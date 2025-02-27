Valute / NGS
NGS: Natural Gas Services Group Inc
27.05 USD 0.42 (1.53%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NGS ha avuto una variazione del -1.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.64 e ad un massimo di 27.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.64 27.50
Intervallo Annuale
16.74 29.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.47
- Apertura
- 27.29
- Bid
- 27.05
- Ask
- 27.35
- Minimo
- 26.64
- Massimo
- 27.50
- Volume
- 146
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- 46.93%
21 settembre, domenica