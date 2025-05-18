TheROCK

THE ROCK EA v2.10 - Your Reliable Trading Companion for Small Capital

Overview

THE ROCK EA is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed to support traders with small capital while aiming for consistent performance. Built for the MetaTrader 5 platform, this EA uses a strategic pending order system to capture market movements with precision, incorporating risk management, trailing stops, and customizable trading hours to suit various trading styles.

Key Features

  • Small Capital Friendly: Optimized for low-balance accounts with auto lot sizing based on risk percentage (0.1% to 5.0%).
  • Pending Order Strategy: Places buy/sell stop orders at a user-defined distance, ensuring trades are executed only when the market moves in your favor.
  • Trailing Stop Loss: Automatically adjusts stop loss to lock in profits as the trade moves in your direction, with customizable trailing parameters.
  • Trading Hour Control: Restrict trading to specific hours (e.g., 9:00 to 19:00) to align with your preferred market sessions.
  • Risk Management: Supports both fixed and auto lot sizing, ensuring trades are sized according to your account balance and risk tolerance.
  • Customizable Parameters: Adjust take profit, stop loss, order distance, and trailing stop settings to match your trading strategy.

How It Works

THE ROCK EA sets buy and sell stop orders at a specified distance from the current market price. Once the price hits the trigger level, the EA opens a position with predefined take profit and stop loss levels. A trailing stop kicks in when the trade reaches a certain profit threshold, securing gains while letting winners run. The EA also closes all positions outside user-defined trading hours to avoid unwanted exposure.

Input Parameters

  • RiskPercent: Risk per trade (0.1% to 5.0%).
  • UseAutoLot: Enable/disable auto lot sizing (default: true).
  • FixedLotSize: Lot size if auto lot is disabled (default: 0.01).
  • Timeframe: Chart timeframe to run the EA (default: current).
  • StartHour/EndHour: Trading window (e.g., 9:00 to 19:00).
  • TPpoints/S1points: Take profit and stop loss in points (default: 1000/500).
  • TSLasPctoFTP/TSLTriggerasPctoFTP: Trailing stop settings as a percentage of TP (default: 5%/7%).

Recommendations

  • Broker: Use a broker with low spreads and fast execution.
  • Account Type: ECN or Standard accounts with a minimum balance of $100.
  • Currency Pairs: Best on major pairs like EURUSD and gold (XAUUSD) on H1 or D1 timeframes.
  • VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted operation.

MYFXBOOK LINK:- 


Why Choose THE ROCK EA?

THE ROCK EA combines simplicity, flexibility, and robust risk management, making it ideal for both novice and experienced traders. Whether you're starting with a small account or scaling up, this EA adapts to your needs while aiming to protect your capital and maximize returns. Backed by verified live performance, THE ROCK EA offers transparency and trust for traders looking to grow their accounts steadily.

Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always backtest and optimize the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Produtos recomendados
HighLow Fury EA
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Experts
HighLow Fury EA robô de negociação breakout com gerenciamento de risco e capital. Tamanho de lote dinâmico baseado em percentual de risco da conta ou lotes fixos Limites diários de ganho/perda para proteger o patrimônio Redução inteligente de capital após lucros/perdas-alvo Múltiplas opções de trailing stop (Highest/Lowest, candles anteriores) Filtros personalizados de horário/dia + controle de tempo de posição Configurado com parâmetros otimizados para XAUUSD (2025). Os usuários podem ajustar t
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (393)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Skyway breakout scalping
Patel Manojkumar
Experts
skyway traders provides copy tradding , algo service and course this algo is based on breakout strategy with trailing stoploss which is best feature of this algo you can use on eurusd with default setting and you may change the 400tp points and set 10% risk of per trade msg me for discound or get more details about algo  telegram id- @pb150817 A breakout represents a price movement after a period of consolidation, often characterized by increasing volume and volatility. Basically, trader
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Olá Comerciantes! Apresento a Estratégia "Duende", Duende é um algoritmo que detecta padrões de diferentes níveis altos e baixos, onde eles permanecem constantes para fazer boas entradas, com um sistema de recuperação consultando várias coisas como ponto de equilíbrio e cruzamentos entre pares Comprovou controlar várias moedas sem problemas, com um poderoso controle de notícias durante o mercado é possível gerenciá-lo com todos os símbolos que você precisa Minha estratégia é otimizada para "A
Amo AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
5 (1)
Experts
Visão Geral AMO AI é um Consultor Especializado (Expert Advisor) avançado que utiliza uma arquitetura de rede neural profunda de 7 camadas combinada com algoritmos de inteligência artificial para análise automatizada do mercado. O sistema processa dados de mercado por meio de várias camadas analíticas para identificar oportunidades de negociação com base em padrões técnicos e no comportamento do mercado. Arquitetura Técnica Rede Neural: arquitetura de aprendizado profundo de 7 camadas Motor de
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
A estratégia do robô é baseada na ensinada pelo Stormer. Segue a explicação da mesma: Quando o RSI fica abaixo de 25, compramos nos últimos 15 minutos do pregão a mercado e o stop de ganho fica na maior máxima dos dois últimos dias. Sendo o mesmo movimentado até ser atingido ou ir para baixo da entrada (quando encerramos a posição a mercado, independente de termos atingido o número máximo de dias). Como utilizo? Configura o Lote e configure a hora e minuto que o EA deve operar. O mesmo só se
RastroBot EA
Raquel Costa
Experts
RastroBot usa o indicador Donchian Channel para identificar sinais de entrada, inspirados nas famosas estratégias Turtle. Simples e eficaz, é amplamente utilizado por traders profissionais e está integrado ao MT5. Ideal para quem quer usar esses sinais em operações de scalping. Não usa IA, Martingale ou Grid. Não é um "santo graal" do trading, mas uma estratégia honesta para lucrar com rápidas acelerações de tendência. O EA pode ser usado além do scalping, ajustando ou desativando o trailing
GoldCraft EA
Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
Experts
**GoldCraft EA - Advanced Gold Trading Robot** Unlock the power of automated trading with GoldCraft EA, a premium Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This sophisticated bot combines technical analysis with robust risk management to maximize profitability while minimizing exposure. **Key Features:** - **Trend-Following Strategy**: Utilizes Moving Averages (MA34 and MA89) on H4 and M15 timeframes, paired with RSI indicators, to identify h
ForexM
Marius Civilis
Experts
ForexM Negociação Totalmente Automatizada EA ForexM EA negocia ações de acordo com análise de mercado profissional em tempo real. Todas as ordens colocadas são do tipo de execução de mercado e bem ponderadas devido ao trabalho em tempo real dos analistas de mercado. A EA vem com as configurações iniciais mais bem avaliadas e pronta para usar. Características: - Negociação totalmente automatizada. - Gerenciamento de riscos. - Funciona em qualquer número de instrumentos simultaneamente. - Sem D
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
O Fractal Trend Master é um dos Expert Advisors mais poderosos e sofisticados disponíveis no mercado, desenvolvido para proteger o capital dos traders enquanto maximiza as oportunidades de lucro. Baseado na renomada metodologia de Bill Williams , o EA utiliza três ferramentas essenciais de análise técnica: o indicador Alligator, os fractais, e o Gator Oscillator, criando uma estrutura robusta e precisa para a identificação e seguimento de tendências de mercado. Esse EA foi projetado com foco em
AdvisorKing
Artem Grishchenko
Experts
AdvisorKing is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, you
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
4 (1)
Experts
Overview MAM White MT5 is an Expert Advisor for major indices (e.g., US500, NAS100, GER40). It combines trend-confirmed entries (EMA alignment) with volatility filters and an adaptive trailing module. No martingale and no uncontrolled averaging. What it does Enables trading only when fast/slow EMA alignment and volatility conditions agree One-sided, disciplined positioning; ATR-aware trailing and optional partial exits Broker safety checks (stop/freeze levels, margin, volume) before order acti
FREE
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Negociação automática e manual Um sistema comercial pronto baseado nas  ondas de Elliott e níveis de Fibonacci . Simples e de fácil acesso Exibição de marcação das ondas de Elliott (opção geral ou alternativa) em um gráfico Construção dos níveis horizontais, linhas de apoio e resistência, canal Sobreposição dos níveis de Fibonacci para as ondas 1, 3, 5, A Sistema de alerta (no ecrã, E-Mail, Push notificações) painel visual para abertura de ordens para negociação manual painel visual para configu
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Your Grox EA MT5
Dilipbhai Mavjibhai Makwana
Experts
Your Grox EA   –   The Next Evolution in Automated Trading Your Grox EA is an advanced and innovative trading advisor built on a   unique Buy and Sell strategy . Designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, this   EA follows the trend with precision , leveraging a proprietary algorithm and a powerful internal system of indicators. Revolutionary Buy Sell Powered Strategy: This cutting-edge advisor doesn’t rely on ordinary trading logic— it utilizes your exclusive strategy and optimized se
Cypher King
Youssef Souih Hejjaji
Experts
Cypher King is now available! Cypher King delivers consistent performance without the gimmicks. Built for GBPJPY, easily adaptable to other pairs, and designed to thrive in real market conditions. Why Choose Cypher King? AI-Driven Precision At the heart of Cypher King lies a powerful neural network that analyzes live price action using a synchronized blend of MACD, RSI, EMAs, Bollinger Bands , and more. No Martingale, No Nonsense Forget risky systems. Cypher King uses stable logic , avoiding pos
HFT PropFirm EA MT5
Dilwyn Tng
4.92 (76)
Experts
Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104871 Monitor de Desempenho do Desafio HFT MT5 (não para conta real): Corretor: Fusion Market Login: 89600 Senha: Greenman89$ Servidor: FusionMarkets-demo Mais de 700 avaliações genuínas de 5 estrelas para a versão MT4 lançada anteriormente: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104871?source=Unknown#!tab=reviews Canal Público: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/hftpropfirmea Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104871 Principais
EA Gold Reaper MT5
Amazing Traders
Experts
Ce super EA utilise une intelligence Artificiel spécifiques à l’or le plus récent,  le plus avancé avec une précision inégalée pour identifier les points d’achat et de vente. Il représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans le trading d’or sur le marché Forex. Mélangé à quelques indicateurs, d’un filtre, d’une couverture de grille, Après analyse, il élimine les fausses signaux et détecte de super entré.   L’EA utilise un stop suiveurs adaptatif.
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: XAU Risky Vol XAU Balanced Vol XAU Balanced MT4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the defaul
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
MAM Gold
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
Experts
Overview MAM Gold MT5 is an Expert Advisor built exclusively for single stocks (equities/stock-CFDs). It is long-only, uses trend confirmation (EMA alignment) with volatility filters, and applies an adaptive trailing module for exits. The EA does not use martingale or uncontrolled averaging. If attached to a non-stock symbol, it remains idle. What it does Trades stocks only; long entries when trend and volatility conditions align ATR/EMA-aware trailing with optional partial exits Optional pyra
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Stratos Goldwind mt5
Michela Russo
4.67 (241)
Experts
Stratos Goldwind   is an innovative   trading robot   designed for   Gold   trading, utilizing the advanced capabilities of the   Stratos Pali   indicator. This EA enhances trading precision with   10 diverse strategies . Stratos Goldwind is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, providing an adaptable and user-friendly interface that simplifies complex trading decisions. Experience the next level of automated trading with Stratos Goldwind, where technology meets strategy. Unlock Exc
FREE
Apache MHL Moving Average MT5
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Sinal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 12 meses ativo e mais de 5 mil negociações em conta Standard (alavancagem de 1:400):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Produto para MetaTrader4:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Produto para MetaTrader5:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 O Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor ou simplesmente "Apache MHL" é um robô que opera no ativo GOLD/XAUUSD utilizando estratégias baseadas em médias móveis e gestão de risco com Martingale. O usuário
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping é um consultor de negociação totalmente automatizado que não usa martingale. Estratégia de escalpelamento noturno. O indicador RSI e o filtro ATR são usados ​​como entradas. O consultor requer um tipo de conta de cobertura. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recomendações gerais Depósito mínimo de $ 100, use contas ECN com spread mínimo, configurações padrão para eu
Gold Breaker EA
Febrian Andhika Wijaya
Experts
Gold Breaker EA – Smart & Safe Gold Trading Automation Gold Breaker EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) , built with one core principle: Capital protection first, profits second. Unlike many Gold EAs that rely on martingale, grid, or averaging down strategies , Gold Breaker EA uses a SAFE one-position approach . At any time, it manages only a single trade , always protected by a clear Stop Loss and Take Profit . There are no dangerous recovery system
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
AutoTradeBot FOREX
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Experts
AutoTradeBot++ – Ordens pendentes por linhas e gestão de risco “risk-free” multinível Desenhe linhas. Defina o risco. Deixe o robô fazer o resto. AutoTradeBot++ é um Expert Advisor profissional de execução e gestão de risco, feito para traders que querem gráficos limpos, risco fixo em dólares e um sistema automático de “risk-free”, sem abrir mão do controle da própria estratégia. Você decide onde entrar, o EA cuida de como executar. Existem versões dedicadas do AutoTradeBot++ para Ouro (XAUUSD)
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (51)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (100)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (10)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
3.24 (21)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.33 (18)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (13)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor (Robô de Investimento) projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando nove estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e tempos gráficos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não utiliza técnicas de grade (grid), martingale ou preço mé
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (27)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 vagas — quase esgotado. O preço aumentará em breve para US$ 999 . Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema automatizado de negociação
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
Experts
Sinal ao vivo (conta real) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Este EA utiliza a mesma lógica e as mesmas regras de execução do sinal de negociação real verificado exibido no MQL5. Quando utilizado com as configurações recomendadas e otimizadas , juntamente com um broker ECN / RAW spread confiável , o comportamento em negociação real deve refletir de perto o desempenho e a estrutura do sinal ao vivo. Observe que os resultados individuais podem variar de
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (5)
Experts
Leia isto primeiro (Muito importante) Não foi projetado para operações de curto prazo ou lucros rápidos. Sem Martingale / Sem Grade / Sem IA Projetado para traders focados em consistência a longo prazo. Resultados ao vivo:   Sinal ao vivo   |   Portfólio principal   |   Resultados FTMO PREÇO DE LANÇAMENTO! O preço atual é válido apenas para um número limitado de unidades. Após o esgotamento do estoque, o preço aumentará. O que é o Atlas do Ouro? Gold Atlas é um sistema de negociação automatiz
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Negocie a tempestade — controle o vórtice” O Vortex Turbo representa o próximo estágio evolutivo na negociação inteligente — um desenvolvimento único que combina arquitetura de IA de ponta, lógica de mercado adaptativa e controle de risco preciso. Construído sobre princípios algorítmicos comprovados, ele integra múltiplas estratégias em um ecossistema unificado de alta velocidade, impulsionado por um novo nível de inteligência preditiva. Projetado como um especialista em scalpi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.18 (28)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (2)
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Sinais ao Vivo ]  ,  [ Meu Canal ]   ,  [ Arquivos Set ]  ,   [ Blog ]   , [ Uso de IA ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] Contas recomendadas: Alta alavancagem Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Prop firm (FTMO etc.) O desenvolvedor deste EA comprovou seu profissionalismo pela qualidade de seus outros robôs. Com o Volume Hedger EA  Graças à capacidade de definir uma estratégia de entrada usando um Indicador Personalizado, você não precisará mais comprar EAs adicionais! Este EA é um algoritmo de tradi
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.64 (22)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (54)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (2)
Experts
Cheat Engine é um sistema de scalping de ouro de faixa intermediária que pode tomar decisões com base no sentimento global do mercado forex por meio de uma API baseada na web. Sinal ao vivo do Cheat Engine em breve. O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 149 USD Apenas operações únicas. Nunca utiliza grid ou martingale. Trailing stop inteligente que se adapta à volatilidade diária O sentimento global do mercado forex é uma medição das posições de centenas de milhares de traders,
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Mais do autor
Advance Gold Pro MT5
Vikas Rundla
Experts
Advance Gold Pro EA -  Overview Unlock the power of precision trading with Advance Gold Pro , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe . Powered by quantum-inspired algorithms, this EA redefines accuracy, pinpointing high-probability entry and exit points to maximize profits while protecting your capital. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned trader, Advance Gold Pro delivers a disciplined, technology-driven edge for conquering the g
Dynamic Trade Control
Vikas Rundla
Utilitários
Dynamic Trade Control  Master Your Trades with Precision Elevate your trading experience with  Dynamic Trade Control  , a premium utility designed for traders who demand control, efficiency, and style. This all-in-one trade management panel combines powerful features with a sleek, modern interface, making it the ultimate tool for managing your positions like a pro. Key Features: Intuitive Trade Panel: Manage all your trades with a user-friendly interface featuring quick-access buttons for closi
Trades hunter
Vikas Rundla
Utilitários
Trade Hunter  Trade Hunter is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to protect your trading account by monitoring the overall profit and loss of all open trades. Built as a critical component of the Trade Hunter system, this EA ensures disciplined risk management for any trading strategy. Key Features : Monitors the total profit/loss of all open positions in real-time. Automatically closes all trades when the overall profit reaches +$100, securing your gains. Closes all trades
AlertTrader
Vikas Rundla
Utilitários
AlertTrader Overview AlertTrader is a powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate trading based on alerts generated by the Trend Catcher indicator. This EA listens for alert messages, parses the trade details (symbol, buy/sell signal, price, stop loss, and take profit), and executes trades accordingly, ensuring precision and efficiency. Key Features Automated Trade Execution : Places buy or sell orders based on Trend Catcher alerts. Customizable Lot Size : Adjust the lot
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário