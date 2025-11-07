COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF EXPERT ADVISOR - Eurusd Trend Pro Quantum

GENERAL PURPOSE

Professional EA that combines trend strategies with momentum, managing risk in an advanced way and protecting capital through multiple safety systems.

MAIN TRADING STRATEGY

Indicators Used:

EMA Fast (14) and EMA Slow (28) - To identify the trend

Stochastic (8,3,6) - To identify momentum and overbought/oversold levels

Entry Signals:

BUY SIGNAL: EMA Fast > EMA Slow (Uptrend) AND Stochastic: Bullish crossover (%K > %D) AND not in overbought zone (<75) OR Is in oversold zone (<25) and starting to recover

SELL SIGNAL: EMA Fast < EMA Slow (Downtrend) AND Stochastic: Bearish crossover (%K < %D) AND not in oversold zone (>25) OR Is in overbought zone (>75) and starting to reverse



RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

DYNAMIC LOT CALCULATION EQUITY PROTECTION Global Maximum Drawdown: 10% (configurable)

Closes all positions if reached

Blocks new trades MONTHLY DRAWDOWN Monthly Limit: 15% (configurable)

Auto Reset: Every new month

Behavior: Closes trades and stops trading MARTINGALE (OPTIONAL - DANGEROUS) Multiplies lot after consecutive losses

Maximum 3 steps with factor 2.0

WARNING: For experienced traders only

ADVANCED NEWS FILTER

Behavior:

30 minutes before: Stops trading and closes positions

60 minutes after: Keeps trading paused

Alerts: Notifies of event and resumption

Protection: Avoids extreme volatility

TIME FILTERS

Days of the Week:

Thursday: Optionally filterable

Weekend: Friday 17:00 to Monday 08:00

Early Monday: Before 08:00 (markets closed)

Specific Times:

02:00 - 04:00: Low liquidity period

17:00 - 20:00: High volatility/market close

OPEN POSITION MANAGEMENT

Trailing Stop:

Activation: +80 pips profit

Step: 15 pips

Function: Protects profits in trends

Break Even:

Activation: +40 pips profit

SL Move: To entry price +5 pips

Function: Eliminates risk once in profit

Stop Loss and Take Profit:

Fixed SL: 250 pips

Fixed TP: 500 pips

Risk/Reward Ratio: 1:2

ADDITIONAL SAFETY FILTERS

Maximum Spread:

Limit: 8 pips

Rejects trades if spread is higher

New Bar:

Trades only at the start of a new candle

Avoids multiple signals on the same bar

Margin Check:

Verifies available margin before trading

Limit: 80% of free margin

MONITORING AND REPORTING

Real-Time Information:

Detailed Logs:

Parameter initialization

Detected signals

Executed trades

Activated protection events

Month changes and drawdown reset

Alerts:

Visual and sound notifications

News events

Protection activations

Important status changes

MAIN CONFIGURABLE PARAMETERS

Risk Management:

Risk_Percent = 2.0

Fixed_LotSize = 0.1

Max_LotSize = 1.0

Min_LotSize = 0.01

Equity_Protection_Percent = 10.0

Monthly_Drawdown_Percent = 15.0

Strategy:

EMA_Fast = 14

EMA_Slow = 28

Stoch_K = 8

Stoch_D = 3

Stoch_Overbought = 75

Stoch_Oversold = 25

StopLoss = 250

TakeProfit = 500

Filters:

Use_News_Filter = true

News_Before_Minutes = 30

News_After_Minutes = 60

MaxSpread = 8

FilterThursday = true

FilterWeekend = true

HIGHLIGHTED FEATURES

FOR CONSERVATIVE TRADERS:

Multiple layers of protection

Time and news filters

Strict risk management

FOR ADVANCED TRADERS:

Controlled Martingale

Dynamic Trailing Stop

Automatic Break Even

FOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT:

Controlled monthly drawdown

Global equity protection

Dynamic lots based on balance

FOR LIVE MARKET TRADING:

Spread filter

Margin verification

Robust error handling

USE CASE SCENARIOS

Trending Market:

Excellent performance with defined trends

Trailing Stop captures extensive moves

Ranging Market:

Stochastic filter reduces trades

Risk management protects capital

High Volatility Events:

News filter avoids dangerous trades

Active protections safeguard the account

Managing Multiple EAs:

Unique Magic Number for identification

Does not interfere with other strategies

USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS

Live Accounts:

Start with 1-2% risk

Activate all protections

Monitor monthly drawdown

Backtesting:

Test in different market conditions

Verify effectiveness of news filter

Adjust parameters according to the instrument

Optimization:

Adjust EMA periods according to timeframe

Modify Stochastic levels according to volatility

Calibrate SL/TP according to pair characteristics

SUMMARY: This EA offers an all-in-one solution for automated trading, combining an effective strategy with professional risk management and advanced protection systems. Ideal for traders seeking consistency and capital preservation in the long term.