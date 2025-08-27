Currencies / FLS
FLS: Flowserve Corporation
55.61 USD 0.88 (1.56%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FLS exchange rate has changed by -1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.34 and at a high of 55.82.
Follow Flowserve Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLS News
Daily Range
55.34 55.82
Year Range
37.34 65.08
- Previous Close
- 56.49
- Open
- 55.79
- Bid
- 55.61
- Ask
- 55.91
- Low
- 55.34
- High
- 55.82
- Volume
- 1.055 K
- Daily Change
- -1.56%
- Month Change
- 5.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.19%
- Year Change
- 7.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%