Eurusd Trend Pro Quantum
- Experts
- Emanuel Aleja Vega Pailemilla
- 버전: 4.10
- 활성화: 10
COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF EXPERT ADVISOR - Eurusd Trend Pro Quantum
GENERAL PURPOSE
Professional EA that combines trend strategies with momentum, managing risk in an advanced way and protecting capital through multiple safety systems.
MAIN TRADING STRATEGY
Indicators Used:
-
EMA Fast (14) and EMA Slow (28) - To identify the trend
-
Stochastic (8,3,6) - To identify momentum and overbought/oversold levels
Entry Signals:
-
BUY SIGNAL:
-
EMA Fast > EMA Slow (Uptrend)
-
AND Stochastic:
-
Bullish crossover (%K > %D) AND not in overbought zone (<75)
-
OR Is in oversold zone (<25) and starting to recover
-
-
-
SELL SIGNAL:
-
EMA Fast < EMA Slow (Downtrend)
-
AND Stochastic:
-
Bearish crossover (%K < %D) AND not in oversold zone (>25)
-
OR Is in overbought zone (>75) and starting to reverse
-
-
RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS
-
DYNAMIC LOT CALCULATION
-
EQUITY PROTECTION
-
Global Maximum Drawdown: 10% (configurable)
-
Closes all positions if reached
-
Blocks new trades
-
-
MONTHLY DRAWDOWN
-
Monthly Limit: 15% (configurable)
-
Auto Reset: Every new month
-
Behavior: Closes trades and stops trading
-
-
MARTINGALE (OPTIONAL - DANGEROUS)
-
Multiplies lot after consecutive losses
-
Maximum 3 steps with factor 2.0
-
WARNING: For experienced traders only
-
ADVANCED NEWS FILTER
Behavior:
-
30 minutes before: Stops trading and closes positions
-
60 minutes after: Keeps trading paused
-
Alerts: Notifies of event and resumption
-
Protection: Avoids extreme volatility
TIME FILTERS
Days of the Week:
-
Thursday: Optionally filterable
-
Weekend: Friday 17:00 to Monday 08:00
-
Early Monday: Before 08:00 (markets closed)
Specific Times:
-
02:00 - 04:00: Low liquidity period
-
17:00 - 20:00: High volatility/market close
OPEN POSITION MANAGEMENT
Trailing Stop:
-
Activation: +80 pips profit
-
Step: 15 pips
-
Function: Protects profits in trends
Break Even:
-
Activation: +40 pips profit
-
SL Move: To entry price +5 pips
-
Function: Eliminates risk once in profit
Stop Loss and Take Profit:
-
Fixed SL: 250 pips
-
Fixed TP: 500 pips
-
Risk/Reward Ratio: 1:2
ADDITIONAL SAFETY FILTERS
Maximum Spread:
-
Limit: 8 pips
-
Rejects trades if spread is higher
New Bar:
-
Trades only at the start of a new candle
-
Avoids multiple signals on the same bar
Margin Check:
-
Verifies available margin before trading
-
Limit: 80% of free margin
MONITORING AND REPORTING
Real-Time Information:
Detailed Logs:
-
Parameter initialization
-
Detected signals
-
Executed trades
-
Activated protection events
-
Month changes and drawdown reset
Alerts:
-
Visual and sound notifications
-
News events
-
Protection activations
-
Important status changes
MAIN CONFIGURABLE PARAMETERS
Risk Management:
-
Risk_Percent = 2.0
-
Fixed_LotSize = 0.1
-
Max_LotSize = 1.0
-
Min_LotSize = 0.01
-
Equity_Protection_Percent = 10.0
-
Monthly_Drawdown_Percent = 15.0
Strategy:
-
EMA_Fast = 14
-
EMA_Slow = 28
-
Stoch_K = 8
-
Stoch_D = 3
-
Stoch_Overbought = 75
-
Stoch_Oversold = 25
-
StopLoss = 250
-
TakeProfit = 500
Filters:
-
Use_News_Filter = true
-
News_Before_Minutes = 30
-
News_After_Minutes = 60
-
MaxSpread = 8
-
FilterThursday = true
-
FilterWeekend = true
HIGHLIGHTED FEATURES
FOR CONSERVATIVE TRADERS:
-
Multiple layers of protection
-
Time and news filters
-
Strict risk management
FOR ADVANCED TRADERS:
-
Controlled Martingale
-
Dynamic Trailing Stop
-
Automatic Break Even
FOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT:
-
Controlled monthly drawdown
-
Global equity protection
-
Dynamic lots based on balance
FOR LIVE MARKET TRADING:
-
Spread filter
-
Margin verification
-
Robust error handling
USE CASE SCENARIOS
Trending Market:
-
Excellent performance with defined trends
-
Trailing Stop captures extensive moves
Ranging Market:
-
Stochastic filter reduces trades
-
Risk management protects capital
High Volatility Events:
-
News filter avoids dangerous trades
-
Active protections safeguard the account
Managing Multiple EAs:
-
Unique Magic Number for identification
-
Does not interfere with other strategies
USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS
Live Accounts:
-
Start with 1-2% risk
-
Activate all protections
-
Monitor monthly drawdown
Backtesting:
-
Test in different market conditions
-
Verify effectiveness of news filter
-
Adjust parameters according to the instrument
Optimization:
-
Adjust EMA periods according to timeframe
-
Modify Stochastic levels according to volatility
-
Calibrate SL/TP according to pair characteristics
SUMMARY: This EA offers an all-in-one solution for automated trading, combining an effective strategy with professional risk management and advanced protection systems. Ideal for traders seeking consistency and capital preservation in the long term.