REX: REX American Resources Corporation
30.54 USD 0.25 (0.81%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio REX ha avuto una variazione del -0.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.15 e ad un massimo di 31.08.
Segui le dinamiche di REX American Resources Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.15 31.08
Intervallo Annuale
30.02 64.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.79
- Apertura
- 31.08
- Bid
- 30.54
- Ask
- 30.84
- Minimo
- 30.15
- Massimo
- 31.08
- Volume
- 311
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- -51.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -18.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- -33.75%
20 settembre, sabato