NGS: Natural Gas Services Group Inc
27.27 USD 0.19 (0.70%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NGS exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.82 and at a high of 27.50.
Follow Natural Gas Services Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NGS News
- Natural Gas Services: Robust Performance And Growth Drivers Justify Its Current Valuation
- Wall Street Analysts Think Natural Gas Services (NGS) Could Surge 38.57%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Natural Gas Services (NGS) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Natural Gas Services (NGS) Could Rally 41.66%: Here's is How to Trade
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Natural Gas Services Group, Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Oil States International
- Natural Gas Services Group Beats Q2 EPS
- 3 Oil Equipment Stocks That Could Defy Industry Weakness
- Natural Gas Services earnings beat by $0.15, revenue fell short of estimates
- Natural Gas Services (NGS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Vaalco Energy (EGY) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Natural Gas Services Group initiates first-ever quarterly dividend
- Euro, US stock index futures climb after US-EU trade deal
- Euro gains as investors cautiously welcome US-EU trade deal
- Petrobras Launches Tender for 11 Offshore Support Vessels
- ePlus to sell financing business to PEAC Solutions
- Natural Gas Services Provides Key Support For Oil And Gas Production (NYSE:NGS)
- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Announces Transition of Stephen C. Taylor to Chairman Emeritus and Appointment of Donald J. Tringali as Chairman of the Board
- Top 3 Energy Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In Q2 - Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN), KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)
- Natural gas services director Taylor sells $622,500 in stock
- Stifel raises Natural Gas Services stock target to $33
- Natural Gas Services Group reports mixed Q4 results, shares dip
- Aegis Value Fund H2 2024 Portfolio Manager's Letter (AVALX)
Daily Range
26.82 27.50
Year Range
16.74 29.70
- Previous Close
- 27.08
- Open
- 26.82
- Bid
- 27.27
- Ask
- 27.57
- Low
- 26.82
- High
- 27.50
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 5.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.06%
- Year Change
- 48.13%
