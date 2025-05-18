TheROCK

THE ROCK EA v2.10 - Your Reliable Trading Companion for Small Capital

Overview

THE ROCK EA is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed to support traders with small capital while aiming for consistent performance. Built for the MetaTrader 5 platform, this EA uses a strategic pending order system to capture market movements with precision, incorporating risk management, trailing stops, and customizable trading hours to suit various trading styles.

Key Features

  • Small Capital Friendly: Optimized for low-balance accounts with auto lot sizing based on risk percentage (0.1% to 5.0%).
  • Pending Order Strategy: Places buy/sell stop orders at a user-defined distance, ensuring trades are executed only when the market moves in your favor.
  • Trailing Stop Loss: Automatically adjusts stop loss to lock in profits as the trade moves in your direction, with customizable trailing parameters.
  • Trading Hour Control: Restrict trading to specific hours (e.g., 9:00 to 19:00) to align with your preferred market sessions.
  • Risk Management: Supports both fixed and auto lot sizing, ensuring trades are sized according to your account balance and risk tolerance.
  • Customizable Parameters: Adjust take profit, stop loss, order distance, and trailing stop settings to match your trading strategy.

How It Works

THE ROCK EA sets buy and sell stop orders at a specified distance from the current market price. Once the price hits the trigger level, the EA opens a position with predefined take profit and stop loss levels. A trailing stop kicks in when the trade reaches a certain profit threshold, securing gains while letting winners run. The EA also closes all positions outside user-defined trading hours to avoid unwanted exposure.

Input Parameters

  • RiskPercent: Risk per trade (0.1% to 5.0%).
  • UseAutoLot: Enable/disable auto lot sizing (default: true).
  • FixedLotSize: Lot size if auto lot is disabled (default: 0.01).
  • Timeframe: Chart timeframe to run the EA (default: current).
  • StartHour/EndHour: Trading window (e.g., 9:00 to 19:00).
  • TPpoints/S1points: Take profit and stop loss in points (default: 1000/500).
  • TSLasPctoFTP/TSLTriggerasPctoFTP: Trailing stop settings as a percentage of TP (default: 5%/7%).

Recommendations

  • Broker: Use a broker with low spreads and fast execution.
  • Account Type: ECN or Standard accounts with a minimum balance of $100.
  • Currency Pairs: Best on major pairs like EURUSD and gold (XAUUSD) on H1 or D1 timeframes.
  • VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted operation.

MYFXBOOK LINK:- 


Why Choose THE ROCK EA?

THE ROCK EA combines simplicity, flexibility, and robust risk management, making it ideal for both novice and experienced traders. Whether you're starting with a small account or scaling up, this EA adapts to your needs while aiming to protect your capital and maximize returns. Backed by verified live performance, THE ROCK EA offers transparency and trust for traders looking to grow their accounts steadily.

Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always backtest and optimize the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

