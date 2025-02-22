QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HY
Tornare a Azioni

HY: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Class A

36.63 USD 1.36 (3.58%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HY ha avuto una variazione del -3.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.63 e ad un massimo di 38.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
36.63 38.15
Intervallo Annuale
34.13 69.02
Chiusura Precedente
37.99
Apertura
37.70
Bid
36.63
Ask
36.93
Minimo
36.63
Massimo
38.15
Volume
80
Variazione giornaliera
-3.58%
Variazione Mensile
-0.62%
Variazione Semestrale
-10.57%
Variazione Annuale
-42.43%
20 settembre, sabato