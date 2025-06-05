Currencies / EE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EE: Excelerate Energy Inc Class A
23.76 USD 0.10 (0.42%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EE exchange rate has changed by -0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.55 and at a high of 24.10.
Follow Excelerate Energy Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EE News
- Natural Gas Slips on EIA Data: What Should Investors Do Next?
- JPMorgan initiates coverage on Excelerate Energy stock with Neutral rating
- Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power 2025 Transcript
- Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power 2025 - Slideshow
- Excelerate Energy at Barclays Conference: Strategic Growth in LNG
- Wells Fargo upgrades Excelerate Energy stock rating to Equal Weight
- Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Excelerate Energy Q2 2025 sees EPS beat, revenue miss
- Excelerate Energy (EE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Excelerate Energy EPS Jumps 31 Percent
- THE WOODLANDS - Excelerate Energy beats Q2 expectations, raises guidance
- Excelerate Energy Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA growth fuels dividend hike
- Excelerate Energy earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Ormat Technologies (ORA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Excelerate Energy (EE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Do Options Traders Know Something About EE Stock We Don't?
- LNG Shipping Stocks: Japan Leads Charge As UPI Nears Resistance
- Excelerate Energy among bidders to supply Iraq with LNG
- LNG Shipping Stocks: UPI Goes Sideways, Sector Changes
- Excelerate Energy: Floating Assets, Sinking Shareholder Value (NYSE:EE)
- Excelerate Energy reports annual meeting results
- This Excelerate Energy Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE), Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)
- Jefferies starts Excelerate Energy at Buy on LNG tailwinds and stable cash flow
Daily Range
23.55 24.10
Year Range
21.99 32.99
- Previous Close
- 23.86
- Open
- 23.93
- Bid
- 23.76
- Ask
- 24.06
- Low
- 23.55
- High
- 24.10
- Volume
- 407
- Daily Change
- -0.42%
- Month Change
- -2.70%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.45%
- Year Change
- 8.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%