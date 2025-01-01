|
#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPHKD"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 목록에 심볼이 있는지 확인하고 없으면 보고하고 작업을 완료합니다.
bool custom = false;
if(!SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom))
{
PrintFormat("'%s' symbol not found in the lists", SYMBOL_NAME);
return;
}
//--- 종합시세 창에 심볼 추가
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, true))
{
Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 목록에 심볼이 성공적으로 추가되면 종합시세 창에서 해당 심볼의 색인을 가져오고 결과를 저널에 보냅니다.
int index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);
PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);
//--- 이제 종합시세 창에서 심볼을 제거합니다.
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, false))
{
Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 심볼이 목록에서 성공적으로 제거되면 Market Watch 창의 해당 심볼 인덱스는 -1이고 삭제 결과를 저널에 보냅니다.
index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);
PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);
/*
결과:
The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: 12
The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: -1
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 종합시세 심볼 목록의 심볼 인덱스 반환 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int SymbolIndex(const string symbol)
{
int total = SymbolsTotal(true);
for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
{
string name = SymbolName(i, true);
if(name == symbol)
return i;
}
return(WRONG_VALUE);
}