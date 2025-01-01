文档部分
Render

渲染画帧内部缓冲区中的所有场景对象，以供后续显示。

bool  Render(
   uint  flags,                  // 标识组合
   uint  background_color=0      // 背景颜色
   );

参数

flags

[in]  设置渲染模式的标识组合。可能值：
DX_CLEAR_COLOR – 使用background_color清除图像缓冲区。
DX_CLEAR_DEPTH – 清除深度缓冲区。

background_color=0

[in]  3D场景背景颜色。

返回值

true – 如果成功，false – 如果渲染失败。

注意

调用Render()不会更新图表上的场景。相反，它只更新图像的内部缓冲区。应该明确调用Update()方法来呈现更新的画帧。

Render()包括RenderBeginRenderEnd()调用。