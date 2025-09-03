Valute / FLS
FLS: Flowserve Corporation
56.68 USD 1.02 (1.77%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FLS ha avuto una variazione del -1.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.04 e ad un massimo di 57.71.
Segui le dinamiche di Flowserve Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FLS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
56.04 57.71
Intervallo Annuale
37.34 65.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 57.70
- Apertura
- 57.70
- Bid
- 56.68
- Ask
- 56.98
- Minimo
- 56.04
- Massimo
- 57.71
- Volume
- 3.256 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.95%
20 settembre, sabato