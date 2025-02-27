QuotazioniSezioni
NGS: Natural Gas Services Group Inc

27.05 USD 0.42 (1.53%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NGS ha avuto una variazione del -1.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.64 e ad un massimo di 27.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.64 27.50
Intervallo Annuale
16.74 29.70
Chiusura Precedente
27.47
Apertura
27.29
Bid
27.05
Ask
27.35
Minimo
26.64
Massimo
27.50
Volume
146
Variazione giornaliera
-1.53%
Variazione Mensile
4.72%
Variazione Semestrale
22.07%
Variazione Annuale
46.93%
