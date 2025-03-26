クォートセクション
REX: REX American Resources Corporation

30.79 USD 0.70 (2.33%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

REXの今日の為替レートは、2.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.26の安値と31.22の高値で取引されました。

REX American Resources Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
30.26 31.22
1年のレンジ
30.02 64.95
以前の終値
30.09
始値
30.48
買値
30.79
買値
31.09
安値
30.26
高値
31.22
出来高
270
1日の変化
2.33%
1ヶ月の変化
-50.74%
6ヶ月の変化
-17.81%
1年の変化
-33.21%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K