- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
Render
渲染画帧内部缓冲区中的所有场景对象，以供后续显示。
bool Render(
参数
flags
[in] 设置渲染模式的标识组合。可能值：
DX_CLEAR_COLOR – 使用background_color清除图像缓冲区。
DX_CLEAR_DEPTH – 清除深度缓冲区。
background_color=0
[in] 3D场景背景颜色。
返回值
true – 如果成功，false – 如果渲染失败。
注意
调用Render()不会更新图表上的场景。相反，它只更新图像的内部缓冲区。应该明确调用Update()方法来呈现更新的画帧。
Render()包括RenderBegin和RenderEnd()调用。