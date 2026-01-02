QTS Gold Guardian AI

QTS Gold Guardian AI


Institutional-grade Gold Scalper powered by Neural Network. Features Smart Hedging, Equity Protection, and Volatility Adaptation. No dangerous Martingale.


QTS Gold Guardian AI is the ultimate solution for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping, designed to survive volatile market conditions. Unlike traditional scalpers that blow accounts, QTS focuses on Capital Preservation first.

🚀 Key Features:

  • Neural Network Logic: Uses advanced logic to detect micro-trends on M5/H1 timeframes.

  • Smart Recovery: Uses a smart hedging coefficient to neutralize bad trades without stressing the margin.

  • Equity Guardian: Built-in hard stop mechanism. If drawdown hits a critical level, the EA pauses trading to save the account (Crucial for Prop Firms!).

  • News Filter: Automatically avoids trading during high-impact news.

  • Dynamic Gap: Adjusts grid distance based on real-time market volatility (ATR).

⚙️ Recommendations:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1.

  • Min Deposit: $100 (Cent) or $1000 (Standard).

  • Account Type: Low Spread / ECN is preferred.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 operation.

Note: This EA has passed strict stress testing. Please use the recommended set files for optimal performance.

