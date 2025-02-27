クォートセクション
NGS: Natural Gas Services Group Inc

27.47 USD 0.67 (2.50%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NGSの今日の為替レートは、2.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.90の安値と27.50の高値で取引されました。

Natural Gas Services Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
26.90 27.50
1年のレンジ
16.74 29.70
以前の終値
26.80
始値
27.31
買値
27.47
買値
27.77
安値
26.90
高値
27.50
出来高
72
1日の変化
2.50%
1ヶ月の変化
6.35%
6ヶ月の変化
23.96%
1年の変化
49.21%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K