货币 / HY
HY: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Class A
35.80 USD 0.19 (0.53%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HY汇率已更改-0.53%。当日，交易品种以低点35.63和高点36.10进行交易。
关注Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HY新闻
- Hyster-Yale Is Cheap, But Recent Challenges Justify Pessimism (NYSE:HY)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Hyster-Yale (HY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Hyster-Yale declares quarterly dividend of 36 cents per share
- Roth/MKM lowers Hyster-Yale stock price target to $50 on reduced visibility
- Earnings call transcript: Hyster-Yale Q2 2025 earnings miss and stock slide
- Hyster-Yale Q2 2025 slides: Revenue drops 18%, company maintains long-term strategy
- Hyster-Yale (HY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling earnings missed by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
- Hyster-Yale (HY) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Hyster-Yale (HY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Caterpillar, Komatsu, Terex and Hyster-Yale
- 4 Stocks to Watch in the Promising Construction & Mining Equipment Industry
- Hyster-Yale (HY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Hyster-Yale secures $300 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2030
- Hyster-Yale Stock: A Challenged Stock For Longer-Term And Value Investors (NYSE:HY)
- Stryten Energy’s Li600 Material Handling Battery Now Available from Hyster-Yale
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Hyster-Yale: A Hidden Industrial Gem Set To Ride The Automation Wave (NYSE:HY)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
- The market is at the last stage of the bull cycle — but that may take a while. Here are three stocks from this value-focused manager.
日范围
35.63 36.10
年范围
34.13 69.02
- 前一天收盘价
- 35.99
- 开盘价
- 35.68
- 卖价
- 35.80
- 买价
- 36.10
- 最低价
- 35.63
- 最高价
- 36.10
- 交易量
- 93
- 日变化
- -0.53%
- 月变化
- -2.88%
- 6个月变化
- -12.60%
- 年变化
- -43.74%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值