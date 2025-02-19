Divisas / HY
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
HY: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Class A
36.07 USD 0.27 (0.75%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.75%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 35.85, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 37.79.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HY News
- Hyster-Yale Is Cheap, But Recent Challenges Justify Pessimism (NYSE:HY)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Hyster-Yale (HY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Hyster-Yale declares quarterly dividend of 36 cents per share
- Roth/MKM lowers Hyster-Yale stock price target to $50 on reduced visibility
- Earnings call transcript: Hyster-Yale Q2 2025 earnings miss and stock slide
- Hyster-Yale Q2 2025 slides: Revenue drops 18%, company maintains long-term strategy
- Hyster-Yale (HY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling earnings missed by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
- Hyster-Yale (HY) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Hyster-Yale (HY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Caterpillar, Komatsu, Terex and Hyster-Yale
- 4 Stocks to Watch in the Promising Construction & Mining Equipment Industry
- Hyster-Yale (HY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Hyster-Yale secures $300 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2030
- Hyster-Yale Stock: A Challenged Stock For Longer-Term And Value Investors (NYSE:HY)
- Stryten Energy’s Li600 Material Handling Battery Now Available from Hyster-Yale
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Hyster-Yale: A Hidden Industrial Gem Set To Ride The Automation Wave (NYSE:HY)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
- The market is at the last stage of the bull cycle — but that may take a while. Here are three stocks from this value-focused manager.
Rango diario
35.85 37.79
Rango anual
34.13 69.02
- Cierres anteriores
- 35.80
- Open
- 35.97
- Bid
- 36.07
- Ask
- 36.37
- Low
- 35.85
- High
- 37.79
- Volumen
- 126
- Cambio diario
- 0.75%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.14%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -11.94%
- Cambio anual
- -43.31%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B