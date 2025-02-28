通貨 / FOXF
FOXF: Fox Factory Holding Corp
26.25 USD 0.23 (0.88%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FOXFの今日の為替レートは、0.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.96の安値と26.57の高値で取引されました。
Fox Factory Holding Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FOXF News
1日のレンジ
25.96 26.57
1年のレンジ
17.95 41.68
- 以前の終値
- 26.02
- 始値
- 26.40
- 買値
- 26.25
- 買値
- 26.55
- 安値
- 25.96
- 高値
- 26.57
- 出来高
- 1.092 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.88%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.34%
- 1年の変化
- -36.32%
