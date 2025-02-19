通貨 / HY
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
HY: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Class A
37.99 USD 1.92 (5.32%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HYの今日の為替レートは、5.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.08の安値と38.00の高値で取引されました。
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HY News
- Hyster-Yale Is Cheap, But Recent Challenges Justify Pessimism (NYSE:HY)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Hyster-Yale (HY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Hyster-Yale declares quarterly dividend of 36 cents per share
- Roth/MKM lowers Hyster-Yale stock price target to $50 on reduced visibility
- Earnings call transcript: Hyster-Yale Q2 2025 earnings miss and stock slide
- Hyster-Yale Q2 2025 slides: Revenue drops 18%, company maintains long-term strategy
- Hyster-Yale (HY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling earnings missed by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
- Hyster-Yale (HY) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Hyster-Yale (HY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Caterpillar, Komatsu, Terex and Hyster-Yale
- 4 Stocks to Watch in the Promising Construction & Mining Equipment Industry
- Hyster-Yale (HY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Hyster-Yale secures $300 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2030
- Hyster-Yale Stock: A Challenged Stock For Longer-Term And Value Investors (NYSE:HY)
- Stryten Energy’s Li600 Material Handling Battery Now Available from Hyster-Yale
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Hyster-Yale: A Hidden Industrial Gem Set To Ride The Automation Wave (NYSE:HY)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
- The market is at the last stage of the bull cycle — but that may take a while. Here are three stocks from this value-focused manager.
1日のレンジ
36.08 38.00
1年のレンジ
34.13 69.02
- 以前の終値
- 36.07
- 始値
- 36.27
- 買値
- 37.99
- 買値
- 38.29
- 安値
- 36.08
- 高値
- 38.00
- 出来高
- 117
- 1日の変化
- 5.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.25%
- 1年の変化
- -40.30%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K