Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor – Adaptive Grid Trading Robot





Overview:

is an advanced market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from volatility-based pullbacks. It combines an adaptive grid engine, smart recovery, partial hedging, and dynamic risk control to automate trading while minimizing drawdowns. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders.





Key Features:

Adaptive Grid Engine: Optimizes entries within a defined price range.

Smart Recovery & Partial Hedge: Reduces exposure and manages drawdowns.

Dynamic Risk Management: Calculates lot sizes, monitors equity, and limits losses.

Performance Controls: Customizable profit targets, order depth, and timeframes.

Account Monitoring: Displays essential account and EA-specific data.









Settings (Recommended for XAUUSD, any timeframe): Expert Advisor Number: Set magic number for EA tracking.

Trade Panel Account Information: Show/hide trade panel.

Position Lot Size: 0.01 (minimum $10,000 USD capital or $100 USD on cent account)

Order Price Range: 500 (grid gap and exit distance)

Partial Hedge Multiplier: 0.25 (hedge lot size multiplier)

Profit Target Percentage Filter: 0.0 (daily profit target, set 0 to ignore)

Order Depth Filter: 10 (maximum number of positions to open)



Why Choose This EA?

Automated trading with strict risk management.

Optimized for trending and volatile markets.

Reduces emotional trading decisions.





How It Works:

The EA detects pullbacks using volatility analysis, calculates optimal position sizing, manages hedges, and executes trades with precise entries and exits. All customizable.





⚠️ Disclaimer:

Forex and CFD trading carry significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Grid-based strategies may increase exposure and cause drawdowns, especially during high volatility or major news events. Always test this EA on a demo account first, and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.