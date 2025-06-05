통화 / EE
EE: Excelerate Energy Inc Class A
24.02 USD 0.33 (1.36%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EE 환율이 오늘 -1.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.90이고 고가는 24.44이었습니다.
Excelerate Energy Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
23.90 24.44
년간 변동
21.99 32.99
- 이전 종가
- 24.35
- 시가
- 24.26
- Bid
- 24.02
- Ask
- 24.32
- 저가
- 23.90
- 고가
- 24.44
- 볼륨
- 387
- 일일 변동
- -1.36%
- 월 변동
- -1.64%
- 6개월 변동
- -11.50%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.23%
20 9월, 토요일