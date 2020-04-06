Baba Vanga SS

Baba Vanga Smart Scalper - Expert Advisor


Recommended Pair: XAUUSD

Recommended Timeframe: M5 / M15

General Features:


This EA is an intelligent scalping robot that performs automated trading. With its user-friendly interface, it displays your account information and profitability data in real-time on the chart.


Key Features:


✅ Risk Management: Automatic lot calculation based on your account balance

✅ Time Control: Trades only during the hours you specify

✅ Spread Protection: Prevents opening trades with high spreads using a maximum spread limit

✅ Trailing Stop: Automatically tracks your profitable trades

✅ Profit Target: Closes all positions when a specified profit level is reached

✅ Grid System: Can open additional positions at specified pip intervals

✅ Info Panel: Live account information and profitability statistics on the chart




Information Displayed on the Dashboard:

Minimum stop level

Current profit percentage

Account balance and equity

Profit per currency pair

Total profit

Daily profit

Yesterday's profit

Weekly profit

Monthly profit

Adjustable Parameters:


Risk percentage

Take Profit level

Trailing Stop distance and starting level

Time interval for trading

Maximum spread limit

Grid system pip distance

Security:


Sufficient balance check

Account number lock (optional)

Demo account restriction (optional)

This EA is a scalping robot equipped with professional risk management tools, suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.



⚠️ LEGAL NOTICE AND RISK DISCLOSURE

Important Warnings:

🔴 High Risk Warning: Forex and CFD trading involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a risk of losing all of your invested capital.

🔴 Past Performance Is Not a Guarantee: The past test results or demo account performance of this EA are not a guarantee of future results. Results may vary in real accounts.

🔴 Not Financial Advice: This software is not investment advice or a guarantee. Assess your own risk tolerance and seek professional financial advice if necessary.

🔴 User Responsibility: The user is responsible for all trades made using this EA and any resulting profit/loss. The EA developer cannot be held liable for any losses.

🔴 Testing and Optimization: Be sure to test on a demo account before using on a live account. Observe the EA's behavior under different market conditions and adjust it according to your own risk parameters.

🔴 Broker Compatibility: The EA's performance may vary depending on broker conditions (spread, commission, slippage, execution speed).

🔴 Internet and Technical Risks: Internet connection interruptions, VPS failures, or platform issues may prevent the EA from functioning properly and may result in losses.

By using this EA, you accept the above risks.

📌 Recommendation: If you are using it for the first time, start with low risk parameters and closely monitor market conditions.




추천 제품
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
제작자의 제품 더 보기
