REX: REX American Resources Corporation
30.79 USD 0.70 (2.33%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
REXの今日の為替レートは、2.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.26の安値と31.22の高値で取引されました。
REX American Resources Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
30.26 31.22
1年のレンジ
30.02 64.95
- 以前の終値
- 30.09
- 始値
- 30.48
- 買値
- 30.79
- 買値
- 31.09
- 安値
- 30.26
- 高値
- 31.22
- 出来高
- 270
- 1日の変化
- 2.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -50.74%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -17.81%
- 1年の変化
- -33.21%
