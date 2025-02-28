クォートセクション
通貨 / FOXF
FOXF: Fox Factory Holding Corp

26.25 USD 0.23 (0.88%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FOXFの今日の為替レートは、0.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.96の安値と26.57の高値で取引されました。

Fox Factory Holding Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
25.96 26.57
1年のレンジ
17.95 41.68
以前の終値
26.02
始値
26.40
買値
26.25
買値
26.55
安値
25.96
高値
26.57
出来高
1.092 K
1日の変化
0.88%
1ヶ月の変化
-7.80%
6ヶ月の変化
10.34%
1年の変化
-36.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K