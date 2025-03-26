통화 / REX
REX: REX American Resources Corporation
30.54 USD 0.25 (0.81%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
REX 환율이 오늘 -0.81%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 30.15이고 고가는 31.08이었습니다.
REX American Resources Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
30.15 31.08
년간 변동
30.02 64.95
- 이전 종가
- 30.79
- 시가
- 31.08
- Bid
- 30.54
- Ask
- 30.84
- 저가
- 30.15
- 고가
- 31.08
- 볼륨
- 311
- 일일 변동
- -0.81%
- 월 변동
- -51.14%
- 6개월 변동
- -18.47%
- 년간 변동율
- -33.75%
20 9월, 토요일