Valute / NI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NI: NiSource Inc
40.31 USD 0.16 (0.40%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NI ha avuto una variazione del 0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.10 e ad un massimo di 40.57.
Segui le dinamiche di NiSource Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NI News
- CenterPoint Energy Eyes Growth via Renewables & Capital Deployment
- Reasons to Include New Jersey Resources Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- NiSource (NI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- UGI Benefits From Renewable Investments & Expanding Customer Base
- Reasons to Include Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock in Your Portfolio
- NiSource (NI) Could Be a Great Choice
- Why OGE Energy Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Alphabet To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV)
- NiSource stock rating downgraded to Hold by Jefferies amid Indiana regulatory uncertainty
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.77%
- NiSource stock falls as Indiana regulatory changes may delay Genco spinoff
- Xcel Energy Rides on Strategic Investments & Customer Growth
- AES Advances on Strong Renewable Energy Buildout and LNG Expansion
- Salesforce, Alibaba Dip Among Mega-Cap Movers on Thursday
- Alliant Energy Rides on Renewable Expansion & Strategic Investments
- Pinnacle West Benefits From Investments & Expanding Customer Base
- Why TransAlta Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Here's Why NiSource Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Are Utilities Stocks Lagging NiSource (NI) This Year?
- Reasons to Include Sempra Energy Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- NiSource stock price target raised to $46 by Wolfe Research
- Here's Why IDACORP Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Right Away
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.10 40.57
Intervallo Annuale
33.65 43.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 40.15
- Apertura
- 40.28
- Bid
- 40.31
- Ask
- 40.61
- Minimo
- 40.10
- Massimo
- 40.57
- Volume
- 4.100 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.05%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.47%
20 settembre, sabato