FLS: Flowserve Corporation
57.70 USD 1.43 (2.54%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FLSの今日の為替レートは、2.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.43の安値と57.81の高値で取引されました。
Flowserve Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
56.43 57.81
1年のレンジ
37.34 65.08
- 以前の終値
- 56.27
- 始値
- 57.00
- 買値
- 57.70
- 買値
- 58.00
- 安値
- 56.43
- 高値
- 57.81
- 出来高
- 4.634 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.54%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.97%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.48%
- 1年の変化
- 11.93%
