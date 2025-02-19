Moedas / HY
HY: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Class A
37.38 USD 1.31 (3.63%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HY para hoje mudou para 3.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 36.08 e o mais alto foi 37.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
36.08 37.38
Faixa anual
34.13 69.02
- Fechamento anterior
- 36.07
- Open
- 36.27
- Bid
- 37.38
- Ask
- 37.68
- Low
- 36.08
- High
- 37.38
- Volume
- 26
- Mudança diária
- 3.63%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.41%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -8.74%
- Mudança anual
- -41.25%
