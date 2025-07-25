Daily Bias

Daily Bias Indicator with Statistics and Dashboard

Unlock the power of market bias analysis with the Multi-Timeframe Bias Indicator, a versatile tool designed for traders seeking a clear edge in the markets. This indicator provides actionable insights by displaying Daily Bias, Weekly Bias, and Custom Period Bias, enabling you to align your trades with the prevailing market direction across multiple timeframes and symbols.

Key Features:

  • Daily Bias Analysis: Identify the bullish, bearish, or neutral bias for the current trading day, helping you make informed intraday trading decisions.
  • Weekly Bias Analysis: Gain a broader perspective with the weekly market bias, perfect for swing traders or those planning longer-term strategies.
  • Custom Period Bias: Set your own custom timeframe to analyse market bias, offering flexibility for unique trading styles or specific market conditions.
  • Toggle Bias Timeframe via Button: Seamlessly switch between Daily, Weekly, and Custom Period biases with a user-friendly on-chart button, streamlining your analysis process.
  • On-Chart Bias Display: Visualize the market bias directly on your chart with clear, color-coded indicators for quick decision-making.
  • Bias Targets on Chart: Automatically plot key bias-based price targets (e.g., support/resistance levels or projected price zones) to guide your trade entries and exits.
  • Bias Statistics: Access detailed statistics, including historical bias accuracy and performance metrics, to evaluate the reliability of the bias signals.
  • Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Bias Dashboard: Monitor biases across multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously with an intuitive dashboard, perfect for multi-asset traders or scalpers.
Bias Modes
  • Close above previous day High – bias PDH
  • Close below previous day Low – bias PDL 
  • Take out previous day Low but Close back in range – bias PDH
  • Take out previous day High but Close back in range – bias PDL
  • Take out previous day High and Low but Close back in range – No Bias

    Customization:

    • Choose between Daily, Weekly, or Custom Period bias modes.
    • Toggle timeframes effortlessly with an on-chart button.
    • Adjust display settings for bias visuals and target levels.
    • Configure the multi-symbol dashboard to track your preferred assets and timeframes.

    How It Works: The indicator is bases on TTrades Daily Bias logic and analyses price action and key market patterns to determine the directional bias for your selected timeframe. It then displays the bias, projects potential price targets, and provides statistical insights to validate the signal. The multi-symbol dashboard lets you monitor biases across various instruments, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity.





     


