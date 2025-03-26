QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / REX
REX: REX American Resources Corporation

30.54 USD 0.25 (0.81%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio REX ha avuto una variazione del -0.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.15 e ad un massimo di 31.08.

Segui le dinamiche di REX American Resources Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
30.15 31.08
Intervallo Annuale
30.02 64.95
Chiusura Precedente
30.79
Apertura
31.08
Bid
30.54
Ask
30.84
Minimo
30.15
Massimo
31.08
Volume
311
Variazione giornaliera
-0.81%
Variazione Mensile
-51.14%
Variazione Semestrale
-18.47%
Variazione Annuale
-33.75%
20 settembre, sabato