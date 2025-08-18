QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NI
NI: NiSource Inc

40.31 USD 0.16 (0.40%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NI ha avuto una variazione del 0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.10 e ad un massimo di 40.57.

Segui le dinamiche di NiSource Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
40.10 40.57
Intervallo Annuale
33.65 43.00
Chiusura Precedente
40.15
Apertura
40.28
Bid
40.31
Ask
40.61
Minimo
40.10
Massimo
40.57
Volume
4.100 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.40%
Variazione Mensile
-4.05%
Variazione Semestrale
0.78%
Variazione Annuale
16.47%
20 settembre, sabato