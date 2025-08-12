クォートセクション
通貨 / NI
株に戻る

NI: NiSource Inc

40.15 USD 0.52 (1.31%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NIの今日の為替レートは、1.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.33の安値と40.31の高値で取引されました。

NiSource Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NI News

1日のレンジ
39.33 40.31
1年のレンジ
33.65 43.00
以前の終値
39.63
始値
39.41
買値
40.15
買値
40.45
安値
39.33
高値
40.31
出来高
7.920 K
1日の変化
1.31%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.43%
6ヶ月の変化
0.37%
1年の変化
16.01%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K