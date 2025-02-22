Valute / HY
HY: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Class A
36.63 USD 1.36 (3.58%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HY ha avuto una variazione del -3.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.63 e ad un massimo di 38.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HY News
Intervallo Giornaliero
36.63 38.15
Intervallo Annuale
34.13 69.02
- Chiusura Precedente
- 37.99
- Apertura
- 37.70
- Bid
- 36.63
- Ask
- 36.93
- Minimo
- 36.63
- Massimo
- 38.15
- Volume
- 80
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- -42.43%
20 settembre, sabato