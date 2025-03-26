Currencies / REX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
REX: REX American Resources Corporation
30.45 USD 30.68 (50.19%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
REX exchange rate has changed by -50.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.32 and at a high of 31.51.
Follow REX American Resources Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REX News
- Rex American Resources stock hits 52-week low at 30.55 USD
- Earnings call transcript: REX American Resources beats EPS forecast in Q2 2025
- REX Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- REX American Resources Plans Stock Split
- REX American Resources earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Rex American Resources stock hits all-time high at 61.59 USD
- Nvidia, Agilent, Snowflake, and more set to report earnings Wednesday
- Gevo: Tax Credit Catch Up Ignites Another Momentum Rally - Sell (NASDAQ:GEVO)
- REX American Resources: A Bet On The Economy (NYSE:REX)
- Analysis-US SEC’s guidance is first step toward rules governing crypto ETFs
- SEC Flags Concerns on Crypto ETFs Offering Staking Rewards
- REX American Resources Corporation (REX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: REX American Resources beats Q1 2025 EPS forecasts
- REX (REX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- REX American Resources beats Q1 estimates, shares rise over 4%
- REX American Resources earnings beat by $0.25, revenue fell short of estimates
- REX American Resources Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Net Income Per Share Attributable to REX Common Shareholders of $0.51
- REX American Resources: Now It Looks Cheap (NYSE:REX)
- REX American Resources Corporation (REX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rex American Resources beats Q4 estimates, shares surge 6.2%
Daily Range
30.32 31.51
Year Range
30.32 64.95
- Previous Close
- 61.13
- Open
- 30.63
- Bid
- 30.45
- Ask
- 30.75
- Low
- 30.32
- High
- 31.51
- Volume
- 622
- Daily Change
- -50.19%
- Month Change
- -51.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.71%
- Year Change
- -33.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%