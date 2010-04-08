Triangle Pattern Gann Ea Pro
- Experts
- Nguyen Van Kien
- 버전: 5.25
- 업데이트됨: 6 1월 2026
- 활성화: 5
Triangle Pattern Gann EA Pro v5.2.5 - Expert Analysis
Professional Overview
After thorough source code analysis, Triangle Pattern Gann EA Pro v5.2.5 is evaluated as a professionally built Expert Advisor with solid code architecture and scientifically grounded trading logic.
Outstanding Strengths
1. Intelligent Pattern Detection System
Uses Swing Point algorithm to identify pivot points (P1, P2, P3).
Calculates Fibonacci retracement ratios (0.382–0.786) to validate patterns.
Features pattern filtering by minimum height and bar count.
2. Multi-Filter System - Prevents Buy Top/Sell Bottom
Integrates 8 critical filter layers:
Trend Filter: EMA, Multi-Timeframe, ADX (ensures trend-following trades).
RSI Filter: Avoids buying when RSI > 65 (overbought) or selling when RSI < 35 (oversold).
Extreme Distance Filter: Checks price distance from recent highs/lows (M15, H1, H4).
Volume Confirmation: Only enters when volume exceeds average.
Price Action Quality: Detects rejection wicks and reversal candles.
Momentum Filter: Verifies price momentum before entry.
Risk:Reward Ratio: Minimum 1.5:1 (customizable).
Dynamic Spread Filter: Adjusts maximum spread based on volatility.
3. Adaptive Money Management
Dynamic Stop Loss: Based on ATR and pattern height (adjusted per market).
Adaptive Take Profit: Expands/contracts TP based on volatility.
Position Sizing: Auto-calculates lot size by risk percentage and actual SL.
Daily Loss Limit: Stops trading when daily loss exceeds X percent.
Max Daily Trades: Limits trade count to prevent overtrading.
4. Advanced Position Management
Breakeven USD: Moves SL to safe zone when profit reaches specified USD.
Trailing Stop USD: Trails by USD (more accurate than points).
Partial Close: Closes 50% of position at intermediate target.
Anti-Spike Protection: Checks margin level and drawdown before entry.
5. Market-Specific Optimization
Gold (XAUUSD):
ATR Multiplier: 2.2 (M15 optimized).
Min Height: 80 points.
Max Spread: 200 points (Exness).
SL/TP Multiplier: Separately adjusted.
Bitcoin (BTCUSD):
ATR Multiplier: 2.8 (higher volatility).
Min Height: 300 points.
Max Spread: 5000 points.
Conservative lot sizing.
Setup Guide for Gold (XAUUSD)
A. Basic Configuration
Market Configuration
Market Type: MARKET_AUTO or MARKET_GOLD
Custom ATR Multiplier: 0 (auto-adjust)
Monthly Profit Target: TARGET_MODERATE (15-20% per month)
Pivot Detection (M15)
Left Bars: 4-6 (4 = more signals, 6 = higher quality)
Right Bars: 2
Min Bars Between Points: 3
Min Triangle Height: 80 points
Entry Configuration
Entry Mode: ENTRY_BREAKOUT (recommended)
Breakout Bars: 2
Breakout Buffer: 1.2 (ATR multiplier)
Trend Filter
Trend Filter Type: TREND_MTF (Multi-Timeframe)
EMA Period: 34 (M15)
Higher TF: PERIOD_H1 (M15→H1)
Volume/RSI Filter
Use Volume Filter: TRUE
Volume Threshold: 1.15x
Use RSI Filter: TRUE (mandatory)
RSI Overbought: 72 (relaxed for Gold)
RSI Oversold: 28
Anti Buy-Top/Sell-Bottom
Enable Extreme Filter: TRUE (critical)
Bars to Check: 40 (M15 = 10 hours)
Min Distance from Extreme: 25% (strict)
Check Price Action Quality: TRUE
Check Momentum Strength: TRUE
Detect Rejection Wicks: TRUE
Max Wick/Body Ratio: 0.65
Signal Quality
Min Signal Quality: 6/10 (high quality required)
Gann Targets
Preliminary Target: 0.618 (61.8%)
Zone 1 Target: 1.000 (100% - recommended)
Zone 2 Target: 1.618 (161.8%)
Use Adaptive TP: TRUE (auto-adjusts via ATR)
Dynamic Stop Loss
Use Dynamic SL: TRUE
ATR Period: 14
Min SL Ratio: 0.25 (tight)
Max SL Ratio: 0.50
Max SL Points: 400 (Exness Gold)
Min RR Ratio: 1.5 (increase to 2.0 for safety)
Trading Setup
Fixed Lot Size: 0.1 (or 0 for percent risk)
Risk Percent: 2.0% (2-2.5% for 20% monthly target)
TP Level: 2 (Zone 1 - balanced)
Money Management
Min Balance: 200 USD
Min Margin Level: 300% (increased safety)
Max Drawdown: 20%
Max Daily Loss: 5%
Max Daily Trades: 5
Breakeven and Trailing (USD)
Use Breakeven: TRUE
BE Activation: 12 USD
BE Lock Profit: 3 USD
Use Trailing Stop: TRUE
Trail Start: 20 USD
Trail Step: 8 USD (tighter for Gold)
Partial Close
Use Partial Close: TRUE
Partial at Profit: 25 USD
Partial Close Percent: 50%
Trading Sessions
Use Session Filter: TRUE
Trade Asian: FALSE (low volatility)
Trade London: TRUE (8-17 GMT - main)
Trade NY: TRUE (13-22 GMT - main)
Time Filter
Use Custom Time Filter: TRUE
Start Hour: 7 GMT (London pre-market)
End Hour: 21 GMT (NY close)
News Filter
Use News Filter: TRUE (critical)
Stop Before News: 45 minutes
Resume After News: 30 minutes
High Impact Only: TRUE
Spread Filter
Max Spread: 200 points (Exness: 15-30)
Use Dynamic Spread: TRUE
Setup Guide for Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
A. Basic Configuration
Market Configuration
Market Type: MARKET_BTC
Custom ATR Multiplier: 0 (auto-adjust - uses 2.8)
Monthly Profit Target: TARGET_CONSERVATIVE (10-15% - higher risk)
Pivot Detection
Left Bars: 5-7 (tighter confirmation)
Right Bars: 2-3
Min Bars Between Points: 4
Min Triangle Height: 300 points (larger patterns)
Entry Configuration
Entry Mode: ENTRY_RETEST (safest)
Breakout Bars: 3 (thorough confirmation)
Breakout Buffer: 1.5 (higher volatility)
Trend Filter
Trend Filter Type: TREND_ADX (better for BTC)
ADX Period: 14
ADX Min Level: 25 (stronger trends)
Higher TF: PERIOD_H4 (M15→H4)
Volume/RSI Filter
Use Volume Filter: TRUE
Volume Threshold: 1.3x (higher than Gold)
Use RSI Filter: TRUE
RSI Overbought: 75 (extreme swings)
RSI Oversold: 25
Anti Buy-Top/Sell-Bottom
Enable Extreme Filter: TRUE
Bars to Check: 50 (12.5 hours)
Min Distance from Extreme: 30% (stricter)
Check Price Action Quality: TRUE
Check Momentum Strength: TRUE
Min Momentum Bars: 3 (longer confirmation)
Detect Rejection Wicks: TRUE
Max Wick/Body Ratio: 0.70 (relaxed for BTC wicks)
Signal Quality
Min Signal Quality: 7/10 (very high quality required)
Gann Targets
Preliminary Target: 0.618
Zone 1 Target: 1.000 (recommended)
Zone 2 Target: 1.618
Use Adaptive TP: TRUE
Dynamic Stop Loss
Use Dynamic SL: TRUE
ATR Period: 14
Min SL Ratio: 0.30 (wider than Gold)
Max SL Ratio: 0.60 (wider than Gold)
Max SL Points: 2000 (large swings)
Min RR Ratio: 2.0 (mandatory ≥2.0)
Trading Setup
Fixed Lot Size: 0.05 (smaller - high risk)
Max Lot Size: 0.3 (low limit)
Risk Percent: 1.5% (reduced)
TP Level: 2 (Zone 1)
Money Management
Min Balance: 500 USD (larger margin)
Min Margin Level: 400% (significantly higher)
Max Drawdown: 15% (stricter)
Max Daily Loss: 4% (tighter)
Max Daily Trades: 3 (avoid overtrading)
Breakeven and Trailing (USD)
Use Breakeven: TRUE
BE Activation: 30 USD
BE Lock Profit: 5 USD
Use Trailing Stop: TRUE
Trail Start: 50 USD
Trail Step: 15 USD (wider than Gold)
Partial Close
Use Partial Close: TRUE
Partial at Profit: 60 USD (higher than Gold)
Partial Close Percent: 50%
Trading Sessions
Use Session Filter: FALSE (24/7 trading)
Time Filter
Use Custom Time Filter: FALSE (no fixed hours)
News Filter
Use News Filter: TRUE (recommended)
Stop Before News: 30 minutes (shorter than Gold)
Resume After News: 20 minutes
High Impact Only: TRUE
Spread Filter
Max Spread: 5000 points (wide BTC spreads)
Use Dynamic Spread: TRUE
Expected Results
Gold (XAUUSD) M15
Win Rate: 55-65%
Profit Factor: 1.8-2.5
Average RR: 1.5-2.5:1
Monthly Return: 15-25% (2% risk/trade)
Max Drawdown: <20%
Trades/Week: 8-15
Bitcoin (BTCUSD) M15
Win Rate: 50-60% (lower due to volatility)
Profit Factor: 1.6-2.2
Average RR: 2.0-3.0:1 (requires higher RR)
Monthly Return: 10-20% (1.5% risk/trade)
Max Drawdown: <15%
Trades/Week: 4-10
Critical Notes
Tester Mode vs Live Trading
Code includes Tester mode (lines 2823-2904) to bypass filters for backtesting.
Live trading is stricter; results may differ from backtests.
Broker and Spread
Optimized for Exness (Gold: 15-30 spread, BTC: 300-500).
Adjust Max Spread for other brokers.
Check SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE (auto-adjusts FOK/IOC).
VPS and Latency
Requires stable VPS (ping <50ms to broker).
Gold’s speed needs good execution to avoid slippage.
News Events
Mandatory to add news URL to MT5:
Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for: https://nfs.faireconomy.media
Drawdown Management
Do not exceed 2.5% risk/trade, even during winning streaks.
If drawdown >10%, reduce lot to 50% and review settings.
BTC may have longer losing streaks.
Optimization Tips
Avoid old data (≤6 months for Crypto, ≤1 year for Gold).
Focus on: Min Signal Quality, Min RR Ratio, Min Distance Percent.
Leave ATR/EMA parameters as default.
Expert Conclusion
Triangle Pattern Gann EA Pro v5.2.5 is a high-quality EA with:
Scientifically grounded logic (Fibonacci/Gann patterns).
Multi-layer filtering (minimizes buy top/sell bottom).
Adaptive money management (auto-adjusts per market).
Professional code structure (easy to maintain).
Caveats:
Not a "Holy Grail"—requires parameter optimization and market understanding.
Backtests ≠ live results (Tester mode bypasses filters).
News events and volatility can cause unexpected moves.
Recommendations:
Test on demo for 2-4 weeks.
Start with Gold (more stable than BTC).
Use spare funds only.
Keep risk ≤2% per trade (never exceed).
Analysis by MQL5 expert analyst - Not investment advice.