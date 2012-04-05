Nova GTR Trader

Nova GTR Trader is a precise automation of the Gator indicator — a Bill Williams tool designed to track market phases by analyzing convergence and divergence of trend signals. This EA turns the Gator’s visual cues into a disciplined, automated strategy that identifies when the market is trending, consolidating, or ready for a breakout.

Instead of reacting to every small fluctuation, Nova GTR Trader waits for clear alignment between the indicator’s jaws, teeth, and lips. Trades are executed only when the signal confirms a strong trend or transition, filtering out noise and indecision.

This approach allows traders to follow market structure with clarity and discipline, trading only when conditions are favorable.

Why traders choose Nova GTR Trader

  • Gator Indicator, Fully Automated:
    Implements the classic Gator logic with strict entry and exit conditions.

  • Phase-Based Signals:
    Trades only during clear trending or transitional phases indicated by the Gator.

  • Risk Management Included:
    Every trade comes with a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

  • Versatile Market Application:
    Effective across forex, metals, indices, and crypto — suitable for H1 to daily charts.

  • Clear, Efficient, Reliable:
    Streamlined execution, transparent logic, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.
No EA guarantees results — but Nova GTR Trader provides a structured, phase-focused system for disciplined trading based on the Gator indicator.

Try the demo today and secure your license before the price increases.


추천 제품
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
지표
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA 설명 이 자동매매 프로그램(EA)은 하모닉 패턴(조화 패턴)을 기반으로 자동으로 거래합니다. 하모닉 패턴은 기술적 분석에서 인기 있는 패턴으로, 처음에는 해롤드 맥킨리 가틀리(Harold McKinley Gartley)가 소개했으며, 이후 Scott Carney가 Bat, Crab, Shark, Deep Crab, Alternate Bat 등 다양한 패턴을 체계화하고 확장하였습니다. 이 로봇은 다음과 같은 패턴을 인식하고 거래합니다: Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Crab, Shark, Cypher, Deep Crab, Alternate Bat, AB=CD, Three Drives. 패턴은 피보나치(Fibonacci) 레벨을 기반으로 형성되며, 허용 오차를 유연하게 조정할 수 있습니다. EA 주요 기능 : 지정된 시간프레임(예: H1, H4; 기본값은 H3)에서 차트를 스캔합니다. 확인된 패턴에 따라 미리 설정된
Alpha B3 Renko Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
O Alpha B3 Renko Trader  é um robô especialista para negociação no Bovespa B3  (miniíndice e minidólar) que une a análise de candlesticks do gráfico Renko (calculado internamente, sem imagens gráficas) com a estratégia Alpha B3 . O robô permite configurar, para os sinais de entrada, o tamanho do brick do gráfico Renko, bem como um número de candlesticks para análise. Além disso, você deve configurar os stops fixos, em pontos. O robô permite também a configuração de funções, tais como número de c
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
Sakhid Ngabduloh
Experts
Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
Neutral Mind
Diego Antonio Oliveira Monteiro
Experts
Experience and Purpose Neutral Mind is more than a trading Expert Advisor — it is a unique mental and emotional experience within trading. Designed to neutralize — or even turn into an advantage — emotions such as anxiety, fear, and greed, Neutral Mind was created to place the trader in a conscious and balanced state of operation. Its purpose is to allow the trader to act neutrally, without the typical tension from emotions that distort decisions, or, if emotions are still present, to use them
Smart Pattern AtrShield
Nuno Miguel Costa Tome
Experts
Self-learning core – scans the last 500 candles, extracts RSI + MA-slope patterns and builds its own database—no Python, DLLs or external files. Real-time adaptation – each bar updates accuracy scores and votes on the most similar patterns before opening a trade. Volatility-aware risk – every position starts with a stop-loss equal to ATR(14) × 1.5 , automatically wider in fast markets and tighter in calm ones. Ultra-light, 100 % MQL5 – minimal CPU load, works on any broker, any symbol. Full sou
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
StellarX Neos
Woradon Panthanawong
Experts
STELLARX NEOS ULTIMATE v24.05 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed to operate under real market conditions with structured risk controls and rule-based automation. Additional Information Pricing Introductory price: $75 for the first 20 purchases Standard price after early access: $199 Support channel For EA setup assistance, configuration guidance, and usage support: Telegram: @StellarXNeos Live Trading Signal Currently in preparation This description is provided for pro
AI Smart Trader Smart Entry
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
Professional Analysis: AI Smart Trader v6.0 EA - A Comprehensive Technical Review Executive Summary After extensive evaluation of the AI Smart Trader v6.0 Expert Advisor, I can confidently say this represents a sophisticated approach to automated forex trading that addresses one of the most critical challenges traders face: recovery from drawdown situations. Having analyzed hundreds of trading systems over my career, this EA stands out for its intelligent state machine architecture and multi-lay
Royal Radiante Basic
Mr Jeeraphat Lommahadthai
Experts
Basic Version with Limited Lot sizes for Real world Testing. Royal Radiante   is an automated scalping robot that uses a very advanced Logic, Proprietary Indicator, Alot of Technical analysis.  Tested and Proven itself on real accounts with a Good Realistic risk-to-reward ratio. The   Logic in this strategy is the core of its performance , Even with   bad   optimization this strategy will still be very profitable! This strategy   does not use Any High & Risky Methods like Martingale / Grid Syste
Supply Demand Brake Out
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
Gold FX Algo Prime
Alexander Jesus Alvarado Hall
Experts
Gold Fx Algo Prime Advanced Supply & Demand Algorithm – Fully Customizable & Data-Optimized Gold Fx Algo Prime is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed around institutional Supply & Demand trading principles , enhanced with trend structure validation, session filters, and advanced risk management . The strategy was extensively backtested using historical Gold (XAUUSD) data , applying Bayesian optimization logic to fine-tune parameters and reach an optimal balance between accuracy, risk, a
Tensline
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control . With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required. Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap. Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style. Backtesting results reveal : Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , g
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Ismail
지표
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator (MetaTrader 5)   Product Description  4xZeovo is a powerful trading indicator system monitoring 24/7 financial markets. Metatrader5 tool designed to find the best buying/selling opportunities and notifies the user.    Making life easy for traders in helping with the two most difficult decisions with the use of advanced innovate trading indicators aiming to encourage users to hold the winning positions and take profit at the best times.    Equipped with a unique tra
Fast M5
Mojtaba Soltaninejad
Experts
This robot is not such a martingale and is designed based on a special and unique strategy which is beneficial for traders who are looking for quick profitable trading processes, that is why it works in 5 minutes timeframe as well as theCurrency pair of EUR/USD. Instructions for EXPERT settings FastM5: Adjust/select 0.1 for any  any 1000 USD, “refer to the photos attached” It means you need to trade 1 Lat per 10000 USD.
General Breakout EA
Giovanna Talio
Experts
100 % PER MONTH PROFIT---- MY NEW SIGNAL HERE ------->   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2162238?source=Site+Signals+My# GENERAL BREAKOUT EXPERT ADVISOR The EA is 100 % automatic.Suitable for FTMO. Works on breakout levels with SL and TP for every position and a system of trailing for bad positions.SL & TP are put in strategic level points automatically by an innovative algo system. It's possible to use a fixed lot for the first position,or a automatic lot.( If you have doubs,just send me a me
Platinum Wolf
Jean Christophe Paput
Experts
Platinum Wolf  The Platinum Wolf trading robot is designed to deliver both high performance and stability, with a primary focus on trading the EURUSD pair. Its annual goal is to multiply per 3 (X3) starting capital  by taking optimized positions that capture the most probable market movements. Strategy Overview Platinum Wolf' s strategy relies on continuous equity monitoring to maintain a balanced state. It uses moving average (MA) to determine precise entry and exit points. The robot also emp
King of Trades
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Let the KING trades!!! KING of TRADES  is a trading system that can be optimized according to: - Trend indicator:  Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (either in different timeframe) - Trigger system:  Fractals - Filter - trade in:  Stochastic Oscillator (values and upper and lower limits) - Stops definition:  ATR (period and long and short takeprofit and stoploss) - General:  magic number, autolot (% balance), symbol digits, max spread and max number of openned orders Default configuration on EURUSD, H1.
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
Experts
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the ma
Jim Dim
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Newly developed by   Jim Dim , just try this tool. A bot that can really do what a trader needs, both a professional and a beginner. The bot can, with minimal risk settings, go through the entire history of EURUSD with a minimal drawdown (below 3%), which will satisfy the requirements of the most conservative trader in terms of risk. As you know, there is a rule to risk no more than 2-3 percent. This bot follows this rule. But in the event of force majeure, there is a stop at a loss of capital
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Fxcycle Bollywud
ihsan nur hidayat
Experts
Fxcycle Bollywud - 이중 볼린저 밴드의 힘 EA 전략: 이 EA는 서로 다른 기간의 두 개의 볼린저 밴드를 분석하여 시장을 분석하는 독특한 접근 방식을 채택합니다. 긴 기간의 볼린저 밴드는 주요 트렌드나 시장 사이클을 식별하며, 짧은 기간의 볼린저 밴드는 해당 사이클 내에서의 정확한 진입 및 퇴출 신호를 탐지합니다. 이 고급 조합을 통해 EA는 허위 신호를 필터링하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 효과적으로 거래할 수 있습니다. Fxcycle Bollywud의 주요 기능: 고급 이중 볼린저 밴드 전략: 두 개의 서로 다른 볼린저 밴드를 활용해 우수한 시장 분석과 정확한 거래 실행을 실현합니다. 자동 리스크 관리: 각 거래는 수학적으로 계산된 스톱 로스(SL)와 테이크 프로핏(TP)으로 보호되어 자본을 안전하게 유지합니다. 진보형 트레일링 스톱: 가격이 유리하게 움직일 때 자동으로 이익을 확보하여 수동 개입 없이 수익을 극대화합니다. 유연한 로트 관리: 거래 스타일과 리
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -   자동으로 각 통화 쌍에 대한 매개변수를 자동으로 선택하는 고속 틱 스캘퍼. 거래 매개 변수를 자동으로 계산하는 고문을 꿈꾸십니까? 자동으로 최적화되고 조정됩니까? MetaTrader 4용 시스템 정식 버전:       MetaTrader 4용   TickSniper   스캘퍼 TickSniper - 전체 설명       + 데모 + PDF EA는 10년 가까운 EA 프로그래밍 경험을 바탕으로 개발되었습니다. EA 전략은 모든 기호와 함께 작동합니다. 기간은 중요하지 않습니다. 로봇은 현재 시세, 틱 도달 속도, 스프레드 크기 및 기타 계약 사양 매개변수를 기반으로 합니다. 시스템은 유리한 정지 손실 및 이익 실현 수준을 자동으로 정의할 뿐만 아니라 평균 위치의 거리, 후행 정지 거리 등을 정의합니다. EA는 추세에 대해 추가 개방 시스템을 적용합니다("평균"). 설정은 실제 계정에서 테스트할 수 있도록 최적화되었습니다. Expert Advisor
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Experts
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
The Pocket Rocket
Csongor Pall
Experts
친절한 Pocket Rocket 트레이딩 로봇을 만나보세요! 스토리 저는 2018년에 이 로봇의 첫 번째 버전을 개인적인 도전으로 만들었습니다: 마틴게일 기반 전략을 몇 년 동안 성공적으로 운용할 수 있을까요? 시간이 지나면서 제 친구들이 더 사용자 친화적인 버전을 만들도록 격려했고, 그로 인해 로봇을 개선하고 최적화하여 접근성과 효율성을 높이는 영감을 받았습니다. Pocket Rocket 로봇은 초보자나 거래에 완전히 새로운 사람들에게 완벽합니다. 매우 쉽게 사용할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 왜 Pocket Rocket을 선택해야 할까요? 사용자 친화적: 복잡한 설정 과정이나 테스트 없이, 그냥 드래그하고, 설정을 입력하고 (스크린샷 참조) 거래를 시작하세요. 저렴한 가격: 100달러로 거래를 시작할 수 있습니다. 입증된 성능: 2020년부터 GBP/USD 및 AUD/USD 쌍에서 성공적으로 백테스트되었습니다. 확장성: 소규모 및 대규모 계정에 유연하게 대응하며, 예치금 수준과 로
TSageHuz Gold
Nguyen Trung Khiem
Experts
Important Note: “This EA is designed for Gold as our testing focused primarily on Gold. You may use it on other forex symbols, but you will need to find suitable settings for them. It may not work effectively on indices or other commodities.” No Expert Advisor (EA) can guarantee consistent long-term profits. However, "tSageHuz v10 - Scalper Trading EA for Gold" has been rigorously backtested from January 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024, showing consistent profitability. Starting with a $100 balance
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (384)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.68 (25)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (9)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.7 (43)
Experts
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.89 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (19)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (27)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (32)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (6)
Experts
세계 최초의 금과 비트코인 간 공개 차익거래 알고리즘! 매일 진행되는 특가 행사! 라이브 시그널 -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 추천 브로커 (지속적으로):   IC Markets 거래쌍:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD 첨부 파일 기호:   XAUUSD H1 거래되는 통화쌍이   시장 감시   창에 추가되었는지 꼭 확인하세요! 계좌 유형: ECN/로우 스프레드 접두사 설정: 브로커에   XAUUSD_i   와 같이 심볼 접두사가 있는 통화쌍이 있는 경우 그런 다음 설정에서 접두사   "   _i   "   를 입력하세요. 금 vs 비트코인 차익거래: 이 전략은 일반적으로 직접 거래되는 쌍이라기보다는 서로 경쟁하는 "안전 자산"으로 작용하는 이러한 자산 간의 가격 차이를 이용하는 데 기반을 두고 있습니다. 트레이더들은 시장 불확실성이나 추세 반전 시기에 금 가격이 비트코인 대비 저평가되거나(또는 그 반대로) 가격이 비트코인 대
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper — Momentum-Flow Precision System Nova MFI Scalper integrates advanced volume‑weighted momentum analytics directly into MT5. By interpreting the subtle interplay of accumulation and distribution, it identifies zones where market intent is strongest, filtering out fleeting, low-conviction movements. Unlike standard oscillators or over-engineered black-box systems, Nova MFI Scalper operates on a structurally disciplined framework — ensuring every signal is backed by layered validat
Nova FI Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova FI Trader gives you an edge in volatile markets using the proven power of the Force Index indicator. Developed by renowned trader Alexander Elder, the Force Index uniquely blends price action, volume, and momentum into one powerful signal. This Expert Advisor brings that concept to life through a responsive, scalping-friendly strategy. Whether you're targeting quick moves or adapting to broader trends, Nova FI Trader is built to offer precision and control in fast-moving markets. Why trader
Nova ST Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ST Trader is built around one of the most time-tested momentum indicators in trading — the Stochastic Oscillator . Developed by George C. Lane, this oscillator is renowned for its ability to pinpoint overbought and oversold conditions with precision, helping traders anticipate turning points before they happen. This Expert Advisor transforms the raw signals of the Stochastic Oscillator into a dynamic and disciplined trading system. Designed with risk control, flexibility , and clarity of lo
Nova DC Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DC Trader is built around a precision-based breakout model that capitalizes on price compression and expansion. By identifying dynamic consolidation phases and clean directional moves, this Expert Advisor turns controlled price action into consistent opportunity. Rather than chasing volatility or relying on lagging signals, Nova DC Trader focuses on structure, timing, and risk-managed execution. It’s engineered for traders who value logic over luck — a tool that respects market context and
Nova RVI Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova RVI Trader is built upon the principles of the Relative Vigor Index — an indicator that measures the conviction behind price movements by comparing closing and opening prices relative to recent trading ranges. This often-overlooked oscillator excels at identifying true directional momentum and potential reversals before they become obvious to the broader market. With Nova RVI Trader , the raw insights of the RVI are transformed into a streamlined and logic-driven trading system. The EA pati
Nova ENV Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ENV Trader is built on the foundation of a classic trend-following tool — the Envelopes indicator. By placing upper and lower bands around a moving average, Envelopes help traders identify optimal entry zones when price deviates too far from its baseline, signaling potential reversion or continuation setups with clarity. This Expert Advisor takes the simplicity of the Envelopes concept and refines it into a dynamic trading system. It seeks to capitalize on price movement toward the mean, wh
Nova DEM Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DEM Trader harnesses the analytical depth of the DeMarker (DEM) indicator — a lesser-known but highly effective momentum tool developed by Tom DeMark. This indicator excels at detecting potential market tops and bottoms by comparing recent price action to identify exhaustion before it becomes obvious. Nova DEM Trader transforms these early signals into a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy. Rather than reacting to lagging confirmation, the EA anticipates key reversals with a logic buil
Nova ALG Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ALG Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around the Alligator indicator framework, designed with a different philosophy than many single-purpose trading systems. Instead of enforcing one predefined trading style, the system is structured to give users control over how trades are filtered, managed and executed, allowing the same core logic to adapt to different trading approaches. The Nova approach Many automated trading systems are designed to operate in one specific way, with l
Nova AO Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova AO Trader is built on the core principles of market momentum and acceleration, leveraging the power of the Awesome Oscillator to identify high-probability turning points with clarity and speed. This Expert Advisor transforms raw histogram signals into structured, risk-managed trades — removing hesitation and emotion from momentum trading. Rather than relying on outdated moving averages or lagging filters, Nova AO Trader cuts straight to the core of directional energy. It’s engineered to det
Nova VID Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova VID Trader is powered by the Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) — a smart, adaptive moving average that responds to market conditions in real time. This Expert Advisor leverages the strength of adaptive smoothing to follow trends when they’re strong and step aside when noise dominates. Unlike traditional MAs that lag or overshoot, Nova VID Trader uses dynamic volatility weighting to adjust its sensitivity — allowing it to ride trends earlier and exit with discipline. The result is a sm
Nova ICH Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ICH Trader is built on the timeless power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system — reengineered into a fully automated trading solution that understands trend, momentum, and equilibrium in one cohesive framework. This Expert Advisor doesn’t just follow price — it interprets structure, space, and sentiment with precision. By analyzing cloud dynamics, crossovers, and distance from equilibrium, Nova ICH Trader identifies high-probability opportunities where trend and timing align. It enters with cla
Nova BB Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova BB Trader is built around the foundational power of Bollinger Bands , transforming this classic volatility indicator into a modern, automated trading system. By analyzing price behavior relative to upper and lower bands, this Expert Advisor seeks to capture both breakout moves and mean reversion setups — depending on context. Nova BB Trader intelligently reads band width, price interaction, and momentum cues to determine whether volatility is likely to expand or contract. It avoids chasing
Nova ADX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ADX Trader is built around the proven strength of the Average Directional Index (ADX) — a trend strength indicator trusted by professionals for decades. Rather than guessing momentum, this Expert Advisor measures it directly, trading only when the market shows conviction and clarity. By combining ADX readings with directional filters, Nova ADX Trader avoids weak, indecisive conditions and focuses exclusively on high-quality, directional setups. It enters only when trend strength exceeds key
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader — Structural Momentum Intelligence System While many automated strategies rely on over-optimized backtests , cent-account demonstrations , or aggressive exposure models , Nova WDX Trader is designed around a disciplined structural framework intended for real-market conditions. The system prioritizes execution stability, controlled exposure, and internal consistency — avoiding artificial performance amplification and unsustainable risk behavior commonly found in retail automation.
Nova TRX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend. Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to delive
Nova OSM Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova OSM Trader harnesses the analytical strength of OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator) — a hybrid momentum indicator that captures shifts in market sentiment through the convergence and divergence of moving averages. By reading the pulse of price momentum beneath the surface, this EA identifies optimal trade zones with precision and clarity. Nova OSM Trader focuses on moments when momentum builds or fades in sync with price structure. Rather than reacting to random fluctuations, it evaluates b
Nova CCI Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova CCI Trader is a precision-built Expert Advisor powered by the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) — a versatile oscillator designed to uncover market cycles, overbought/oversold conditions, and hidden momentum shifts. This EA transforms CCI’s raw potential into a disciplined strategy for swing and trend-following traders alike. Rather than acting on noise or arbitrary crossovers, Nova CCI Trader uses multi-layered logic to confirm directional bias, detect market imbalances, and time entries with
Nova CHK Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova CHK Trader is engineered around the Chaikin Oscillator , a volume-weighted indicator that combines price action with money flow dynamics. By tapping into the relationship between accumulation, distribution, and price momentum, this EA identifies moments when institutional interest aligns with breakout potential. Nova CHK Trader doesn’t chase volatility — it reads the market’s underlying intent. With logic built around Chaikin momentum shifts, it pinpoints early directional cues and confirms
Nova CBO Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova CBO Trader is built on a clean and tactical Candle Breakout strategy — a method that captures price expansion following key consolidation candles. By identifying structured pauses in price and trading the break, this EA focuses on momentum with discipline, not guesswork. Whether it's inside bars, narrow ranges, or volatility compressions, Nova CBO Trader monitors price structure in real time and strikes when price decisively breaks out — with built-in filters to avoid false moves and noise.
Nova SAR Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova SAR Trader is a focused, trend-following Expert Advisor built around the classic Parabolic SAR indicator — streamlined into a modern trading engine for disciplined, directional execution. Rather than reacting impulsively to every shift, this EA applies structure and context to its entries, filtering out noise and isolating high-quality momentum moves. Whether you're trading trending markets or ranging phases with breakout potential, Nova SAR Trader adapts to changing conditions while mainta
Nova WPR Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WPR Trader is a precision reversal Expert Advisor powered by the Williams %R indicator — re-engineered to identify momentum exhaustion and deliver clean, calculated entries at market turning points. Whether the market is overextended or caught in a range, this EA is designed to time reversals with structure, not guesswork. Rather than reacting to every overbought or oversold signal, Nova WPR Trader filters entries through layered confirmation, ensuring you only engage when conditions truly
Nova MAC Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MAC Trader is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built on the synergy between MACD and EMA — combining momentum and trend strength to deliver reliable, rule-based trade setups. Instead of reacting to noise, it waits for alignment between moving average crossovers and MACD momentum shifts, ensuring entries are clean, decisive, and intentional. Nova MAC Trader thrives in both trending and transitional environments, filtering out false signals and focusing on high-conviction trades. It’s
Nova SMA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova SMA Trader is a disciplined trend-following Expert Advisor based on the classic Simple Moving Average (SMA) — a time-tested tool for capturing directional momentum with clarity and consistency. While many chase complex indicators, this EA thrives on the power of simplicity, waiting for clean crossovers and price confirmations before taking action. Designed for traders who believe in the strength of structured trend logic, Nova SMA Trader avoids noisy signals and overfitting. Its trading dec
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Nova BBO Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova BBO Trader is a breakout-focused Expert Advisor built around the Box Breakout strategy — identifying key consolidation zones where price contracts into tight ranges before explosive moves. By detecting these “boxes” and waiting for clean, decisive breaks, this EA seeks to capitalize on the momentum that follows. Perfect for traders who want to automate a classic price action pattern, Nova BBO Trader offers clear, rule-based entries with disciplined risk control and trade management. It avo
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
Nova AMA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova AMA Trader is a refined trend-capturing Expert Advisor built around the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) — a dynamic indicator that adjusts to market conditions in real time. Unlike static averages that lag or misfire in choppy markets, Nova AMA Trader adapts with precision, allowing it to capture meaningful trends while avoiding false signals. This EA is engineered for traders who prefer intelligent automation over brute-force trading. By aligning with market momentum while minimizing noise,
Nova SD Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova SD Trader   is designed to exploit volatility extremes using the foundational concept of Standard Deviation — not as a passive indicator, but as an active filter for controlled opportunity. This Expert Advisor monitors volatility expansion and contraction to enter trades when the market strays too far from its statistical norm. Instead of chasing randomness or reacting late, Nova SD Trader anticipates moments when price is likely to revert, stabilize, or explode — offering a robust framewor
Nova BER Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova BER Trader is a disciplined trading system built around the Bears Power indicator — turning raw market pressure into clear, rules-based decisions. It transforms a classic oscillator into a fully automated approach that thrives on momentum shifts and bearish control. Instead of chasing noise or shallow moves, Nova BER Trader looks for genuine downside pressure — moments when sellers take command and the market structure confirms it. By respecting both strength and timing, it avoids false sig
Nova BUL Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova BUL Trader is a precision trading system powered by the Bulls Power indicator — capturing the moments when buying strength pushes markets higher with conviction. It transforms this classic oscillator into a disciplined, automated strategy that filters out weak signals and focuses only on genuine upward momentum. Rather than reacting to every minor tick, Nova BUL Trader waits for the right alignment — when bullish energy breaks through resistance and confirms a true shift in control. This wa
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변