HY: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Class A

37.99 USD 1.92 (5.32%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HYの今日の為替レートは、5.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.08の安値と38.00の高値で取引されました。

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
36.08 38.00
1年のレンジ
34.13 69.02
以前の終値
36.07
始値
36.27
買値
37.99
買値
38.29
安値
36.08
高値
38.00
出来高
117
1日の変化
5.32%
1ヶ月の変化
3.07%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.25%
1年の変化
-40.30%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K