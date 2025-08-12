通貨 / NI
NI: NiSource Inc
40.15 USD 0.52 (1.31%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NIの今日の為替レートは、1.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.33の安値と40.31の高値で取引されました。
NiSource Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NI News
1日のレンジ
39.33 40.31
1年のレンジ
33.65 43.00
- 以前の終値
- 39.63
- 始値
- 39.41
- 買値
- 40.15
- 買値
- 40.45
- 安値
- 39.33
- 高値
- 40.31
- 出来高
- 7.920 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.43%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.37%
- 1年の変化
- 16.01%
