#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPHKD"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 목록에 심볼이 있는지 확인하고 없으면 보고하고 작업을 완료합니다.

bool custom = false;

if(!SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom))

{

PrintFormat("'%s' symbol not found in the lists", SYMBOL_NAME);

return;

}



//--- 종합시세 창에 심볼 추가

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, true))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 목록에 심볼이 성공적으로 추가되면 종합시세 창에서 해당 심볼의 색인을 가져오고 결과를 저널에 보냅니다.

int index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);

PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);



//--- 이제 종합시세 창에서 심볼을 제거합니다.

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, false))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 심볼이 목록에서 성공적으로 제거되면 Market Watch 창의 해당 심볼 인덱스는 -1이고 삭제 결과를 저널에 보냅니다.

index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);

PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);



/*

결과:

The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: 12

The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: -1

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 종합시세 심볼 목록의 심볼 인덱스 반환 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int SymbolIndex(const string symbol)

{

int total = SymbolsTotal(true);

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

string name = SymbolName(i, true);

if(name == symbol)

return i;

}

return(WRONG_VALUE);

}