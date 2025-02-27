通貨 / NGS
NGS: Natural Gas Services Group Inc
27.47 USD 0.67 (2.50%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NGSの今日の為替レートは、2.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.90の安値と27.50の高値で取引されました。
Natural Gas Services Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NGS News
1日のレンジ
26.90 27.50
1年のレンジ
16.74 29.70
- 以前の終値
- 26.80
- 始値
- 27.31
- 買値
- 27.47
- 買値
- 27.77
- 安値
- 26.90
- 高値
- 27.50
- 出来高
- 72
- 1日の変化
- 2.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.96%
- 1年の変化
- 49.21%
