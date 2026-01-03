Allscalperm4

A powerful, versatile scalping indicator that:

 Works on ALL trading instruments - Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities
 Has a clean, professional display showing all timeframes clearly
 Provides fast scalping signals optimized for manual trading
 Includes automatic entry/SL/TP calculation
 Updates in real-time (1-second intervals)
 Is fully customizable with sensitivity controls
 With price action for accurate results
 Auto Adjustments for Different Instruments and time frames


Quick Start Guide:

  1. Load it on any chart - it automatically adapts to the symbol
  2. Adjust SL/TP pips based on the instrument's volatility:
    • Forex majors: 10-20 pips SL, 20-40 pips TP
    • Crosses/Volatile pairs: 15-30 pips SL, 30-60 pips TP
    • Cryptos: 50-100 points SL, 100-200 points TP
  3. Set Sensitivity between 50-70% (higher = more signals)
  4. Enable Trade Lines for visual entry/SL/TP levels
  5. Monitor the 4x3 grid for multi-timeframe confirmation

Pro Tips:

  • Wait for strength > 60% on overall signal
  • Use during active sessions (London/Tokyo overlap for Forex)
  • Start with demo trading to find optimal settings for your style

The indicator is ready to use immediately.
If you need any adjustments or have questions about specific features, just let me know!

Happy trading and best of luck with your scalping.

 

1. WORKS ON ALL FOREX PAIRS:

  • Major pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, etc.
  • Minor pairs: EURGBP, GBPCAD, AUDNZD, etc.
  • Exotic pairs: USDTRY, USDMXN, USDZAR, etc.

2. WORKS ON CRYPTOCURRENCIES:

  • Major cryptos: BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XRPUSD, LTCUSD, etc.
  • Altcoins: ADAUSD, DOTUSD, SOLUSD, etc.
  • Crypto crosses: ETHBTC, XRPBTC, etc.

3. WORKS ON INDICES & COMMODITIES:

  • Indices: US30, SPX500, NAS100, GER40, etc.
  • Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), XTIUSD (Oil), etc.

Auto Adjustments for Different Instruments.


