Stock Indexes EA MT4

Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision. One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk and helps protect the account during volatile market conditions. The strategy implemented in Stock Indexes EA is designed to work with real-time market conditions and has been tested extensively to ensure stability and consistency. It is fully automated and does not require manual intervention once properly configured. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will send you access to the group, as well as the manual, and our support will help you with everything. The discounted price is $1599 valid until 9 January 2026. The price without a discount is $2499. After purchasing or renting Stock Indexes EA, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (XG Gold Robot, Crude Oil Robot, Bitcoin Robot Grid or Gold Indicator)

Features:

The popular US30

A tested product developed by skilled programmers

A private group with excellent support that will assist you at every step

Further development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided at no cost.

Stock Indexes EA utilizes a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to assess market conditions and identify profitable trading opportunities within the US30 pairs.

The robot incorporates robust risk management strategies to protect capital and optimize returns. It includes features such as stop-loss orders, take-profit levels, and position sizing to manage risk effectively.

The EA is designed to adapt to changing market conditions. It can adjust its trading parameters based on volatility, trend strength, and other relevant factors to ensure optimal performance in various market environments.

The robot operates on a fully automated basis, eliminating emotional decision-making. This allows traders to benefit from 24/5 trading without constant manual monitoring

Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions.

A ll our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.

The Stock Indexes EA is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Broker. Very simple installation, all functions are already set, you only a need to do is change few parameters. Stock Indexes EA is compatible with any suffix. This robot generates many positions in the tester, but it is not an HFT robot and can be used with any broker. We have clients from all over the world who use Stock Indexes EA with various brokers. How to properly test the Stock Indexes EA in MetaTrader 54 tester? First select the US30 chart (or another one available with your broker) and set the timeframe to H1. Then choose a deposit of 2000 or any other, set a custom date, select Every tick normal, pick the risk percent. Finally, click the Start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester.



How do I start:

After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you the manual and access to private group where our support and other users will help you with all the settings and you can talk about this EA.

Please read the manual you got. All of the robot's functions are described there, and you only need to change a one parameter to make it work with your broker. If you need help, please post your questions in the group and our support will be help you with the settings.

Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, Add an EA to the M5 chart on the recommended pairs, make the settings according to the manual, and that's it.

We suggest using the EA with a broker who has a low spread, a minimum deposit of $2000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000, and an active news filter. We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.

Information:

Pair: US30

Timeframe: M5

Minimum lots: 0.01

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Minimum deposit: 2000

Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000

Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN