 ){JRSX=UPJRSX/DNJRSX; if (JRSX> 1 )JRSX= 1 ; if (JRSX<- 1 )JRSX=- 1 ;} else JRSX= 0 ; JJRSX=JJMASeries( 0 , 0 ,MaxBarJ,limit,Phase,Smooth,JRSX,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); Ind_Buffer[bar]=JJRSX; } return ( 0 ); }

#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 7 #property indicator_color1 Gray #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_color3 Blue #property indicator_color4 Lime #property indicator_color5 Blue #property indicator_color6 Red #property indicator_color7 Gray #property indicator_style1 4 #property indicator_style2 2 #property indicator_style3 4 #property indicator_style4 4 #property indicator_style5 4 #property indicator_style6 2 #property indicator_style7 4 extern int Bands_Period = 100 ; extern double Bands_Deviations = 2.0 ; extern int MA_method = 0 ; extern int MA_Smooth = 20 ; extern int Bands_Smooth = 20 ; extern int Smooth_Curvature = 100 ; extern int Bands_Shift = 0 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double UpperBuffer3 []; double UpperBuffer2 []; double UpperBuffer1 []; double T3MovingBuffer[]; double LowerBuffer1 []; double LowerBuffer2 []; double LowerBuffer3 []; double Series_buffer []; #include <T3Series.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 1 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 2 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 3 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 4 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 5 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 6 , DRAW_LINE ); IndicatorBuffers ( 8 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,UpperBuffer3 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,UpperBuffer2 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,UpperBuffer1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,T3MovingBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,LowerBuffer1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,LowerBuffer2 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 6 ,LowerBuffer3 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 7 ,Series_buffer); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 1 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 2 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 3 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 4 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 5 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 6 , 0 ); int drawbegin= 100 +Bands_Shift; SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 1 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 2 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 3 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 4 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 5 ,drawbegin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 6 ,drawbegin); SetIndexShift ( 0 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 1 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 2 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 3 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 4 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 5 , Bands_Shift); SetIndexShift ( 6 , Bands_Shift); IndicatorShortName ( "T3.4Bollinger Bands( Period=" +Bands_Period+ ", Deviations=" +Bands_Deviations+ ")" ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "Upper3 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 1 , "Upper2 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 2 , "Upper1 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 4 , "Lower1 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 5 , "Lower2 Bands" ); SetIndexLabel ( 6 , "Lower3 Bands" ); string Moving; switch (MA_method) { case 0 : Moving= "T3SMA" ; break ; case 1 : Moving= "T3EMA" ; break ; case 2 : Moving= "T3SSMA" ; break ; case 3 : Moving= "T3LWMA" ; break ; default : Moving= "T3SMA" ; } SetIndexLabel ( 3 , "Moving Avereges " +Moving+ " (" +Bands_Period+ ")" ); IndicatorDigits ( Digits ); if (Bands_Smooth<= 1 ){ if (T3SeriesResize( 1 )!= 1 ) return (- 1 );} else if (T3SeriesResize( 7 )!= 7 ) return (- 1 ); T3SeriesAlert( 0 , "MA_Smooth" ,MA_Smooth); T3SeriesAlert( 0 , "Bands_Period" ,Bands_Period); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); if ((MA_method< 0 )||(MA_method> 3 )) Alert ( "Parameter MA_method must range between 0 and 3" + " You input a nonaccepted " +MA_method+ "0 will be used" ); if (Bands_Period< 1 )Bands_Period= 1 ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars - 1 <=Bands_Period) return ( 0 ); double deviation1,deviation2,deviation3,Temp_Series,sum,midline, priceswing,Resalt; int reset,MaxBar,MaxBarBB,MaxBarBB1,bar,kk,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; int limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; MaxBar= Bars - 1 -Bands_Period; MaxBarBB=MaxBar- 30 -Bands_Period; MaxBarBB1=MaxBarBB- 1 ; for (bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) Series_buffer[bar]=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs,bar); if (limit>MaxBar) { for (bar=limit;bar>=MaxBar;bar--)T3MovingBuffer[bar]= 0 ; limit=MaxBar; } for (bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) { Temp_Series= iMAOnArray (Series_buffer, 0 ,Bands_Period, 0 , MA_method, bar); Resalt=T3Series( 0 , 0 ,MaxBar,limit,Smooth_Curvature,MA_Smooth, Temp_Series,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); T3MovingBuffer[bar]=Resalt; } if (limit>MaxBarBB) { for (bar=limit;bar>=MaxBarBB;bar--) { UpperBuffer2[bar]= 0 ; UpperBuffer1[bar]= 0 ; LowerBuffer1[bar]= 0 ; LowerBuffer2[bar]= 0 ; } limit=MaxBarBB; } for (bar=limit;bar>= 0 ;bar--) { sum= 0.0 ; midline=T3MovingBuffer[bar]; kk=bar+Bands_Period- 1 ; while (kk>=bar) { priceswing=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs,kk)-midline; sum+=priceswing*priceswing; kk--; } deviation2=Bands_Deviations* MathSqrt (sum/Bands_Period); deviation1= 0.5 *deviation2; deviation3= 1.5 *deviation2; if (Bands_Smooth> 1 ) { Resalt=T3Series( 1 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline+deviation3,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); UpperBuffer3[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 2 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline+deviation2,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); UpperBuffer2[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 3 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline+deviation1,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); UpperBuffer1[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 4 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline-deviation1,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); LowerBuffer1[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 5 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline-deviation2,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); LowerBuffer2[bar]=Resalt; Resalt=T3Series( 6 , 0 ,MaxBarBB1,limit,Smooth_Curvature,Bands_Smooth, midline-deviation3,bar,reset); if (reset!= 0 ) return (- 1 ); LowerBuffer3[bar]=Resalt; } else { UpperBuffer3[bar]=midline+deviation3; UpperBuffer2[bar]=midline+deviation2; UpperBuffer1[bar]=midline+deviation1; LowerBuffer1[bar]=midline-deviation1; LowerBuffer2[bar]=midline-deviation2; LowerBuffer3[bar]=midline-deviation3; } } return ( 0 ); }

/* Moving average ParMA calculated on parabolic regression with bands for the indicator to work, one should place files JJMASeries.mqh ParMASeries.mqh PriceSeries.mqh to directory: MetaTrader\experts\include\ Heiken Ashi#.mq4 to directory: MetaTrader\indicators\ */ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| JParMA.mq4 | //| ParMA MQL4 CODE: Copyright © 2006, alexjou | //| JParMA Indicator: Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" //---- drawing the indicator in the main window #property indicator_chart_window //---- amount of indicator buffers #property indicator_buffers 1 //---- color of the indicator #property indicator_color1 Red //---- INDICATOR INPUTS extern int MA_Period = 8; // ParMA period extern int Length = 3; // smoothing depth // parameter ranging between -100 and +100, //it influences the transient quality; extern int Phase = 100; extern int Shift = 0; // indicator shift along the time axis //Choosing of prices, at which the indicator is calculated /*(0-CLOSE, 1-OPEN, 2-HIGH, 3-LOW, 4-MEDIAN, 5-TYPICAL, 6-WEIGHTED, 7-Heiken Ashi Close, 8-SIMPL, 9-TRENDFOLLOW, 10-0.5*TRENDFOLLOW, 11-Heiken Ashi High, 12-Heiken Ashi Low, 13-Heiken Ashi Open, 14-Heiken Ashi Close.) */ extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0; //---- indicator buffers double IndBuffer[]; //---- float point variables double JResalt, Price, Resalt; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //----+ Introducing of function JJMASeries //----+ Introducing of function JJMASeriesResize //----+ Introducing of function JJMASeriesAlert //----+ Introducing of function JMA_ErrDescr #include <JJMASeries.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //----+ Introducing of function ParMAMASeries //----+ Introducing of function ParMASeriesResize //----+ Introducing of function ParMASeriesAlert //----+ Introducing of function ParMA_ErrDescr #include <ParMASeries.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //----+ Introducing of function PriceSeries //----+ Introducing of function PriceSeriesAlert #include <PriceSeries.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| JParMA initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //---- Setting imaging precision format for the indicator IndicatorDigits(Digits); //---- defining the chart drawing style SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_LINE); //---- 1 indicator buffer is used for calculations SetIndexBuffer(0, IndBuffer); //---- horizontal shift of the indicator line SetIndexShift (0, Shift); //---- setting the indicator values that will not be visible in // the chart SetIndexEmptyValue(0, 0.0); //---- name for data windows and label for subwindows IndicatorShortName ("JParMA( Length="+Length+", Phase="+Phase+", Shift="+Shift+")"); SetIndexLabel(0, "JParMA Line"); //---- setting the bar number, starting from which there will be drawn indicator SetIndexDrawBegin(0, MA_Period); //----+ Resizing buffer variables of function JJMASeries, //nJMAnumber=1(One call for function JJMASeries) if (JJMASeriesResize(1)!=1)return(-1); //----+ Resizing buffer variables of function ParMASeries, //nParMAnumber=1(One call for function ParMASeries) if (ParMASeriesResize(1)!=1)return(-1); //---- setting alerts for nonaccepted values of external variables JJMASeriesAlert (0,"Length",Length); JJMASeriesAlert (1,"Phase", Phase ); ParMASeriesAlert(0,"MA_Period",MA_Period); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); return(0); } //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| JParMA iteration function | //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { //---- check whether the amount of bars is sufficient for calculations if (Bars-1<MA_Period)return(0); //----+ Introducing of integer variables and getting bars already counted int reset,MaxBar,MaxBarP,bar,Limit,counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); //---- check for possible errors if (counted_bars<0)return(-1); //---- the last counted bar must be recalculated if (counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; //---- defining the oldest bar number, starting from which all bars //will be recalculated MaxBar=Bars-1; MaxBarP=MaxBar-MA_Period; //---- defining the oldest bar number, starting from which new bars //will be recalculated Limit=Bars-counted_bars-1; //---- Indicator calculation for (bar=Limit; bar>=0; bar--) { //----+ Price=PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs,bar); //----+ getting the initial indicator //----+ Call for function ParMASeries numbered as 0 Resalt=ParMASeries(0,MaxBar,Limit,MA_Period,Price,bar,reset); //----+ check for errors in the preceding operation if(reset!=0)return(-1); //----+ JMA smoothing of the obtained indicator, //parameter nJMA.MaxBar is decreased by MA_Period //----+ Call for function JJMASeries numbered as 0, // parameters nJMA.Phase and nJMA.Length do not change on each bar // (nJMA.din=0) JResalt=JJMASeries(0,0,MaxBarP,Limit,Phase,Length,Resalt,bar,reset); //----+ check for errors in the preceding operation if(reset!=0)return(-1); IndBuffer[bar]=JResalt; } //---- return(0); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+

double PriceSeries( int Input_Price_Customs, int bar)

Conclusión

Funciones T3Series()A continuación se muestra una llamada a la función T3Series() de ejemplo (tres bandas de Bollinger con ajuste T3 adicional):Funciones ParMASeries()A continuación se muestra una llamada a la función ParMASeries() de ejemplo (ParMA moviéndose con ajuste JMA adicional):En todos los indicadores, la matriz de series de tiempo normalmente utilizada Close[] es sustituida por la función PriceSeries(). Su uso no debe causar ningún problema.El parámetro Input_Price_Customs puede variar entre 0 y 14. Dependiendo del valor de este parámetro, la función devuelve el valor del precio para el gráfico actual por el número de barras usadas como segundo parámetro: 0-CLOSE, 1-OPEN, 2-HIGH, 3-LOW, 4-MEDIAN, 5-TYPICAL, 6-WEIGHTED, 7-Heiken Ashi Close, 8-SIMPL, 9-TRENDFOLLOW, 10-0. 5*TRENDFOLLOW, 11-Heiken Ashi High, 12-Heiken Ashi Low, 13-Heiken Ashi Open, 14-Heiken Ashi Close. Si es necesario, pueden escribirse algunas expresiones en las instancias de la función para definir los precios de entrada sobre la base de las matrices de series de tiempo. Los indicadores que usan la función PriceSeries() son de mucha ayuda en la optimización y prueba de los asesores expertos.

En NK_library.zip hay más de un centenar de indicadores escritos usando estos algoritmos. Estos ejemplos son más que suficientes para aprender a usar las funciones descritas en estos artículos para escribir cualquier otro indicador. Todos los indicadores del archivo zip con estas versiones de funciones de ajuste ayudan a los asesores expertos y colaboran con ellos sin fallar. Las excepciones son los indicadores con las letras HTF al final. Estos indicadores, debido a lo específico de su cálculo, no pueden utilizarse con los asesores expertos. Los indicadores de las carpetas del archivo zip deben colocarse en la carpeta del programa del terminal de cliente de MetaTrader 4: \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\indicators. Las propias funciones están en un archivo zip en la carpeta INCLUDE. Todo el contenido de esa carpeta debe colocarse en la carpeta del programa del terminal de cliente de MetaTrader 4: \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\INCLUDE.



