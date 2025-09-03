クォートセクション
通貨 / FLS
株に戻る

FLS: Flowserve Corporation

57.70 USD 1.43 (2.54%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FLSの今日の為替レートは、2.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.43の安値と57.81の高値で取引されました。

Flowserve Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FLS News

1日のレンジ
56.43 57.81
1年のレンジ
37.34 65.08
以前の終値
56.27
始値
57.00
買値
57.70
買値
58.00
安値
56.43
高値
57.81
出来高
4.634 K
1日の変化
2.54%
1ヶ月の変化
9.97%
6ヶ月の変化
18.48%
1年の変化
11.93%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K