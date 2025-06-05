通貨 / EE
EE: Excelerate Energy Inc Class A
24.35 USD 0.34 (1.42%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EEの今日の為替レートは、1.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.99の安値と24.69の高値で取引されました。
Excelerate Energy Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
23.99 24.69
1年のレンジ
21.99 32.99
- 以前の終値
- 24.01
- 始値
- 24.00
- 買値
- 24.35
- 買値
- 24.65
- 安値
- 23.99
- 高値
- 24.69
- 出来高
- 558
- 1日の変化
- 1.42%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.29%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -10.28%
- 1年の変化
- 10.73%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K