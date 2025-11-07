AI Forex Robot MT4

4.64
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence, designed to maximize efficiency, adapt to the market and protect capital during volatile periods. It is the only system of its kind in the world, combining advanced AI signal analysis, dynamic risk management and smart strategy adaptation in one powerful tool. Created for Traders who want maximum performance and full control without the need to constantly monitor the charts. All settings are preconfigured by default, and the user only needs to adjust three simple parameters. The entire system is managed by AI, which means you can trade efficiently without spending hours on complex setup or manual optimization. AI Forex Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex broker. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message and you will receive bonus access to the private group along with the manual and our support will help you with everything. We worked for over 8 months on creating this robot. During that time, we learned everything related to AI and its implementation in forex robots. We are confident that there is nothing on the market, and won’t be for a long time, that can compete with this robot. The AI Forex Robot represents a real revolution on the Forex market, bringing a new level of precision, safety and performance, upgrading your trading. Frequently asked questions are available at the very bottom. 

Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now!

The special offer $1599 is valid until 6 January 2026. After that, it will increase by $200 every 5 sales until it reaches the final price of $5000.

After purchasing or renting AI Forex Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (XG Gold, Crude Oil Robot, Bitcoin Robot Grid, Gold Indicator or AX Indicator)

Features:

  • All updates for free
  • AI Weekly Reports
  • Economic News Filter
  • Guardian Capital Protection
  • Revolutionary and modern system
  • Robot works with any Broker
  • Popular XAUUSD and EURUSD pairs
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Intelligent signal filtering with higher trade accuracy
  • Reduced risk during unstable market conditions
  • Automatic adjustment to volatility and trends
  • Full transparency and control over the system
  • All settings pre-optimized, user changes only three parameters
  • AI manages the entire process 24/5 without manual intervention

Advanced Signal Quality Filter
The robot evaluates each signal and opens trades only at optimal moments, increasing accuracy and reducing low-quality entries.

Intelligent Trade Reasoning
Every trade comes with a short explanation of why it was opened, giving the user full clarity and confidence.

Automatic TP/SL/TS Adjustment
The robot automatically adjusts Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop levels to match market volatility, all fully managed by Artificial intelligence.

Dynamic Risk Management
Depending on market conditions, the system automatically switches between Conservative, Normal and Aggressive risk modes without manual action.

Guardian Capital Protection
During losing streaks or unstable conditions, the robot reduces exposure or pauses trading to protect your capital.

Market Regime Detection
AI identifies current market conditions (Trend, Range, High Volatility, Event Risk) and avoids unfavourable trading environments.

Economic News Filter
The system automatically blocks new trades before and after major news events, minimizing exposure to sudden spikes and slippage.

AI Weekly Reports

The robot generates short performance reports, highlighting key statistics and insights.

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to M5 timeframe chart on the XAUUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
  • The AI Forex Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $500, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum deposit: 500
  • Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 6.2. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform. 

Price:
The robot costs $1599, and it can be used with any Forex BrokerPlease send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. 

AI Forex Robot - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What is the difference between a regular Forex robot and AI Forex Robot?
    Regular robots follow fixed rules and don’t adapt to changing market conditions. AI Forex Robot uses artificial intelligence to analyze the market in real time, filter signals, adjust risk and make smarter trading decisions. This gives it a major advantage and makes it more flexible and efficient.

  2. Do I need to configure a lot of settings before using it?
    No. All settings are already preconfigured by default. You only need to change three simple parameters, and the AI will manage everything else automatically.

  3. Is AI Forex Robot suitable for beginners?
    Yes. The system was designed to be simple and user-friendly. Even if you have no experience with Forex robots, you can start using it right away.

  4. On which assets can I use the robot?
    At the moment, the robot works on XAUUSD and EURUSD. These pairs have been optimized to match their specific price behavior and volatility, ensuring stable and consistent performance. The AI logic is adapted individually to each instrument. We also plan to add more pairs in the future, selected directly by users in the group, allowing the trading portfolio to be expanded without changing the system.

  5. Can the robot trade 24/5 without my supervision?
    Yes. AI Forex Robot analyzes the market continuously and opens or blocks trades depending on conditions. You don’t need to be in front of the screen all the time.

  6. Are updates for AI Forex Robot free?
    Yes, all updates are completely free. You can download every new version directly through your MT4 or MT5 platform. Each update includes improvements, new features and optimizations so your robot is always running on the latest version.

  7. Does it trade during news events?
    The robot includes an economic news filter. It automatically blocks new trades before and after major events to avoid volatility spikes and slippage.

  8. Is there any support after the purchase?
    Yes. After buying the robot, you will get full support on private group, clear instructions, and access to updates so you can use the system easily and safely.

  9. Can I use my own risk settings?
    Yes. The default settings work for most users, but you can adjust risk levels if you want to use a more conservative or aggressive approach.

  10. Do you have a manual prepared for the AI Forex Robot?
    The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian and Arabic.

  11. How does AI Forex Robot work and what type of Artificial Intelligence model does it use?
    AI Forex Robot is powered by a hybrid Artificial Intelligence model that combines LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) and Transformer Encoder Layers. This architecture is specifically designed to analyze time-series data of gold (XAUUSD) with exceptional accuracy and adaptability. The LSTM component captures long-term dependencies and recurring market patterns in gold price movements, while the Transformer layer with a self-attention mechanism identifies the most influential moments of volatility that drive future market direction. Model parameters were optimized using Bayesian Optimization, which ensures high stability, adaptability, and resistance to overfitting. The model was trained on more than 20 million historical XAUUSD and EURUSD data points through a three-stage learning process. 

  12. Will this robot work on my existing broker account?
    Yes. AI Forex Robot works with any broker and any account type, including ECN, Standard and Raw Spread accounts.

  13. What platforms does the robot support?
    The robot works on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, the two most popular trading platforms in the world. It can be used with your personal account or prop firm accounts without additional modifications.

  14. What is the minimum deposit required to start?
    The minimum recommended deposit is $500 for XAUUSD and $200 for EURUSD. These amounts allow the robot to trade properly while maintaining good risk control. Since XAUUSD (Gold) requires a higher margin, we recommend starting with a larger deposit for better stability and flexibility in trade execution.

  15. Does AI Robot use Grid or Martingale?
    No, this robot opens only one position at a time, and each trade is protected by an adaptive Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop system that automatically adjusts to market conditions in real time and is fully managed by AI.

  16. Does AI Forex Robot work on 2-digit and 3-digit broker accounts?
    Yes, the robot works on both 2-digit and 3-digit brokers. All calculations for pips and points are converted internally, so no special settings are required.

  17. Why do you say this is a "revolution" on the Forex market?
    Because this is one of the first robots that truly combines AI decision-making, signal filtering, risk control and strategy adaptation into one system. It brings a level of intelligence and precision that standard robots simply cannot match.

  18. Is the sale of this robot unlimited?
    No. The sale of this AI Forex Robot are limited to maintain its stability and ensure optimal performance, while also keeping it exclusive for a limited group of users.

If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact our support. You’ll receive full assistance in a private group, and they will help you every step of the way. You’re welcome.

리뷰 11
Linton Francis
497
Linton Francis 2025.12.31 17:19 
 

This is my third EA from MQL TOOLS, and I am very satisfied with its performance. Its a highly profitable trading system.

Pechkin
26
Pechkin 2025.12.13 06:25 
 

So far the EA acts consistently with its description. The support is outstanding, following trades in real time in telegram channel. Last week has been full of high-impact events, so the EA hasn't traded a lot. A VPS and an account with the lowest spread possible are highly recommended.

Tasukutaro- Arai
250
Tasukutaro- Arai 2025.12.06 05:18 
 

The AI ​​Forex Robot is a truly amazing tool. It has been evolving daily since I purchased it, with the developers constantly improving it. Since it only holds one position, I can safely monitor my trades. It's constantly being updated, and new currency pairs will be added in the future, which I'm very excited about. I look forward to seeing the AI ​​Forex Robot bring even more innovative trading to my trading.

추천 제품
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Experts
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Team Trading Nzdusd
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
ADVISOR "GG" - UNIVERSAL, ABLE TO TRADE YOURSELF AND WITH THE HELP OF A TRADER! THE PANEL SHOWS THE ENTIRE DOWNLOAD TO HELP WHEN TRADING. BUTTONS PRESENT   1.CLOSING PROFITABLE ORDERS  2. CLOSE ALL ORDERS  3. LOCKING THESE POSITIONS TO SET UP THE EXPERT, THE DISTANCE IS USED, WHICH DEPENDS ON THE TREND TO OPTIMIZE THE TREND, THERE IS A SPECIAL ALGORITHM! WHEN TRADING, YOU CAN ADD OPENING ORDERS MANUALLY, IT IS ALSO POSSIBLE TO LOCK ALL OPEN ORDERS! IF YOU DO NOT TRADE WITH THE HELP OF
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
MACD 표시기의 거래 로봇 이것은 거래 로봇의 단순화된 버전이며 하나의 진입 전략만 사용합니다(고급 버전에는 10개 이상의 전략이 있음) 전문가 혜택: 스캘핑, 마틴게일, 그리드 트레이딩. 하나의 주문 또는 주문 그리드로만 거래를 설정할 수 있습니다. 동적, 고정 또는 승수 단계 및 거래 로트가 있는 고도로 사용자 정의 가능한 주문 그리드를 통해 Expert Advisor를 거의 모든 거래 수단에 적용할 수 있습니다. 드로다운 복구 시스템, 손실 주문 및 잔액 보호 중복 그리드 거래가 반등하지 않는 가격 변동에 취약하다는 것은 비밀이 아니지만 주문 복구 시스템 덕분에 고문은 대부분의 하락에서 벗어날 수 있습니다. 드로우다운 탈출은 수익성이 없는 가장 먼 주문과 시장에 가장 가까운 주문을 이익이 있는 주문과 겹치는 방식으로 수행됩니다. 거래 로봇은 수동 거래 또는 다른 전문가가 개설한 거래의 경우 계정에서 손실된 위치를 복구하는 데 사용할 수 있습니다. 매직 넘버로
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Apex Pro First Edition
Benhamza Oussama
Experts
Apex Pro First Edition 소액 계좌를 위한 안전하고 안정적인 성장 솔루션 간단 요약 최소 $30로 시작 가능한 소액 계좌용 EA 빠르고 안전한 성장 – 계좌 폭파 없이 운용 가능 ️ 단계별 설치 가이드 – 초보자도 쉽게 사용 가능 XAUUSD (골드) 5분 차트 최적화 구매 전 테스트 가능 – 데모 버전 제공 적은 자금으로 꾸준한 수익을 원하는 트레이더에게 완벽한 EA 나의 이야기 – 손실에서 사명으로 당신도 손실을 겪어보셨을 겁니다. 잘못된 사람을 따라갔고, 허황된 약속을 한 EA를 믿은 적도 있을 겁니다. 저도 똑같았습니다. 정말 뼈저리게 느꼈습니다. 저는 소액 트레이더였고, 많은 돈을 잃었습니다. 정말 많은 EA를 써봤고, 각종 전략, 유료 강의, 인플루언서, ‘전문가’들을 믿었죠. 하지만 결과는 항상 같았습니다: 손실. 프로그래밍도 할 줄 몰랐고, 트레이딩도 제대로 몰랐습니다. 그러다 어느 날 XAUUSD (골드
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Gold Bullion
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
SiriusBreakout EA
Piers Derek Pakenham Walsh
Experts
SiriusBreakout EA - XAUUSD; mastered. Let Sirius handle the markets. Tried and tested breakout strategy, used successfully on Live Personal, Funded Challenge and Live Funded accounts. Any account size. Buy and sell stops in certain time windows take advantage of breakouts from ranges. Stop Loss moved into profit at a certain percentage to ensure downside risk is managed accordingly. Load up the EA, and go! No set files required;  settings provided are preferred, you can play with the settings
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Gold One MT4
Habib Gholamali Heidari
3.3 (10)
Experts
Gold One  MT4 안녕하세요, 외환에서 금 거래를 좋아하는 모든 분들, 최고의 금 거래자들에 합류할 수 있는 로봇에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 20년 이상의 정확한 외환 시장 경험을 바탕으로, 최신 세대의 거래 로봇을 자랑스럽게 소개합니다. 특징:  프로프 회사의 도전에 적합합니다. 모든 계좌 크기에 적합하며, 소액 자본에도 사용 가능합니다. 그리드   없음과   마르팅게일   없음 100% 완전 자동화 이 로봇은 금에 특화된 최신, 혁신적, 그리고 최첨단 지표를 사용하여 매수 및 매도 지점을 식별하는 데 뛰어난 정확성을 자랑합니다. 이는 외환 시장 내 금 거래에서 혁신적인 돌파구를 의미합니다. 이 혁신은 10년 이상의 연구, 시도와 오류, 그리고 광범위한 테스트의 결과로, 금 거래의 전문가들로부터 얻은 통찰력을 통합하였습니다. 정교한 금 거래 패턴을 활용함으로써, 우리 로봇은 완전 자동화된 거래를 스트레스 없이 모니터링할 수 있도록 하여 마음의 평화를 보장합니다. 다년간의
MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader
Norbert Hubert Pajak
Experts
(My offer also includes a more advanced version of this EA with an extended list of available filters and methods for generating trading signals: MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro,  available on my profile.) MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader: The Ultimate Trend Engine for MetaTrader 4 Dominate the Markets with Precision, Diversification, and Pure Trend Alignment Are you looking for a trading strategy that combines the power of pure trend following with the safety of portfolio diversification? The M
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Universal MT4 MA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
이동 평균 표시기의 거래 로봇 전문가 혜택: 스캘핑, 마틴게일, 그리드 트레이딩. 하나의 주문 또는 주문 그리드로만 거래를 설정할 수 있습니다. 동적, 고정 또는 승수 단계 및 거래 로트가 있는 고도로 사용자 정의 가능한 주문 그리드를 통해 Expert Advisor를 거의 모든 거래 수단에 적용할 수 있습니다. 드로다운 복구 시스템, 손실 주문 및 잔액 보호 중복 그리드 거래가 반등하지 않는 가격 변동에 취약하다는 것은 비밀이 아니지만 주문 복구 시스템 덕분에 고문은 대부분의 하락에서 벗어날 수 있습니다. 드로우다운 탈출은 수익성이 없는 가장 먼 주문과 시장에 가장 가까운 주문을 이익이 있는 주문과 겹치는 방식으로 수행됩니다. 거래 로봇은 수동 거래 또는 다른 전문가가 개설한 거래의 경우 계정에서 손실된 위치를 복구하는 데 사용할 수 있습니다. 매직 넘버로 모든 주문을 픽업하고 처리할 수 있습니다. 필터를 여는 거래. 모든 거래 전략에는 신호 및 거래 개시에
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Max ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ 쓰리 리틀 버즈 EA는 손실에서 탄생했습니다. 고통으로 완성되었고, 목적을 가지고 출시되었습니다. ️ 구조입니다. 투기가 아닙니다. 쓰리 리틀 버즈 EA는 단순한 트레이딩 로봇이 아닙니다. 오랜 세월의 실패를 통해 만들어진, 전투에서 단련된 엔진이며, 단 하나의 사명을 위해 설계되었습니다. 바로   시장이 격변할 때 당신의 자산을 보호하고, 회복하고, 성장시키는 것입니다.   세 가지 강력한 전략을 완벽하게 조화시켜 결합했습니다   . 마팅게일을 활용한 손실 그리드   : 손실을 흡수하고 완전한 회복을 향해 나아갑니다. 마팅게일로 그리드에서 승리   : 기세를 타고 동시에 스마트한 이득을 얻습니다. 로트 곱셈을 이용한 헤지   : 반전을 포착하고 수익성 있는 출구를 강제합니다. 시간대:   H4 플랫폼:   MetaTrader 4(MT4) 최소 잔액:   $10,000 브로커:   모든 브로커 통화쌍:   모든 통화쌍   (기본
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Experts
BTCUSD GRID EA는 그리드 거래 전략을 사용하도록 설계된 자동화된 프로그램입니다. BTCUSD GRID EA는 초보자와 숙련된 거래자 모두에게 매우 유용합니다.   사용할 수 있는 다른 유형의 거래 봇이 있지만 그리드 거래 전략의 논리적 특성으로 인해 암호화폐 그리드 거래 봇이 문제 없이 자동화된 거래를 쉽게 수행할 수 있습니다.   BTCUSD GRID EA는 그리드 거래 봇을 시험해 보고자 하는 경우 사용할 수 있는 최고의 플랫폼입니다. BTCUSD GRID EA는 통화 변동성이 큰 경우에도 이상적인 가격 지점에서 자동 거래를 수행할 수 있기 때문에 암호화폐 산업에 매우 효과적입니다.   이 자동 거래 전략의 주요 목적은 EA 내에서 미리 설정된 가격 변동에 따라 수많은 매수 및 매도 주문을 하는 것입니다.   이 특별한 전략은 자동화하기 쉬우므로 일반적으로 암호화폐 거래에 사용됩니다.   그리드 트레이딩 전략을 올바르게 사용하면 자산 가격이 변할 때 돈을 벌 수 있
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
GOLD Max MT4
Peng Peng Gao
Experts
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Experts
ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Experts
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Experts
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
YinYang hedging
Jun Feng
Experts
YinYang hedging This is a fully automatic EA base on two currency hedging.The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with any type of market, and the performance is stable. Using Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; EA loading currency:currency A,currency B do not need to loading the EA; Minimum account funds:$1000; When used,the parameters "Test" should be adjusted to "false" from "true" by default; VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised; Currency pairs are recommended:A-GBPUSD，B-EURUSD；
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
Experts
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Experts
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Experts
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Experts
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
제작자의 제품 더 보기
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (92)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.83 (23)
유틸리티
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
AX Forex Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
The AX Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.25 (8)
유틸리티
Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
지표
The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one of
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
지표
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
유틸리티
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (8)
유틸리티
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
One Click MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
유틸리티
One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
One Click MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
유틸리티
One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (6)
유틸리티
Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (5)
지표
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
유틸리티
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
Multi Pairs Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of multiple currency pairs in real-time on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exotic pair
Gold Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using   Gold Indicator   a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends eli
Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
지표
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
필터:
Linton Francis
497
Linton Francis 2025.12.31 17:19 
 

This is my third EA from MQL TOOLS, and I am very satisfied with its performance. Its a highly profitable trading system.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.01.01 00:23
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Pechkin
26
Pechkin 2025.12.13 06:25 
 

So far the EA acts consistently with its description. The support is outstanding, following trades in real time in telegram channel. Last week has been full of high-impact events, so the EA hasn't traded a lot. A VPS and an account with the lowest spread possible are highly recommended.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.01.01 00:23
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Tasukutaro- Arai
250
Tasukutaro- Arai 2025.12.06 05:18 
 

The AI ​​Forex Robot is a truly amazing tool. It has been evolving daily since I purchased it, with the developers constantly improving it. Since it only holds one position, I can safely monitor my trades. It's constantly being updated, and new currency pairs will be added in the future, which I'm very excited about. I look forward to seeing the AI ​​Forex Robot bring even more innovative trading to my trading.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.06 11:13
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Jaroslav Pokorny
1927
Jaroslav Pokorny 2025.12.03 20:13 
 

This EA is the second one I have purchased from this developer. The support is excellent and responds very quickly to questions via their own chat. I don't have to wait until the next day or week like elsewhere. Over the weekend, I set up the EA on a trial demo to understand the features and settings that would suit me. I used the recommended settings and it works well.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 23:15
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
BIG ZIZI
45
BIG ZIZI 2025.11.27 09:05 
 

Great robot that uses artificial intelligence, yesterday was the first day I started the robot and it closed profitable positions, the support is also very good and fast.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 23:14
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Piterk140
256
Piterk140 2025.11.21 08:09 
 

Is the best EA only on becktesting....on real account recomended like IC Markets or IC traiding its only losing money!!! But price-boosting marketing is great !!! haha ...Creator EA showing only profitable transaction!!! This EA is the bigest Bubble on MQL5.....please ask seller a live acount for this ea, if he dont wont,please no waste money

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.11.27 10:22
Hi. Thank you for your review, but your conclusions are incorrect. AI Forex Robot works the same in backtesting and live results are available on our website. This EA is an adaptive system. It uses real time filters such as volatility analysis, signal scoring, adaptive TP-SL and AI based confirmations. If you need help with configuration or want to learn how to use the EA properly, you can contact us anytime, we provide full support. AI Robot is a real solution using artificial intelligence in the Forex market and it is the best system of this type in the entire market. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now
⛔️Update: This user acts in this way, he buys a robot on MQL5, then adds a negative review and starts blackmailing the seller to receive a refund and at the same time continue using the robot, because on MQL5 there are no refunds so he tries to force a private refund. Everything has been reported to MQL5 and we are waiting for their response.
Max
71
Max 2025.11.18 00:06 
 

I purchased this EA recently and I’m impressed with the professionalism behind it. The instructions are clear, setup is easy, and the robot works very smoothly. I’m still in the early testing phase, but so far everything looks promising. The support team is very responsive and helps with every detail. Definitely a great purchase!

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 13:12
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Whoopty_FX
164
Whoopty_FX 2025.11.10 15:33 
 

This is my 3rd time purchasing an EA from this development team, and I am beyond impressed with not only the attributes of the EA's themelves, but the professionalism of customer support. This is a first-class team and I'm very confident I've found one of the best development teams for MT4/5 EA's and indicators. The new AI Forex Bot is very robust with extensive risk management parameters in place by default. I've purchased other "AI EA's" and they don't even come close to how powerful this EA looks to be. Early testing is going well, and I'm exited for the dev team to launch more pairs in the future.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 13:12
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
pottermichael
27
pottermichael 2025.11.09 12:43 
 

Expertly made robot that uses AI, the support they offer in the private group is also superb and extremely efficient. I can say Mark, Marzena and the Ominus assistance are prompt at replying to the assistance, and very patient. This is my 2nd purchase from MQL BLUE and I wouldn't hesitate to recommend them to anyone. My first GBP EA which I have been using now for many months has been fantastic, if you read the manual carefully, manage your risk appropriately the EA has proved to be brilliantly programmed and undoubtedly all of the EA's are the same.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 13:12
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
fmw1961
499
fmw1961 2025.11.09 11:23 
 

I purchased this EA on Friday so have not had time to test it but i have a few EAs from this developer that are excellant . Each Ea they release just gets better and this one could be the 'ultimate one' .The support team Mark and Ominus are superb and always there to help the response is fantastic. The EA was easy to set up and the guide book as normal has all the details you need . It is nice to have a genuine developer that is here for the long run and not someone who takes your money and then you are on your own. I contacted Marzena after purchase and was immediately added to the telegram channel. I wish the company all the best with this product , if you are sitting on the sidelines wondering should i buy or not , take the plunge because it will just keep going up in price untill they reach there limit. I will add a reveiw after a month or so but by then who knows where the price of the EA will be.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 13:12
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
hasan87tr
69
hasan87tr 2025.11.09 09:45 
 

I’m very satisfied with this EA. The developers have a proven history of creating high-quality and reliable trading robots. The structure and logic behind the EA are well thought out and show strong potential. What really stands out is the support team: they respond quickly, are friendly, and help with every question in detail. Overall, a great experience and I can confidently recommend this EA to others.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 13:12
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
리뷰 답변