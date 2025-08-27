QuotesSections
Currencies / FLS
Back to US Stock Market

FLS: Flowserve Corporation

55.61 USD 0.88 (1.56%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLS exchange rate has changed by -1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.34 and at a high of 55.82.

Follow Flowserve Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FLS News

Daily Range
55.34 55.82
Year Range
37.34 65.08
Previous Close
56.49
Open
55.79
Bid
55.61
Ask
55.91
Low
55.34
High
55.82
Volume
1.055 K
Daily Change
-1.56%
Month Change
5.98%
6 Months Change
14.19%
Year Change
7.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%