통화 / NGS
NGS: Natural Gas Services Group Inc
27.05 USD 0.42 (1.53%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NGS 환율이 오늘 -1.53%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.64이고 고가는 27.50이었습니다.
Natural Gas Services Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
26.64 27.50
년간 변동
16.74 29.70
- 이전 종가
- 27.47
- 시가
- 27.29
- Bid
- 27.05
- Ask
- 27.35
- 저가
- 26.64
- 고가
- 27.50
- 볼륨
- 146
- 일일 변동
- -1.53%
- 월 변동
- 4.72%
- 6개월 변동
- 22.07%
- 년간 변동율
- 46.93%
20 9월, 토요일